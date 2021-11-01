Crude Climbs on Increased Demand Expectations

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and the broader index futures which are set to extend their gains as investors await further third quarter earnings data and clarification on Federal Reserve tapering plans this week.

Oil futures are higher to start the week, as increased post-pandemic demand expectations and limited supplies continued to cause prices to rise. Oil continued to hover around multi-year highs as OPEC+ announced it will continue gradual monthly production of 400,000 barrels per day despite calls for increases. Analysts believe oil prices will hold near $80 a barrel going in to 2022 as tighter supplies and higher gas bills will encourage a switch to crude.

Natural gas futures are off 0.76% to $5.39, despite forecasts that call for weather to be cooler than normal through mid-November.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Equinor has made an oil discovery estimated to hold up to 62 million barrels of crude off the coast of Norway, the energy major said on Monday. The discovery, just north of the Tyrihans field and west of the Kristin development in the Norwegian Sea, was the state-controlled firm's sixth find in domestic waters this year, it said.

According to Reuters, Equinor has designed a new floating wind turbine foundation it hopes to deploy at a Scottish wind farm project with a total capacity of one gigawatt (GW), it said on Monday. Equinor would use the new design if successful in the ScotWind licencing round, it said.

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company announced its third quarter financial results, recording a 158% year-on-year increase in net income to $30.4 billion and declaring a dividend of $18.8 billion to be paid in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow was $28.7 billion in the third quarter, compared to $12.4 billion for the same period in 2020, and the company again delivered for its shareholders by declaring a dividend of $18.8 billion for Q3. Aramco continues to invest for the future with capital expenditure of $7.6 billion in the third quarter, representing a 19% increase, compared with the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to ongoing crude oil increment and other development projects. Aramco maintains a flexible approach to capital allocation and continues to expect 2021 capital expenditure to be approximately $35 billion.

The Iraqi government plans to sign energy contracts worth tens of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia, the state newspaper Al-Sabaah reported, citing Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. Baghdad is discussing a partnership with Saudi Aramco to explore and develop natural gas fields in Iraq's western desert, it said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

RBC upgraded Imperial Oil to Outperform from Sector Perform.

U.S. E&PS

APA Group announced a staged plan to build an 88 MW solar farm at Mica Creek in Mount Isa. APA has confirmed it will build the 44 MW stage one of the Mica Creek Solar Farm with an investment of more than $80 million, which is underpinned by a new 15 year solar offtake agreement with existing APA customer and leading zinc miner, MMG Dugald River (MMG), to supply renewable energy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Forum Energy Technologies announced the appointment of Mr. Paul E. Rowsey III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rowsey will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee. In connection with Mr. Rowsey’s appointment, the Board increased its size to nine directors.

Oil States International reported a net loss of $13.0 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Reported third quarter results reflect the impact of Hurricane Ida, which negatively affected operations in southeast Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico. The results also include a non-cash inventory impairment charge of $2.1 million ($1.7 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share) and severance and restructuring charges of $0.7 million ($0.6 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share). During the third quarter of 2021, the Company generated revenues of $140.5 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $8.5 million. These results compare to revenues of $145.7 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $10.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Weatherford International today announced the early tender results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 25, 2021 of the previously announced tender offer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Weatherford International Ltd., to purchase for cash up to $1,600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 11.00% Senior Notes due 2024.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Phillips 66 to Buy from Hold.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners LP to Market Perform from Outperform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose and global markets were higher as stocks kicked off a big week for central bank meetings near record highs, helped by bets of fiscal stimulus in Japan and undeterred by concerns of interest rate hikes that have instead hit bonds hard. European stocks hit record highs on the back of upbeat earnings and Japan’s Nikkei ended up, buoyed by expectations of a stable government and more fiscal stimulus after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party held on to a majority in a parliamentary election. The dollar consolidated gains and gold was higher ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. Oil prices rose on expectations of strong demand, reversing initial losses caused by China's release of fuel reserves. U.S. PMI data is scheduled for release later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.