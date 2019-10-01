Crude Climbs on Lower Output from U.S., Russia and OPEC

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a moderately higher opening, reversing some of yesterday’s losses, amid broader market strength as trade delegations from China and the U.S. are set to resume trade talks next week and amid a mild recuperation in oil prices. Sector news is light although there are a few conferences this week which could initiate stock catalysts.

WTI and Brent are moderately higher after front-month prices for both contracts posted their largest quarterly falls this year in yesterday’s session. Today’s strength is linked to reports that OPEC output fell to the lowest in eight years in September while output at the world’s two largest producers, the United States and Russia, also fell in July and September respectively.

Natural gas prices are extending yesterday’s 3% losses, lower for the 10th consecutive session amid mild temperatures and continuously larger than expected storage builds.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - The bosses of ExxonMobil and BP are set to take part in an energy conference presided by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a rare trip to Moscow despite a wider political standoff between Russia and the West. ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods might meet Putin in Moscow on the sidelines of the conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Woods and BP boss Robert Dudley are listed among the panelists of this week's conference, which is also expected to be attended by officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said it will meet global rules for lower sulfur content in all of its bunker fuel shipments, well ahead of a 2020 deadline. The company said in a statement that its bunker fuel would have a maximum sulfur content of 0.5%. The International Maritime Organization will lower the sulfur content allowed in bunker fuel, used by ships, from 3.5% to 0.5% starting from 2020.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has formally begun the sale process for eight onshore exploration blocks in the northeastern state of Bahia. In a securities filing, the company said it had begun the teaser phase for the blocks in the Reconcavo Basin, in which potential buyers have access to basic technical information about the assets. The sale, the value of which is not clear, is one of dozens of divestments by Petrobras, which is aggressively selling off non-core assets to cut debt.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has signed an agreement to exit the natural gas distribution segment in Uruguay, the company said in a statement, without disclosing values.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell is asking the U.S. Congress not to enact sanctions aimed against Russia-led Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline to Germany, said Cederic Cremers, head of Shell's business in Russia.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced the company’s bank group has completed its regularly scheduled fall borrowing base redetermination and reaffirmed the borrowing base at $325 million. As of June 30, 2019 the company had approximately $33 million in cash and cash equivalents and $85 million drawn on the borrowing base.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Michael L. Hollis resigned from his positions as President, Chief Operating Officer and a director of Diamondback Energy effective immediately. Mr. Hollis’ resignation was due to personal reasons and not because of a disagreement on any matter relating to Diamondback’s operations, policies or practices. Daniel N. Wesson, who has been with Diamondback since February 2012, will continue to oversee Diamondback’s operations in his current position as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Press Release - Noble Energy announced the pricing of its previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its $1 billion 4.15% notes due 2021, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2019. As of the Expiration Time, $742,623,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2021 notes (74.26%) were validly tendered. The Company expects to accept for payment all 2021 notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer and expects to make payment for the 2021 notes on October 1, 2019. Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, the 2021 notes not tendered in the tender offer will remain outstanding.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Citigroup downgraded Forum Energy Technologies, and Patterson-UTI Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy.’

Press Release - Halliburton announced PTTEP, a national petroleum exploration and production company in Thailand, selected Halliburton Landmark’s Digital Well Program application to automate drilling, completions and engineering processes across the well lifecycle.

Cowen and Company downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

DRILLERS

Citigroup downgraded Helmerich and Payne, and Precision Drilling to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy.’

Press Release - Valaris announced new contracts and contract extensions, with associated revenue backlog of approximately $245 million, awarded subsequent to a prior press release that announced new contract awards on August 26, 2019.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Soft economic data around the world pushed investors to the safety of the dollar, pushing the greenback to a 29-month high. U.S. stock futures were higher ahead of the release of manufacturing data. Poor PMI data weighed on European shares. Chinese markets began one-week holiday closure, while equities in Japan gained. Oil prices recovered on reports of lower output from world's largest crude producers. Gold prices were little changed.

