Crude Climbs on Optimism that Stimulus Will Lift Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are rising amid higher oil prices and as stock futures pointed to a rebound from a rough week last week. Investors cheered stellar earnings from Goldman Sachs as well as signals for another big stimulus and faster pace of vaccine distribution ahead. Earnings season in energy is getting into focus as Haliburton showed better than expected EPS.

Brent prices are higher by more than 1% while WTI prices are up by about half of that as investors roll forward ahead of contract expiration tomorrow. Meanwhile, the IEA Monthly Oil Market Report out this morning lowered its oil demand estimates for 1Q’21 by 600K bpd and its 2021 estimate by 300K bpd due to the impact of covid-related lockdowns. Several countries such as China and Germany also expanded covid restrictions today.

Natural gas futures are down by 5% as forecasts two weeks-out turned more mild over the weekend.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Eni and commodity trader Vitol Bahrain have offered the lowest prices to supply three liquefied natural gas cargoes to Pakistan LNG Limited for delivery in March, according to a document posted on the company website. ENI offered a cargo for delivery over March 9 to 10 at a percentage of the Brent crude oil futures price, known as a slope rate, of 22.2421%, according to the document. Vitol offered a slope rate of 17.8131% for a cargo for March 16 to 17 delivery and a slope rate of 17.1917% for a cargo for March 22 to 23 delivery.

Eni announced that Vår Energi, jointly owned by Eni (69.85%) and HitecVision (30.15%), has been awarded 10 exploration licenses in the "Awards in Predefined Areas 2020" in Norway.

Reuters reported that Petroleo Brasileiro said it has not signed an agreement with antitrust regulator Cade with additional commitments regarding refinery divestments, according to a securities filing. A proposal approved by Cade would postpone from Dec. 31, 2020, to April 30 of this year a deadline for deals to sell eight refineries put on the block by the state-controlled company, known as Petrobras.

Total announced the acquisition of a 20% minority interest in Adani Green Energy Limited from Adani Group. The transaction marks the deepening partnership between the Adani Group – India’s leading infrastructure platform - and Total, in the transition and green energy fields in India.

Total successfully issued perpetual subordinated bonds in the amount of €3 billion: - €1.5 billion at 1.625% coupon for the tranche with a 7 year first call date and €1.5 billion at 2.125% coupon for the tranche with a 12 year first call date. The proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance its development strategy, mainly acquisitions, in renewables, in particular €1.7 billion for the acquisition of a 20% interest in Adani Green Energy Limited.

Cowen downgraded Total to Market Perform from Outperform.

U.S. E&PS

Piper Sandler discontinued coverage of Concho Resources.

KeyBanc Capital Markets terminated coverage of Concho Resources.

JPMorgan resumed coverage of ConocoPhillips with a Neutral rating.

Credit Suisse reinstated coverage of ConocoPhillips with an Outperform rating.

Kosmos Energy announced an oil discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at the Winterfell infrastructure-led exploration well (Kosmos working interest 17.5%). Winterfell was designed to test a sub-salt Upper Miocene prospect located in Green Canyon Block 944. The well encountered approximately 26 meters (85 feet) of net oil pay in two intervals.

Credit Suisse reinstated coverage of Pioneer Natural Resources with an Outperform rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Gran Tierra Energy announced that Gran Tierra Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, has terminated the purchase agreement with Remus Horizons PCC Limited regarding the proposed sale by GTRL of 218,012,500 common shares in the capital of PetroTal Corp.

MEG Energy announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it plans to commence a private offering of US$600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029. MEG intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, if completed, and cash on hand to (i) redeem in full its US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 7.0% senior unsecured notes due March 2024, and (ii) pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

Vermilion Energy announced its 2021 exploration and development capital budget and associated production guidance. E&D capital budget of $300 million is a balanced and disciplined budget focused on maximizing returns and free cash flow (1) to facilitate debt reduction. Annual average production guidance of 83,000 to 85,000 boe/d reflects a transition to a more efficient, level-loaded capital program. At the midpoint of production guidance and using the January 13, 2021 commodity strip, Vermilion expects to generate in excess of $200 million of free cash flow with a payout ratio less than 65%, including the impact from existing hedges. E&D capital budget is fully funded at a WTI oil price of approximately $37/bbl on an unhedged basis, assuming all other commodity prices held at the January 13, 2021 commodity strip. Additional capital projects will be considered for drilling later in the year if market conditions are supportive. Vermilion's Board of Directors has approved an E&D capital budget of $300 million for 2021, representing a 17% reduction from 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex announced the appointment of Patricia Martinez to the role of Chief Energy Transition Officer.

CIBC initiated coverage of Enerflex with a Neutral rating.

Halliburton announced a net loss of $235 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges, was $160 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Total revenue for the full year of 2020 was $14.4 billion, a decrease of $8.0 billion, or 36% from 2019.

Reuters - *NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC - EXPECTS Q4 2020 REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO BE BELOW PRIOR GUIDANCE *NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC - ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS, COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT Q4 REVENUES OF $1.33 BILLION *NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO - RESURGENCE OF COVID-19 CAUSED CUSTOMERS TO DEFER ORDERS, RESULTED IN SLOWER PACE OF BOOKINGS IN SECOND HALF OF QUARTER *NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC - EXPECTS CONTINUED SOFTNESS IN Q1 2021 RESULTS.

TechnipFMC, in anticipation of the previously announced planned separation into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies: TechnipFMC, a fully integrated technology and services provider, and Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology player, announced today that TechnipFMC intends to offer $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

CIBC initiated coverage of Secure Energy Services with an Outperformer rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Pembina Pipeline announced that PKM Cochin ULC and Pembina Cochin LLC have launched an open season to obtain binding commitments for the transport of light condensate on the Cochin Pipeline.

Targa Resources Partners LP, a subsidiary of Targa Resources and the Partnership’s subsidiary Targa Resources Partners Finance Corporation announced that, subject to market conditions, they intend to sell in an offering in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032. The Partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the concurrent cash tender offer to purchase for cash, subject to certain conditions, any and all of the Partnership’s 5 1/8% Senior Notes due 2025, to pay fees, expenses and premiums thereof, and to redeem any 2025 Notes that remain outstanding after consummation of the Tender Offer. The Partnership will use the remaining net proceeds from the offering to reduce borrowings under the credit facilities of the Partnership and Targa Resources Corp. The offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, the offering.

According to Reuters, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the TC Energy’s Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported on Sunday, citing sources. A briefing note from the Biden transition team was widely circulated over the weekend after being shared by the incoming president's team with U.S. stakeholders, the Canadian broadcaster reported.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors’ focus turned towards earnings season, while also looking forward to Janet Yellen's Treasury Secretary confirmation speech. European stocks inched higher, as possible extension of German lockdowns drew investors into defensive sectors such as healthcare and telecoms. Japan's Nikkei ended in the green as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks. The dollar dropped and gold prices gained as investors prepared for Yellen to talk up the need for major fiscal stimulus and commit to a market-determined exchange rate when she testifies later in the day. Oil climbed on optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand.

