Crude Climbs on Expectations that OPEC+ Will Likely Stick to Slow Output Increases

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking strength in oil prices and broader index futures, which are set to open at fresh all-time highs. Strong earnings, cash flow generation, improving economic fundamentals and a slowly tapering Federal Reserve are all contributing to gains in equities and other risk assets. The earnings parade is at its crescendo across energy today.

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Thursday, lifted by expectations that OPEC+ will stick to slow output increases despite calls from the U.S. and large importers for additional supply to cool the market. OPEC+ meets later on Thursday and is expected to reconfirm plans to keep monthly supply increases at 400,000 bpd.

"Oil prices have traded in a narrow range thus far this week, with investors assessing the likelihood of OPEC+ succumbing to pressure to add more crude to global oil markets as well as deliberations from the Federal Reserve policy meeting," said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging markets research at MUFG. Citi analysts said that OPEC+ is likely to stick to current policy despite pressure from oil importers.

Natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a government report expected to show a bigger than usual storage build for an eighth week in a row. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 63 bcf of gas into storage during the week ended October 29. That compares with a decrease of 27 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 38 bcf

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Air Liquide and Eni join forces to support hydrogen mobility as one of the solutions to decarbonize the transport segment. The two companies have entered into a partnership with the aim to invest in the development of the infrastructure necessary to allow the expansion of hydrogen mobility in Italy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA Corporation announced its financial and operational results for the third-quarter 2021. APA reported a loss of $113 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share. When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, predominately a $446 million undiscounted net contingency recognized for asset retirement obligations associated with previously divested Gulf of Mexico properties, APA’s third-quarter earnings were $372 million, or $0.98 per diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $771 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.16 billion, making it the strongest quarterly performance of the year. The company anticipates the fourth quarter will be even stronger.

The board of directors of APA Corporation declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares, increasing the quarterly dividend rate to 12.5 cents per share, up from 6.25 cents per share.

Truist Securities upgraded APA Corporation to Buy from Hold.

Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income was $171.9 million, or $3.65 per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA was $292.2 million, and adjusted income was $137.9 million, or $2.93 per diluted share.

Continental Resources announced its third quarter 2021 operating and financial results. The Company reported net income of $369.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. In third quarter 2021, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $67.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for third quarter 2021 was $437.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for third quarter 2021 was $1.02 billion and EBITDAX was $1.12 billion (non-GAAP).

JPMorgan downgraded Continental Resources to Neutral from Overweight. Siebert Williams also downgraded the company to Hold from Buy.

Denbury provided results for the third quarter of 2021. Total revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2021 were $344 million, a 14% increase over second quarter 2021 levels, supported predominantly by higher oil price realizations and also slightly higher oil volumes. The company reported third-quarter net income of $82.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 74 cents per share.

Denbury announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC, and Houston-based Gulf Coast Midstream Partners, LLC have executed a non-binding letter of intent and term sheet for the permanent sequestration of CO2 in a planned underground storage project southwest of Houston, Texas. The project is currently being developed by GCMP’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Gulf Coast Carbon Solutions, LLC and the arrangement contemplates Denbury participating as an equity investor alongside GCMP with up to 50% equity ownership in the project. Denbury’s election of its equity ownership level will be determined prior to the execution of final agreements.

Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy was $10.4 million, or $0.20 per Diluted Share. Adjusted net income was $30.7 million, or $0.35 per Adjusted Diluted Share. Adjusted EBITDAX was $65.0 million ($27.36 per Boe).

Marathon Oil reported third quarter 2021 net income of $184 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $310 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $816 million, or $775 million before changes in working capital.

Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, including net income attributable to Murphy of $108 million, or $0.70 net income per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $37 million, or $0.24 net income per diluted share.

Oasis Petroleum announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. In 3Q21, the Company reported net income of $72.0MM, or $3.46 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $55.7MM, or $(0.17) per diluted share, in 3Q20. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis (non-GAAP) was $65.7MM, or $3.16 per diluted share, in 3Q21, as compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis of $70.7MM, or $0.22 per diluted share, in 3Q20. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 3Q21 was $155.4MM, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $186.7MM in 3Q20.

Occidental said that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 10, 2021.

PDC Energy announced its 2021 third quarter financial and operating results. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $145 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $31 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in 2020. The year-over-year change was primarily due to the change in total revenue between periods outweighing the minor increase in production taxes. Adjusted net income was $233 million in 2021 compared to $104 million in 2020. The difference between periods is primarily attributable to the change in sales offset by settled derivatives.

Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Pioneer reported third quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.0 billion, or $4.07 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the third quarter was $1.1 billion, or $4.13 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $2.0 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Continental Resources to sell all of its assets in the Delaware Basin for cash proceeds of $3.25 billion, subject to normal closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close toward the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash variable dividend of $3.02 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock, representing approximately $740 million of capital returned to shareholders and a 100% increase when compared to the variable dividend declared in the prior quarter. The variable dividend is payable December 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash base dividend from $0.56 per share to $0.62 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock (equivalent to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis), representing a greater than 10% increase. The quarterly base dividend of $0.62 per share is payable January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Ranger Oil announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021.Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $43.1 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders was $17.4 million, or $1.11 per share and per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $243.4 million, or $16.03 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $44.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 versus $17.3 million, or $1.14 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDAX was $88.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $63.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, up primarily due to higher production and higher crude oil prices.

Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Southwestern Energy recorded a net loss of $1.86 billion, or ($2.36) per diluted share, compared to a net loss in 2020 of $593 million, or ($1.04) per diluted share. The quarter ended September 30, 2021 included a $2,011 million loss on unsettled derivatives, and the same period for 2020 included a $361 million non-cash impairment and a $289 million loss on unsettled derivatives. Adjusted net income was $188 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $47 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the prior year period. The increase was primarily related to a 40% increase in the weighted average realized price, including derivatives, and a 40% increase in production volumes, largely due to the Indigo and Montage acquisitions.

Southwestern Energy announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the third largest private Haynesville producer – GEP Haynesville, LLC under which it will acquire GEP for approximately $1.85 billion. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2021, subject to customary closing conditions

Talos Energy announced its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Net Loss was $16.7 million, inclusive of $81.5 million in commodity hedging losses, or $0.20 Net Loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Loss of $3.2 million, inclusive of $71.6 million of realized hedging losses, or $0.04 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share.

Whiting Petroleum announced third quarter 2021 results. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased $49 million to $401 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased commodity prices between periods. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $198 million, or $5.00 per share, as compared to a net loss of $61 million, or $1.57 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2021 was $142 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, as compared to $118 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canadian Natural Resources announced 2021 third quarter results. Net earnings of $2,202 million or $1.86 per share and adjusted net earnings from operations of $2,095 million or $1.77 per share were realized in Q3/21, significant increases from Q2/21 net earnings of $1,551 million and adjusted net earnings from operations of $1,480 million, primarily as a result of higher realized pricing and effective and efficient operations.

Canadian Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.5875 (fifty-eight and three quarter cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Cactus announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue was $115.4 million, up 6% sequentially. Income from operations was $20.8 million, up 20% sequentially. Net income was $17.2 million and diluted earnings per Class A share was $0.21. Net income, as adjusted was $14.7 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted was $0.19.

Matson reported net income of $283.2 million, or $6.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $70.9 million, or $1.63 per diluted share. Consolidated revenue for the third quarter 2021 was $1,071.6 million compared with $645.2 million for the third quarter 2020.

Stephens upgraded NOW to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Pason Systems announced its 2021 third quarter results. Pason generated $57.7 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2021, which represents a 150% increase from the $23.1 million generated in the third quarter of 2020 as drilling activity improved significantly in Pason's operating regions. The Company recorded net income attributable to Pason of $13.1 million ($0.16 per share) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss attributable to Pason of $3.7 million ($0.04 per share) recorded in the corresponding period in 2020. Pason announced that the Board of Directors have declared a quarterly dividend of five cents(C$0.05) per share on the Company's common shares.

Vulcan Materials announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total Revenues were $1.52 billion, an increase of 16 percent compared to the prior year.Earnings attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations were $177 million, or $1.33 per diluted share. Excluding discrete charges adjusted out of EBITDA, earnings attributable to Vulcan from continuing operations were $1.54 per diluted share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $1.1 billion and $3.5 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Distributable Cash Flow was approximately $390 million and $1.48 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, an increase of approximately 45% over the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net loss was approximately $1.1 billion and $1.0 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

DCP Midstream, LP announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DCP Midstream Operating, LP has commenced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2032. The Senior Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Partnership.

Energy Transfer LP reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. ET reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $635 million, an increase of $1.29 billion compared to the same period the previous year. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) was $0.20 per unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.58 billion compared to $2.87 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter of 2020 benefited from approximately $300 million of one-time items and gains from optimization activities that did not re-occur in the current period.

Genesis Energy, L.P. announced its third quarter results. Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. was $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $29.7 million for the same period in 2020.Adjusted EBITDA was $140.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Cash Flows from Operating Activities was $54.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $143.5 million for the same period in 2020.

NuStar Energy L.P. announced solid third quarter of 2021 results fueled by strong throughputs on its refined products and crude oil pipelines. As a result of the non-cash charges, NuStar reported a net loss of $125 million for the third quarter of 2021, or $1.48 net loss per unit, compared to a net loss of $97 million, or a $1.22 net loss per unit, for the third quarter of 2020, which was negatively impacted by a pandemic-related non-operational charge. Excluding the effects of the non-cash charges, adjusted net income was $55 million for the third quarter of 2021, or $0.16 per unit, compared to adjusted net income of $45 million, or $0.08 per unit, for the third quarter of 2020.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, including net income of $7.0 million, adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 million and DCF of $45.7 million. Operated natural gas throughput averaged 1,333 million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") and liquids throughput averaged 63 thousand barrels per day ("Mbbl/d"). Operated natural gas volumes decreased 7.5% relative to the second quarter of 2021, largely due to natural production declines, which was partially offset by volumes from 20 new wells that were turned-in-line during the quarter, including seven new Barnett wells that came online in September. Third quarter 2021 liquids volume was flat relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of six new wells that were turned-in-line in July that provided both crude oil and water volumes to Summit's Williston liquids system.

Targa Resources reported third quarter 2021 results. Third quarter 2021 net income attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was $182.2 million compared to net income of $69.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $505.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $419.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. On October 14, 2021, TRC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of its common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2021, or $0.40 per share on an annualized basis. Total cash dividends of approximately $23.3 million will be paid on November 15, 2021 on all outstanding shares of common stock to holders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021. Also, on October 14, 2021, TRC declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per share of its Series A Preferred Stock. Total cash dividends of approximately $21.8 million will be paid on November 12, 2021 on all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock to holders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

Teekay Tankers reported the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company reported GAAP net loss of $52.1 million, or $1.54 per share and adjusted net loss of $50.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were at record highs, boosted by earnings and as investors took solace in the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to start tapering its stimulus without hiking rates for the time being. European shares jumped as the Fed unveiled its taper plan, with investor focus now shifting to the Bank of England's policy decision later in the day. Japanese shares ended in the green. The dollar rebounded and gold prices gained.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.