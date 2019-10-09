Crude Climbs on Easing of U.S.-China Trade Tensions

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and broader equity indices which rose on reports that China is prepared to accept a partial trade deal with the U.S. and increases its agricultural imports as long as no more tariffs are imposed by President Trump. Chinese officials however were not optimistic about securing a broad agreement that would fully end the trade conflict at Thursday’s meeting.

WTI crude oil futures jumped over 1% in early trading, rising on signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions but futures were capped after last night’s API report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 4.1 million barrels last week, significantly higher than the 1.4 million barrels analyst forecasted. The markets are also digesting earlier reports that the Turkish military alongside the Free Syria army last night crossed the Turkish-Syrian border, a move that could add to a growing list of geopolitical concerns in the region on top of the anti-government protests in Ecuador and Iraq which threatened oil production. The official EIA government due out later this morning will act as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and are down over 0.50% so far this morning, weighed down by moderating weather forecast and ahead of tomorrow’s storage report.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil is considering a sale of its Malaysian upstream offshore assets for up to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported. Exxon is said to be working with advisers on the potential sale which could raise about $2 billion to $3 billion, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. The sale considerations are at a preliminary stage and Exxon could still decide against a deal, according to Bloomberg.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said it lifted force majeure on exports of Nigeria's key crude oil grade Bonny Light on Oct. 8.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell's chief executive took aim beyond the energy sector to call on leaders of other industries including aviation, shipping and steel to jointly draw up plans to tackle greenhouse gas emissions. Ben van Beurden also warned that energy companies that do not collaborate in the fight against climate change under the 2015 Paris agreement risk going out of business.

Reuters - France's CGT trade union said that it had called for a strike and a halt to production at the Feyzin refinery of Total, in protest against planned job cuts.

U.S. E&PS

KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage of CNX Resources at ‘Sector Weight.’

CANADIAN E&PS

TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Action List Buy.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Fluor announced that a consortium of Fluor, JGC Corporation of Japan and TechnipFMC was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV) for its Mozambique Rovuma Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Phase 1 Project in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique with an immediate release of a limited notice-to-proceed. Fluor will book its portion of this work in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report Segment revenues of approximately $235 million in Q3 2019. Total MultiClient revenues were approximately $150 million, and contract revenues ended at approximately $75 million.

Press Release - TechnipFMC announced that JFT – a consortium between JGC Corporation (JGC), Fluor and TechnipFMC has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV) for the Rovuma LNG onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) production complex project located in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures gained, along with European shares, after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday. Major Asian bourses fell, following heavy losses on Wall Street in the previous session. The index that tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies was down. Oil prices rose on the trade hopes; and unrest in OPEC members Iraq and Ecuador. Gold prices were little changed. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell makes opening remarks and participates in a listening session led by Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George at "Fed Listens" event.

