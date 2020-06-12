Crude Climbs, But Set for Weekly Loss on Fears of Second Coronavirus Wave

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher this morning, clawing back from yesterday’s steep sell-off which was triggered by a reassurance in COVID-19 cases as states start to reopen their local economies and on weak economic guidance. Corporate news is relatively quiet heading into the weekend.

Oil prices edged marginally higher following yesterday’s sell-off and were on track for their first weekly fall in seven as new U.S. coronavirus cases spiked, raising the prospect of a second wave hitting demand. Barclays Commodities Research raised its oil price forecasts for this year by $4 per barrel, citing a bigger deficit in the second half of the year, though the British bank expressed caution on a slow recovery in the near term. "The rate of change in fundamentals is likely to moderate significantly as incremental demand improvement will depend more on consumer behavior than the easing of enforced movement restrictions," Barclays said in a note. Traders will be looking ahead to the weekly rig count data released this afternoon.

Natural gas futures are roughly flat as weather outlooks for the next two weeks are unchanged. This afternoon North Dakota will release updated April production as well as gas capture numbers for the month.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total, has signed an agreement with Ching Luh Group to provide the manufacturing company with 3.2 MW of solar-powered rooftops for two of its facilities in Vietnam. This marks a milestone for Total Solar DG as it secures its first solar project in Vietnam. Total Solar DG has been active in Southeast Asia since 2018 and has a portfolio of in-operation solar systems across seven countries, currently generating around 17 GWh of solar energy annually. Alongside other projects in current development, this project with Ching Luh Group will add 4.4 GWh upon its completion later in 2020.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Total's 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, oil refinery reduced production because of a malfunction at an adjoining chemical plant, said two sources familiar with plant operations. The refinery’s 150,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), 60,000-bpd coker and 76,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) were cut back after a malfunction at the adjoining BASF chemical plant that takes feedstock from the refinery, the sources said.

U.S. E&PS

Jefferies reinstated coverage of ConocoPhillips with a ‘Buy’ rating.

REFINERS

Goldman Sachs downgraded HollyFrontier to ‘Sell’ from “Neutral’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - ONEOK announced that it priced its previously announced public offering of 26 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. ONEOK expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, will total approximately $832.0 million. ONEOK also granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 3.9 million additional shares. ONEOK expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness and the funding of capital expenditures. Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, recouping some losses after shares fell in the previous session on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and economic worries. European shares were in the green boosted by cyclical stocks. Japan’s Nikkei ended lower after Wall Street dived. The dollar was little changed against its rival currencies, while gold prices rose. Oil prices were higher. U.S. import and export prices are due on the economic schedule.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

