Crude Climbs on Concerns of Tight Supply as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Energy stocks are set for a higher open, supported by strength in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S equity futures are trading higher while investors wait for comments from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

WTI and Brent crude oil are higher on concerns over tight supply, a weaker dollar and optimism over easing COVID-19 restrictions in China. Official figures from the API showed oil stocks dropped by 7.9 million barrels in the week ended Nov 25. The IEA expects crude production to be cut by 2 million barrels of oil per day by the end of Q1 next year. Additionally, China reported fewer COVID-19 infections than on Tuesday, and Guangzhou relaxed COVID prevention rules.

Natural gas futures are slightly lower as record levels of output outweigh forecasts for cooler weather.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

PKN ORLEN has finalised three transactions with Aramco involving refining, wholesale and plane fuel businesses, following PKN ORLEN's merger with Grupa LOTOS. The European investments support expansion of Aramco's global downstream presence. Moreover, the joint development agreement of PKN ORLEN, Aramco and SABIC for the potential Gdansk project was signed. Aramco is to supply almost 45% of PKN ORLEN's crude oil requirement under the agreement.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Saudi Aramco had discovered two new natural gas fields, Awtad and Dahna, in the country's eastern region, state news agency SPA reported.

Inmarsat has reached an agreement with offshore services provider Zamil Offshore to roll out an Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution to more than 60 vessels in the Gulf area. The solution - powered by Fleet Connect and Fleet Data delivered through Inmarsat's award-winning Fleet Xpress - will allow Zamil to identify, trial and select the best solutions to meet vessel performance expectations set by its charterer, Saudi Aramco. The announcement follows a successful trial on the fleet's anchor tug, Zamil 57.

Reuters reported that Eni is in preliminary talks to buy private-equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy for around $5-$6 billion, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that no official bid had been submitted.

Petrofac has been selected by Shell to undertake new Engineering and Procurement Services (EPS) scopes in Oman.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Berry announced the evolution of its executive team, effective January 1, 2023: Trem Smith, Berry’s current Board Chairman, President and CEO, to become Executive Chairman. Berry’s current Chief Operating Officer Fernando Araujo to become Chief Executive Officer (the position of COO will be eliminated). Berry’s current General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Danielle Hunter to become President with responsibility for the Legal, Finance, Human Resources, and Health, Safety and Environmental functions. Berry’s current Chief Accounting Officer Mike Helm to become Chief Financial Officer (also maintaining Chief Accounting Officer designation). Cary Baetz, Berry’s current CFO and member of the Board, will remain at the Company in his board role and as a special advisor helping in the transition until March 2023.

Coterra Energy pleaded no contest for contaminating well water in Dimock, Pennsylvania, and will pay $16.29 million to construct a new means of water supply to its residents, the state attorney general said.

Diamondback Energy announced that it has priced an offering of $650,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes that will mature on March 15, 2053. The price to the public for the Notes is 99.985% of the principal amount.

Callon Petroleum announced that the Company has added to its management team with three hires across areas of strategic focus for the Company. In recent months, Callon has welcomed Carrie Endorf as Vice President of Asset Development & Technology, Doug Genrich as Vice President of Drilling & Completions, and Angie Day as Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Information Technology.

As per SEC filing, on November 22, 2022, Marathon Oil entered into a Term Credit Agreement by and among Marathon Oil, as borrower, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, as administrative agent, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, New York Branch, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Houston Branch, Truist Securities, U.S. Bank National Association, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as syndication agent, and Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, New York Branch, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, New York Branch, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Bank, National Association, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Houston Branch, Truist Bank, U.S. Bank National Association, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as co-documentation agents, which provides for a two-year, $1.5 billion term loan facility. Borrowings under the Credit Agreement are intended to partially finance Marathon Oil's previously announced acquisition of assets from Ensign Operating LLC, Ensign Operating II LLC and Ensign Operating III LLC, and funding under the Credit Agreement is conditioned on, among other things, the Ensign Acquisition having been consummated or that it will be consummated substantially concurrently with funding of the loans.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canadian Natural Resources forecast higher production for 2023 as it seeks to capitalize on higher oil and gas prices. Demand for oil and gas has surged following sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine earlier this year, as Europe scrambles to replace gas from Russia and improve long-term energy security. Calgary, Alberta-based Canadian Natural said it expects total production in 2023 to be about 4% higher than previous targets for this year. However, the company expects its capital expenditure for next year to be C$5.2 billion ($3.84 billion), compared with C$4.9 billion it forecast for this year. It expects total production in 2023 to be between 1.33 million and 1.37 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals reported fourth-quarter 2022 results. Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter consolidated revenue grew 18% year over year, driven by increased Salt segment sales volumes and favorable Plant Nutrition average selling price. Plant Nutrition SOP average selling price increased 48%, partially offset by reduced sales volumes year over year. Consolidated operating earnings of $7.5 million, up $5.4 million year over year, and adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million up $2.0 million year over year, were also driven by strong Salt segment sales volume and the favorable impact of Plant Nutrition higher average selling price partially offset by increased production and distribution costs.

Compass Minerals has determined that it is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 by the prescribed due date without unreasonable effort or expense primarily because the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm needs additional time to complete its audit procedures. On November 27, 2022, the Company was notified by Ernst & Young LLP, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, that the Firm requires additional time to complete the audit of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and its assessment of internal control over financial reporting as it engages in additional audit procedures to test salt inventory. As a result, the Company expects to file its 2022 Form10-K within the 15 calendar day extension provided by Rule 12b-25, but can provide no assurance that it will be able to file by such time.

Forum Energy Technologies announced that it has closed a sale of four manufacturing and distribution centers located in Texas and Louisiana. The properties will remain an integral part of FET’s operations strategy going forward. In connection with the sale, the Company entered into a long-term lease agreement. The net sales proceeds from the transaction totaled approximately $32 million.

Weatherford International announced a strategic partnership with Ardyne, a leader in specialized well-decommissioning technology. This agreement will enable Weatherford and Ardyne to deliver significant value to customers globally by offering the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of Plug & Abandonment (P&A) and Slot Recovery solutions.

DRILLERS

Noble announced the publication of a current report on Form 8-K regarding the entry into of a new term facility agreement among The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, as the Borrower, Noble, as parent guarantor, certain subsidiaries of the Borrower as guarantors, DNB Capital LLC, JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., London Branch, Nykredit Bank A/S, Clifford Capital Pte. Ltd., Barclays Bank PLC, Danske Bank A/S, HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Nordea Bank ABP, New York Branch and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, DNB Markets, as Coordinator, DNB Bank ASA New York Branch as Agent and Security Agent and the other lenders party thereto regarding a USD 350,000,000 secured term loan.

Seadrill provided financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Total operating revenues were $269 million, operating profit was $20 million and Total Adjusted EBITDA was $71 million, representing 23% Total Adjusted EBITDA margin.

REFINERS

PBF Energy announced that independent director, Robert Lavinia, has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors effective December 31, 2022.

PBF Energy and PBF Logistics LP announced that C. Erik Young, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities. Mr. Young's resignation will be effective December 20, 2022. A search for potential internal and external candidates to replace Mr. Young will be conducted.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, on November 14, 2022, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, entered into a Purchase Agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, as representative of the initial purchasers named therein, to issue and sell to the Initial Purchasers $430,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.900% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2037. The Notes were issued at a price equal to 99.856% of par. On November 29, 2022, SPL closed the sale of the Notes pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

Enbridge announced its 2023 financial guidance and an annualized common share dividend increase from $3.44 to $3.55 per share, or 3.2%, effective March 1, 2023. Highlights include: Reaffirmed 2022 full year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) in the top half of the $15.0 billion to $15.6 billion range and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share* at just above the midpoint of the $5.20 to $5.50 range; Announced 2023 EBITDA guidance of $15.9 billion to $16.5 billion and DCF per share of $5.25 to $5.65; Declared 28th consecutive annual common share dividend increase, raising it by 3.2% to $0.8875 per quarter ($3.55 annualized), effective March 1, 2023; Announced intent to renew the Company's normal course issuer bid program for 2023, allowing for the repurchase of up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding common shares.

Enbridge and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental, announced that the parties intend to work towards jointly developing a carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration hub in the Corpus Christi area of the Texas Gulf Coast. Enbridge and OLCV signed a letter of intent to explore this joint project, which would provide a complete CO2 solution for area emitters through the development of a pipeline transportation system and sequestration facility.

Enbridge announced Pamela L. Carter as Chair of the Board effective January 1, 2023, coincident with the appointment of current Board Chair, Greg Ebel, as President & CEO on the same date. Mr. Ebel succeeds retiring President and CEO, Al Monaco.

Enbridge announced that it has completed the previously announced transaction relating to its partnership agreement with Pacific Energy Corporation Limited to jointly invest in the construction and operation of the Woodfibre LNG project, located near Squamish, B.C. Enbridge now has a 30% ownership stake in the Woodfibre LNG project, with Pacific Energy retaining the remaining 70% stake in the project.

Frontline reported unaudited results for the three months ended September 30, 2022: Net income was $154.4 million, or $0.69 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income was $82.9 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. It also stated its intention to declare and pay the cash dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2022 only after the contemplated voluntary exchange offer by Frontline for Euronav shares that was initially announced on July 11, 2022 has been completed. This dividend is expected to be in the amount of 80% of adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022.

Nordic American Tankers said that for the third quarter 2022 the net profit was $10.0 million or an EPS of $0.05. This is a significant improvement compared with the second quarter this year, where we recorded a net loss of -$4.0 million or an EPS of -$0.02. For the third quarter 2021, the net loss was -$44.7 million or -$0.27 per share. As previously announced, the dividend for the third quarter of 2022 will be 5 cents ($0.05) per share and will be payable on December 20, 2022 to shareholders on record as of December 6, 2022. Based on fourth quarter performance so far, it anticipates the dividend for the fourth quarter could double, compared to the third quarter payout. this dividend is expected to be announced in February 2023 and paid in March 2023.

CIBC downgraded TC Energy to Neutral from Outperform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher mirroring gains in Euroepan markets as investors await for policy clues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech. In Asian markets, Australian shares closed higher as easing inflation raised expectations for a slower pace of interest rate hikes, while China and Hong Kong shares extended gains as market participants cheered an easing of COVID-19 measures in Guangzhou city. Gold rose as the dollar eased, while oil prices rose on signs of tighter supply. The JOLTS job openings, preliminary PCE prices and ADP national employment reports are due later today.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.