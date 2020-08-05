Crude Climbs Near 5-Month High After Drop in U.S. Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, backed by further strength across the underlying commodities and broader equity futures which rose on U.S.-China trade discussions and as lawmakers continued to make progress on the next economic aid package but a mixed ADP jobs report kept a cap to the upside.

WTI crude oil futures extended their trend higher for the fourth-consecutive session and are up over 3% in early trading near five-month highs, marginally outpacing Brent, supported by last night’s industry supply report, progress on the aid package and trade discussions. The API report showed U.S. crude inventories fell 8.6 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a 3 million barrel drop while gasoline stocks fell by 1.7 million barrels, 10x more than analyst had forecasted. The official EIA supply report later today will act as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures continued to rally higher for the third-straight session and are up ~2.5% so far this morning, backed by recent reports showing LNG exports rose and on forecasts for more hot weather through late August that should keep demand high.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Credit Suisse assumed coverage on ExxonMobil with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Evercore downgraded BP to ‘In Line’ from ‘Outperform’.

SocGen upgraded BP to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Petrobras, further to the notices to the market dated June 22, 2020 and July 21, 2020, hereby announces that the 1st Business Court, which deals with Conflicts related to Arbitration of São Paulo has extinguished the action for specification of judicial mortgage filed by Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil (Previ).

U.S. E&PS

Credit Suisse assumed primary coverage of Apache, Cabot Oil & Gas, Hess, Marathon Oil, Murphy Oil and Ovintiv with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Credit Suisse assumed primary coverage of ConocoPhillips, Concho Resources, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources with an ‘Outperform’ rating.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Berry reported net loss of $65 million or $0.81 per diluted share and Adjusted Net Income of $5 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The company generated net cash from operating activities were $97.8 million and free cash flow1 of $18.0 million for the second quarter. Loss available to common stockholders was $1,564.7 million, or $3.94 per fully diluted share, driven by an impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties of $1,276.5 million, adjusted EBITDA was $153.4 million, and adjusted income per share were $0.01 for the second quarter of 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10, which was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on June 8, 2020. The reverse stock split will become effective as of the close of business on August 7, 2020 and the Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE at market open on August 10, 2020. The par value of the common stock will not be adjusted in connection with the reverse stock split.

Reuters - Devon Energy reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 18 cents per share for the quarter ended in June. The mean expectation of 25 analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 26 cents per share. Revenue fell 79.5% to $394.00 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.12 billion. Devon Energy Corp's Reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.78.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Devon Energy provided an update on the timing of its Barnett Shale divestiture closing and outlined details on the next phase of its strategic plan. These strategic initiatives include the return of cash directly to shareholders, a plan to streamline corporate and operating costs across the organization and the resumption of its debt reduction program. With the accelerated closing of the Barnett Shale divestiture, Devon’s board of directors has declared a special dividend in the amount of $0.26 per share of Devon common stock. Based on the current number of outstanding shares, this special dividend will result in an aggregate payment of $100 million to shareholders by Devon. The special dividend is payable on Oct. 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 14, 2020. This special dividend is in addition to the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. A key contributing factor to the cost-reduction plan is Devon’s intent to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding debt. The debt-reduction program is expected to result in a go-forward interest savings of approximately $75 million on an annual run-rate basis. The company plans to evaluate various transaction structures to achieve this debt reduction target, including open-market purchases and tender offers.

Press Release - EQT announced it has commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes").

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gulfport Energy reported financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its 2020 activities. Key highlights are as follows: Continued improvement in well costs with Utica Shale and SCOOP total costs per lateral foot for the six-month period declining by 18% and 31%, respectively, versus full year 2019 levels; Reported net loss of $561.1 million, or $3.51 per diluted share for the second quarter; Reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $47.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the second quarter; Generated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $145.0 million for the second quarter; Reported cash provided by operating activities of $116.4 million for the second quarter; Generated operating cash flow (non-GAAP), excluding working capital changes, of $97.9 million for the second quarter; Generated free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $43.9 million for the second quarter.

Credit Suisse assumed primary coverage of Occidental Petroleum and Range Resources with an ‘Underperform’ rating.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources Company reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Pioneer reported a second quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $439 million, or $2.66 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, the non-GAAP adjusted loss for the second quarter was $54 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $328 million.

Credit Suisse terminated coverage on Southwestern Energy.

Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced a new contract between MTM (the fully owned Italian subsidiary of Westport Fuel Systems) and NAFTAL (Algerian State Owned Agency for Distribution and Sale of Oil and Gas) to supply 30,000 liquified petroleum gas (“LPG”) systems into the growing Algerian market.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss was $371 million compared with a net loss of $252 million in the Prior Quarter, primarily due to a non-cash impairment on the Company's oil and gas properties as a result of significantly lower oil prices ($398 million). Funds flow from operations(1) of $6 million ($0.02 per share, basic) decreased by 73% compared with the Prior Quarter, as a result of lower production and a 34% decrease in the Brent oil price, as well as a widening of differentials; capital expenditures totaled $5 million, a decrease of 89% compared to the Prior Quarter.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - NuVista Energy is pleased to announce results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and provide an update on our future business plans. NuVista took decisive action in the face of a challenging quarter for all of the industry, through the implementation of a COVID-19 safe operating plan, the restriction of higher condensate ratio production during the lowest oil/condensate commodity value periods, and the significant reduction of capital, operating, and G&A spending to ensure liquidity and balance sheet protection remained paramount. We have chosen to limit overall production to approximately 50,000 Boe/d for the present period in order to minimize natural production declines and to minimize the capital investment required to maintain flat production. As a result of the reduced spending, coupled with our significant hedge position, we expect to generate significant free adjusted funds flow in the range of $55 - $60 million towards debt reduction for the remainder of 2020 at current strip prices. It reported quarterly loss of $0.36 per share and adjusted funds flow per share of $0.07.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Calfrac Well Services acknowledged announcement by Wilks Brothers that Wilks Brothers has submitted an alternative recapitalization proposal for consideration by Calfrac's Board of Directors. The Calfrac Board of Directors is carefully reviewing the Wilks Brothers proposal with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. To assist the Board in this process, the Board has formed a special committee comprised of Gregory S. Fletcher, James S. Blair and Kevin R. Baker, all of whom are independent directors (the "Special Committee"), to further evaluate the Wilks Brothers proposal.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of July 2020, the Company had an average of 60 drilling rigs operating.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Smart Sand announced results for the second quarter 2020. Revenues were $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $47.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $67.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Included in revenues were $14.0 million, $1.3 million, and $16.3 million of shortfall revenues for each respective period. Net income was $4.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with net loss of $84.0 thousand, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 and net income of $14.3 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Shortfall revenue in the current period offset the decline in total volumes sold.

Press Release - Weatherford International plc announced today its results for the second quarter of 2020. On a GAAP basis, revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $821 million, a decline of 32% sequentially and 37% year-on-year. Reported operating loss was $497 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $822 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $118 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's second-quarter 2020 net loss was $581 million, compared to a net loss of $966 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $316 million in the second quarter of 2019. Second-quarter 2020 cash flows from operations were $31 million and capital expenditures were $35 million. Available liquidity of $771 million as of June 30, 2020 was comprised of $680 million of cash and cash equivalents and $91 million of availability under the Company's senior secured asset-based lending agreement (the "ABL Credit Agreement").

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Delek US reported second quarter 2020 net income of $87.7 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, versus net income of $77.3 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which included a $16.8 million income tax benefit relating to incremental loss carrybacks provided by the CARES Act. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported Adjusted net loss of $110.5 million, or $(1.50) per share for the second quarter 2020. This compares to Adjusted net income of $97.5 million, or $1.27 per share, in the prior-year period. Delek US announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. Shareholders of record on August 19, 2020 will receive this cash dividend payable on September 3, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners announced its financial results for the second quarter 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $44.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $24.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $37.5 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to $24.8 million in the second quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $57.0 million in the second quarter 2020, compared to $31.2 million in the second quarter 2019.

Press Release - Enable Midstream Partners announced financial and operating results for second quarter 2020. Net income attributable to limited partners was $44 million for second quarter 2020, a decrease of $80 million compared to $124 million for second quarter 2019. Net income attributable to common units was $35 million for second quarter 2020, a decrease of $80 million compared to $115 million for second quarter 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $111 million for second quarter 2020, a decrease of $101 million compared to $212 million for second quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $224 million for second quarter 2020, a decrease of $57 million compared to $281 million for second quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $148 million for second quarter 2020, a decrease of $49 million compared to $197 million for second quarter 2019. The company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.16525 per unit on all outstanding common units and $0.625 on all outstanding Series A Preferred Units.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enbridge announced that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 15 (Series 15 Shares) (TSX: ENB.PF.G) on September 1, 2020. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series 15 Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series 15 Shares on a one-for-one basis into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 16 of Enbridge (Series 16 Shares) on September 1, 2020. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 15 Shares into Series 16 Shares will retain their Series 15 Shares.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and updated 2020 guidance metrics. Reported net income of $29.8 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $134.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Achieved adjusted EBITDA, net to EnLink, of $255.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, largely unchanged from the first quarter of 2020, driven by a focus on cost reductions and strong operational execution. EnLink is on track to achieve in the high end of its previously announced full-year 2020 guidance range of $950 million to $1.025 billion. Delivered $72.0 million of excess free cash flow for the second quarter of 2020, positioning EnLink to meet or exceed the high end of its previously announced full year 2020 guidance range of $260 million to $280 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Distributable cash flow of $94 million in the second quarter, a $14 million or 18% increase over the second quarter of 2019, due an increased contribution from both the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million in the second quarter, a $34 million or 32% increase over the second quarter of 2019 on a comparable basis, leading to Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA at June 30, 2020 of 2.4x, well below the Company’s 3.0x – 3.5x target range and reflective of Gibson’s strong financial position.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share payable on October 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

Press Release - Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to HEP for the second quarter was $76.5 million ($0.73 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $45.7 million ($0.43 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the second quarter of 2019. Distributable cash flow was $65.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 3.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per unit on July 23, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Kinder Morgan asked U.S. energy regulators on Tuesday for permission to put in service the ninth liquefaction train at its nearly $2 billion Elba Island liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Georgia.

Press Release - Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings reported second-quarter 2020 results and furnished updated 2020 guidance. The company reported net income for the period of $142 million and delivered second-quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $524 million. Quarterly diluted net income per common unit was $0.13 and diluted adjusted net income per common unit were $0.25. Revenues were 3,225 million for three months ended June 30, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose after Disney squeezed out a quarterly profit, while investors awaited data on private payrolls and service sector to gauge the health of the economy. European shares rose supported by upbeat economic data and positive earnings. Asian equities ended on a mixed note. The dollar slumped as a U.S. coronavirus relief package was stalled in Congress, while gold prices extended its rally above the key $2,000 an ounce level. Oil prices rose after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.