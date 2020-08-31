Crude Climbs on Encouraging Chinese Data, Abu Dhabi Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open near breakeven levels, with broader index futures that were positive overnight now turning slightly negative, while oil prices trade up nearly 1%. Sector news is light.

Oil rose on Monday, with Brent touching the highest in five months, underpinned by a 30% cut in Abu Dhabi crude supplies and encouraging Chinese data even as global demand struggles to return to pre-COVID levels in a well supplied market. "With demand gradually recovering, this will allow the market to better absorb the inventory glut from earlier this year," OCBC's economist Howie Lee said.

Natural gas futures are lower by 4%, trading around $2.58, as they give back some of the outsized August gains.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern regions, the kingdom's energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported. The energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said the new Abraq al-Toloul oil field, which lies to the south east of the northern city of Arar, flows with a daily rate of 3,189 barrels per day (bpd) of Arab light crude oil, along with 3.5 million cubic feet of natural gas.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Occidental announced the early tender results for the 2022 Notes and 2.70% 2023 Notes in connection with its offers to purchase for cash its outstanding 4.10% Senior Notes due 2021, 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021, Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2021, Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2022, 2.600% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.125% Senior Notes due 2022 and 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023 up to a maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, of $3,000 million.

Press Release - QEP Resources announced that it has issued a notice to holders of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021 of QEP’s intent to redeem all of the outstanding 2021 Notes on or around September 30, 2020. The redemption price for the 2021 Notes will be calculated pursuant to the formula set forth in the indenture governing the 2021 Notes.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced that it has sent the following letter to Bonterra Energy proposing a combination transaction that would be expected to result in significant cost synergies and drive substantial accretion across all financial metrics for both Obsidian Energy and Bonterra.

Press Release - Whitecap Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. NAL has oil and gas operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan and is currently producing approximately 27,000 boe/d (55% oil and NGLs). Whitecap will issue Manulife 58.3 million Whitecap common shares in exchange for all the issued and outstanding NAL shares. On the expected closing date of January 4, 2021, NAL is anticipated to have no debt outstanding.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a $75 million recompete contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central to enhance infrastructure at multiple bases in Djibouti, Africa.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Friday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream reported sthat storm-related impacts from Hurricane Laura on EnLink's assets, finances and operations are not expected to be significant, and, most importantly all employees are safe and accounted for.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Keyera has had an unplanned outage at its Wapiti gas plant that began on August 17, 2020 due to a failure of the waste heat recovery system. Keyera is investigating the root cause of the outage, as well as assessing its anticipated duration and corresponding cost of repair.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners announced the status of its coastal Texas and Louisiana terminals following Hurricane Laura. Upon initial inspection of the properties there appears to be minimal damage to the Partnership’s terminals and marine equipment. The process of restarting our sites has begun and we expect to be fully operational on Monday, August 31.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street’s major index futures are slightly lower after being higher overnight as bets on an economic revival backed by prolonged central bank support fueled risk appetite. European shares advanced as heavyweight oil and gas players gained after oil prices jumped on a 30% cut in Abu Dhabi crude supplies and encouraging Chinese service sector data. Meanwhile, China stocks erased gains to close lower, dragged by financials and healthcare firms, after investors booked profits, while Japanese shares ended higher as concerns about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation were tempered by speculation that his possible successor could continue his current policies. Gold prices reversed course to trade lower as the dollar recouped some losses.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.