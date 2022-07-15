Crude Climbs on Indications of Less Aggressive U.S. Rate Hike

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major market indices. U.S. stock index futures eked out gains as investors braced for retail sales data, while Wells Fargo became the third major U.S. bank to report disappointing earnings.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading on reports that an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. President Joe Biden will discuss energy supply, human rights, and security cooperation in Saudi Arabia on a trip designed to reset the U.S. relationship with a country he once pledged to make a "pariah" on the world stage. The European Union could ban the import and transit of some fuel oil from Russia around six months ahead of the planned deadline. The EU has been reducing imports of Russian oil products since March, after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, and agreed a full ban from February 2023. U.S. oil and gas dealmaking fell to $12 billion last quarter, down from the first quarter and nearly a third of the $34.8 billion in the same period a year ago, as commodity price volatility left buyers and sellers clashing over asset values.

Natural gas futures fell, with an increase in output so far this month and as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill low storage.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil Australia has entered a gas sales agreement with Yara Pilbara Fertilisers Pty.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said the company extended deadline to participate in sales process of certain refineries. The company extended deadline for bidding for 29 July.

Two of the Brazilian government's seven nominees for an overhauled board at state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro do not meet the requirements to hold the position, its eligibility committee said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA announced the election of H. Lamar McKay as the next chairman of the board. This follows the announcement by current chairman John E. Lowe of his decision to retire. Following a transition period, the change will be effective Sept. 1.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

BofA Global Research upgraded ChampionX Corp to Buy from Neutral

BofA Global Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions to Neutral from Buy

BofA Global Research removed oilfield service company Halliburton Co from its US 1 list and added HAL rival Schlumberger.

BofA Global Research upgraded TechnipFMC plc to Buy from Neutral

CES Energy Solutions announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted CES' notice of its intention to implement a normal course issuer bid. The NCIB effectively renews the existing NCIB which is scheduled to terminate on July 20, 2022.

DRILLERS

BofA Global Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to Neutral from Buy.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures ticked up after four consecutive days of losses caused by increasing economic concerns. Automakers and retail stocks led a rebound in European shares. Japan's Nikkei ended higher in subdued trade, led by gains in Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and video game maker Nintendo. The dollar took a breather, while gold prices fell. Oil prices rose after a U.S. official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not on the cards. U.S. retail sales and industrial output data for June are scheduled for release later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.