Crude Climbs on Slowing Pace of Coronavirus Cases

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity indices which rose on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more steps to bolster its economy. A handful of upstream and midstream earnings announcements dominated sector headlines today while more broadly, market participants will be looking towards the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, where the central bank pointed to continued moderate growth for the domestic economy and said it was monitoring risks from the coronavirus outbreak.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their trends higher for the seventh-consecutive session backed by reports that the number of new coronavirus cases dropped in mainland China, easing demand concerns and reports of new steps the U.S. is taking to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market. The oil market price structure is also showing signs that prompt demand for oil is picking up, as the front-month Brent futures market is moving deeper into backwardation. Official data showed new cases in China fell for a second straight day, although the WHO said there was not enough data to know if the epidemic was being contained. The U.S. announced its decision to blacklist a trading subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft, which President Trump's administration said provided a financial lifeline to Venezuela's government. Both the API and EIA supply data is delayed a day due to Monday’s holiday.

Natural gas futures dipped lower this morning after yesterday’s +7.8% rally that was driven by short covering after temp forecasts over the weekend turned colder.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Guyana produced 35,607 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, following inauguration of production in the country by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil, the finance ministry said in a report. Exxon has discovered more than 8 billion barrels off the coast of Guyana, a poor South American country with no history of oil production. Output at the Stabroek block began on Dec. 20, and Exxon began exporting crude in January. The government chose to receive its 2% royalty from the oil output in cash. The ministry said the consortium - which also includes Hess and China's CNOOC - would pay the royalty later this year from its share of profit oil, a reference to the value of the crude the companies produce beyond cost recovery. Total production in December was 427,282 barrels, the ministry said in the report.

Reuters - Aramco Trading has sealed a new deal to secure long-term crude oil supplies from state-run Kuwait Petroleum that can be processed at refineries owned by Saudi Aramco in Asia, trade sources said. ATC inked its first contract to buy Kuwaiti Export Crude from KPC this year, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. The company is the trading arm of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, which is the world's largest oil exporter. One of the sources said ATC will nominate a volume each month. Saudi Aramco and KPC declined to comment.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Concho Resources reported financial and operating results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2019. Fourth-quarter 2019 oil production volumes increased 8% year over year to 215 thousand barrels per day (MBopd). Natural gas production for fourth-quarter 2019 totaled 735 million cubic feet per day (MMcfpd). The Company’s total production for fourth-quarter 2019 grew 10% year over year to 337 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd). Net loss for fourth-quarter 2019 was $471 million, or $2.38 per share. Special items impacting earnings for the quarter included a $201 million goodwill impairment charge and a $133 million loss on the disposition of assets, primarily related to certain exchanges of oil and natural gas properties. Excluding these and other special items, fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $206 million, or $1.03 per share. Concho’s average realized price for oil and natural gas for fourth-quarter 2019, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, was $56.63 per Bbl and $1.88 per Mcf, respectively. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 60% increase to the quarterly dividend, from $0.125 to $0.20 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on March 27, 2020, to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Devon Energy reported operational and financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2019. Total net production from Devon’s retained assets averaged 340,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day during the fourth quarter. Oil production averaged 160,000 barrels per day, a 28 percent increase from the same period a year ago. This result exceeded the company’s midpoint guidance by 3,000 barrels per day due to strong well productivity and timing of completions in the Delaware Basin. In addition to the strong production performance, Devon maintained discipline with its capital programs. The company’s upstream capital spending in the fourth quarter was $373 million, or 6 percent below midpoint guidance. This positive variance was attributable to efficiency gains attained across the company’s Delaware Basin and Powder River assets. The company’s upstream revenue, excluding commodity derivatives, totaled $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter. This represents a 13 percent increase in revenue compared to the third quarter of 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Devon Energy announced that its board of directors has approved a 22 percent increase in its quarterly common stock dividend. The new quarterly dividend rate will be $0.11 per share, compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. The increased dividend is payable on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth Quarter 2019 highlights include: Q4 2019 average production of 195.0 MBO/d (301.3 MBOE/d), with average oil production up 5% over Q3 2019 and 50% over Q4 2018; Q4 2019 net loss of $(487) million, which includes a $790 million impairment due to lower SEC commodity pricing; adjusted net income of $308 million, or $1.93 per diluted share; Q4 2019 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $869 million; adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest of $827 million; Q4 2019 capital expenditures of $748 million; turned 78 gross operated horizontal wells to production; and approved a 100% increase in the annual cash dividend policy to $1.50 per common share starting with Q4 2019 payment, subject to discretion of the Board.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development confirmed that the monthly dividend with respect to February 2020 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on March 13, 2020, for shareholders of record on February 29, 2019. The ex-dividend date is February 27, 2020.

Credit Suisse downgraded Fluor to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform.’

Argus Research downgraded National Oillwell Varco to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’

Reuters - TechnipFMC announced that its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and acetic acid alliance with BP has been extended to the new BP Infinia technology, enabling circularity for difficult-to-recycle PET plastic waste, such as highly-colored bottles and food trays.

Argus Research downgraded Transocean to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Enable Midstream Partners announced financial and operating results for fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Net income attributable to limited partners was $18 million for fourth quarter 2019, a decrease of $156 million compared to $174 million for fourth quarter 2018. Net income attributable to common units was $9 million for fourth quarter 2019, a decrease of $156 million compared to $165 million for fourth quarter 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities was $251 million for fourth quarter 2019, a decrease of $35 million compared to $286 million for fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $274 million for fourth quarter 2019, an increase of $3 million compared to $271 million for fourth quarter 2018. Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $177 million for fourth quarter 2019, an increase of $4 million compared to $173 million for fourth quarter 2018. Net income attributable to limited partners was $396 million for full-year 2019, a decrease of $125 million compared to $521 million for full-year 2018. Net income attributable to common units was $360 million for full-year 2019, a decrease of $125 million compared to $485 million for full-year 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities was $942 million for full-year 2019, an increase of $18 million compared to $924 million for full-year 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2019 was $1,147 million, an increase of $73 million compared to $1,074 million for full-year 2018. DCF for full-year 2019 was $784 million, an increase of $24 million compared to $760 million for full-year 2018.

Press Release - Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to HEP for the fourth quarter was $45.7 million ($0.43 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) compared to $47.5 million ($0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the fourth quarter of 2018. Distributable cash flow was $64.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6725 on January 23, 2020. The decrease in net income attributable to HEP was mainly due to lower volumes on product pipelines servicing HollyFrontier Corporation's Navajo refinery, lower recognition of deferred revenues and lower equity in earnings of Osage Pipe Line Company, LLC partially offset by higher volumes on our crude pipeline systems in Wyoming and Utah.

U.S. stock futures were trading in the green following a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, raising hopes of that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short lived. European shares and Japan’s Nikkei were also higher. Improving risk sentiment pushed the dollar up against the Japanese yen, while the euro rose. Gold prices were higher. Oil climbed on easing demand worries. Data on building permits, housing starts and producer price index are scheduled for release.

