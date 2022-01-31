Crude Climbs on Geopolitical Tensions, Supply Concerns

Energy stocks are set to open lower, pressured by the weakness in the major equity indices but supported by strength in the crude complex following a turbulent week marked by heightened volatility. Geopolitical tensions have added to market uncertainty, with the U.S threatening Russia with new economic sanctions if it attacks Ukraine. Following the Federal Reserve policy statement last week, fed funds futures traders are pricing in almost five rate increases by year-end, with some banks, now eyeing seven hikes this year. News flow is light across the sector aside from a few analyst recommendation changes, though earnings will pick-up heavily as the week progresses.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are edging higher in early trading, trending near 7-year highs as the front month contract for March is on track for its biggest monthly gain in almost a year. Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic rose this morning supported by political tensions in Russia/Ukraine, plans for lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and supply disruptions in Ecuador. On Sunday, the head of NATO said that Europe needed to diversify its energy supplies as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia will invade Ukraine. The market is also on alert over the situation in the Middle East after the United Arab Emirates said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi as the Gulf state hosted Israel’s President in a first such visit.

Natural gas futures inched higher this morning, supported by winter storms and forecasts for more cold and heating demand in February. Qatar is asking the European Union to restrict resales of gas outside the bloc if it wants Qatar and other large gas suppliers to provide emergency supply in case of a Russian invasion. Although Qatar lacks enough spare gas, it has signaled it would be willing to divert some volumes from Asia with mediation from the United States.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Truist Securities downgraded Chevron to Hold from Buy.

Negotiators for Exxon Mobil and the United Steelworkers union are discussing a contract proposal that could receive a ratification vote by workers locked out of a Beaumont, Texas, refinery since May 1, 2021, a union official said on Friday.

Occidental Petroleum Corp was upgraded to buy from hold at Tudor Pickering Holt, target $44.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni, one of the controlling shareholders in Saipem, is "monitoring with attention" the situation at the oil services group after a profit warning disclosed earlier on Monday, a spokesman for the company said.

LANXESS, and Matrìca, JV between Versalis (Eni) and Novamont, have partnered to produce sustainable biocide preservatives from renewable raw materials. Starting in January 2022, the Matrìca plant at Porto Torres (Sardinia) will supply LANXESS with bio-based raw materials from vegetable oils, which LANXESS will use to manufacture a new series of industrial preservatives broadening its Preventol range.

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces afurther delay before it can restart production following a fire in 2020, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said in a regulatory filing. The plant, which is operated by Equinor, is now expected to resume output on May 17 of this year, the filing showed, more than six weeks later than the previous goal of restarting on March 31.

Eneva SA said it has unsuccessfully ended negotiations with Petrobras to acquire Urucu cluster, in the northern region of the country.

Petrobras said its board approved the sale of 22 concessions of a group of assets to 3R Petroleum in Bacia Potiguar, in the northern state of Rio Grande do Norte. The total figure for the concessions was $1.38 billion, the company said in a securities filing.

Petrobras disclosed its proved reserves of oil, condensate and natural gas, according to SEC regulation, estimated at 9.88 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), as of December 31, 2021. Oil and condensate, and natural gas correspond to 85% and 15% of this total, respectively.

Peru's environment ministry and Repsol increased the estimated size of a Pacific Ocean oil spill at a company refinery to over 10,000 barrels - significantly higher than an initial estimate of 6,000 barrels.

Shell plc confirmed that the assimilation of the company’s A and B shares into a single line of ordinary shares occurred on Saturday January 29, 2022.

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to sell to Kistos Energy Limited a 20% interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the UK, as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses. The transaction price includes a firm consideration of 125 M$, as well as two contingent payments, the first one up to 40 M$ depending on the gas price in 2022, and the second one in the event of development of a discovery on an exploration license.

During a visit to the country by Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies and Rwanda Development Board, a Rwandan public institution responsible for accelerating Rwanda’s economic development, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop collaboration on projects related to energies.

Reuters reported that TotalEnergies began restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Friday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, crude oil refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil said a fire briefly flared on Friday at a 121,000 barrel per day refinery facility in Ontario, Canada before it was extinguished after a few minutes.

U.S. E&PS

Earthstone Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of privately held Bighorn Permian Resources, LLC located in the Midland Basin. The aggregate purchase price of the Bighorn Acquisition is approximately $860 million, consisting of $770 million in cash and approximately 6.8 million shares of Earthstone's Class A common stock valued at $90 million based on a closing share price of $13.25 on January 28, 2021, subject to customary closing adjustments.

Truist Securities upgraded EOG Resources to Buy from Hold.

EQT announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022 pursuant to the Offer to Purchase dated December 29, 2021. The Tender Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 27, 2022.

GeoPark LTD announces consolidated 2021 certified 2P reserves of 159M BOE with net present value (after tax) of $2.3B.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. announces closing of Permian Basin acquisition from Veritas Energy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton Labs has added two new advisory board members – Jennifer Holmgren, CEO, LanzaTech and Maynard Holt, CEO, Veriten.

KBR was selected to continue providing high-end astronaut medical support services for the European Space Agency's (ESA's) European Astronaut Centre (EAC) Space Medicine Office in Cologne, Germany.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that the United Steelworkers union rejected a pay increase offered by lead oil company negotiator Marathon Petroleum in talks for a agreement covering U.S. refinery workers.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. declared (i) a cash distribution of $0.70 ($2.80 annualized) per common unit to unitholders of record as of February 7, 2022, and (ii) the related distribution to its general partner. These distributions are payable on February 14, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were mixed, after Wall Street notched its best day in 2022 in the previous session. Technology stocks led a rebound in European shares. Nikkei ended higher after Japan premier said he is not considering lockdowns. The dollar fell as hawkish comments over the weekend by a Fed official sent the U.S. yield curve to its flattest levels in three months, while gold steadied. Oil prices jumped on concerns over tight supply and geopolitical tensions.

