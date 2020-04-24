Crude Climbs, But Set for Weekly Loss

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to extend their gains into the final trading session of the week, backed by further strength in the crude complex while broader index futures are up about half a percent following yesterday’s volatile session. In economic news, durable goods plunged 14.4% in March, compared to a 11.9% drop analysts’ expected.

At the sector level, Continental Resources announced that they have halted most of their production in North Dakota and notified some customers they would not supply crude after prices dove into negative territory this week.

Oil prices are higher, extending yesterday’s gains, but heading for their third-weekly loss as production shutdowns failed to keep pace with sliding demand due to the coronavirus crisis. "After the price crash earlier this week, which seems to have made every person on the planet aware of the problems in the oil market, several relevant announcements of active crude production shut-ins have made the rounds," JBC Energy said. Traders will be looking ahead to the weekly rig count data released later this afternoon.

Natural gas futures are off ~1%, as demand issues continued to weigh on futures and following yesterday’s larger-then-expected storage build.

Press Release - ExxonMobil said it has reconfigured manufacturing operations in Louisiana to produce medical-grade hand sanitizer for donation to COVID-19 response efforts in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Initial production of 160,000 gallons of medical grade sanitizer – enough to fill nearly 5 million 4-ounce bottles – is being distributed to medical providers and first responders. Additional donation locations are planned. ExxonMobil has increased monthly production of isopropyl alcohol -- a key ingredient in sanitizer – by about 3,000 tonnes at its chemical manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. To produce, package and distribute hand sanitizer, the company purchased additional ingredients and modified equipment in Baton Rouge and at a lubricants plant in nearby Port Allen, Louisiana. ExxonMobil is also participating in a technology collaboration with the Global Center for Medical Innovation to rapidly redesign and manufacture reusable personal protection equipment, such as medical face shields and masks.

Reuters - Eni said that the force majeure in Libya is extended for whole of H1.

Press Release - Eni announced the consolidated results for the first quarter of 2020. Quarterly results affected by the combined impact of an ongoing economic recession due to the COVID-19 and falling energy prices. Adjusted operating profit: €1.31 billion, down by €1 billion, or by 44%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net of scenario effects of €1.1 billion and the negative impacts associated with COVID-19 of €0.15 billion, the performance was a positive of €0.2 billion, up by 16%. Adjusted net profit at €59 million. Net result: net loss of €2.93 billion (net profit of €1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019) mainly due to the alignment of the book value of inventories to market prices current at the end of the quarter. Special charges also included impairment losses from oil & gas assets and negative fair-valued derivatives, which couldn’t be accounted as hedges, due to the scenario effects. Net cash before changes in working capital at replacement cost: €1.95 billion, 43% lower than the same period of 2019 due to scenario effects of -€1.5 billion, including a non-cash change in fair-valued derivatives and the negative impacts associated with COVID-19 of €0.15 billion, partly offset by a positive performance of €0.2 billion. Net cash from operations: approximately €1 billion (down by 54%), including a cash draw at the working capital which normally features the first quarter due to seasonal factors in gas and other products consumption. Net investments: €1.9 billion, fully funded through cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital effects. Net borrowings: €18.7 billion (€12.9 billion when excluding lease liabilities) increasing by about €1.6 billion (up 9%) from December 31, 2019. Leverage: 0.28, before the effect of IFRS 16, higher than the ratio at December 31, 2019 (0.24). Including IFRS 16, leverage was 0.41, or 0.37 excluding the share of lease liabilities attributable to E&P joint operators. In addition, the company suspended the share repurchase plan for 2020. The plan will be reconsidered when the Brent price for the referenced year, which is the benchmark for decisions relating to the buy-back plan activation, is at least equal to 60 $/barrel.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors adopted a shareholder rights plan designed to protect the availability of Chesapeake's net operating loss carryforwards under the Internal Revenue Code. Under the Section 382 Rights Plan, the rights will initially trade with Chesapeake's common stock and will generally become exercisable only if a person (or any persons acting as a group) acquires 4.9% or more of Chesapeake's outstanding common stock. The Section 382 Rights Plan does not aggregate the ownership of shareholders "acting in concert" unless and until they have formed a group under applicable securities laws. If the rights become exercisable, all holders of rights (other than any triggering person) will be entitled to acquire shares of common stock at a 50% discount or Chesapeake may exchange each right held by such holders for one share of common stock. Under the Section 382 Rights Plan, any person which currently owns 4.9% or more of Chesapeake's common stock may continue to own its shares of common stock but may not acquire any additional shares without triggering the Section 382 Rights Plan. Chesapeake's Board of Directors has the discretion to exempt any person or group from the provisions of the Section 382 Rights Plan. The Section 382 Rights Plan will expire on the close of business on the day following the certification of the voting results for the 2021 annual meeting, unless Chesapeake's shareholders ratify the Section 382 Rights Plan at or prior to such meeting, in which case it will continue in effect until April 22, 2023, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EQT announced the pricing of $440 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350 million. EQT also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The aggregate principal amount of the option was increased from the previously announced option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes. EQT expects the offering to close on April 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced preliminary first quarter 2020 production, an updated hedge portfolio position and first quarter 2020 earnings release schedule. Production and Hedging Updates: Exceeded the Company’s most recent production guidance range of 585-600 MMcfe per day with the preliminary net production for the first quarter 2020 averaging approximately 611 MMcfe per day, which is above analyst consensus estimates; Increased its 2020 natural gas hedges and now has approximately 65% of its projected natural gas production in 2020 hedged with an average floor price of approximately $2.62 per MMbtu; Increased its 2021 natural gas hedges and now has an average of approximately 175,000 MMbtu per day of natural gas production with an average floor price of approximately $2.48 per MMbtu.

Press Release - During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Pioneer Natural Resources expects the average realized price for oil to be $45.60 per barrel, the average realized price for NGLs to be $14.52 per barrel and the average realized price for gas to be $1.61 per thousand cubic feet. These prices exclude the effects of derivatives.

TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Hold’.

TD Securities downgraded Tourmaline Oil to ‘Buy’ from ‘Action List Buy’.

Citi upgraded Oceaneering International to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Marathon Petroleum announced that it has priced $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1.25 billion principal amount of 4.500% senior notes due 2023 and $1.25 billion principal amount of 4.700% senior notes due 2025. The 2023 senior notes and the 2025 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 99.941% and 99.805% of par, respectively. MPC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under its five-year revolving credit facility, prefund the repayment of other indebtedness with near term maturities and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the senior notes offering is expected to occur on April 27, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Citi downgraded Marathon Petroleum to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit, which represents a 48% reduction from its last quarterly distribution. The first quarter 2020 distribution will be paid on May 14, 2020 to unitholders of record on May 4, 2020. HEP’s current distribution strategy is intended to: fund all capital expenditures and distributions within free cash flow, improve distributable cash flow coverage to 1.3x or greater, and reduce leverage to 3.0-3.5x. HEP expects to maintain the quarterly distribution constant at $0.35 per unit, or $1.40 on an annualized basis for the balance of 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The board of directors of Magellan MidstreamPartners has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0275 per unit for the period Jan. 1 through March 31, 2020. The first-quarter 2020 distribution is 2% higher than the first-quarter 2019 distribution of $1.005 per unit and consistent with the fourth-quarter 2019 amount. The distribution, which equates to $4.11 per unit on an annualized basis, will be paid May 15 to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 8.

Press Release - TC Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NOVA Gas Transmission, has reached a five-year negotiated revenue requirement settlement with its customers and other interested parties that extends from 2020 to 2024. The settlement is designed to facilitate the cost-effective transportation of natural gas from the WCSB to key North American demand centers. The agreement: encompasses a five-year term from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2024; fixes the equity return at 10.1 per cent on 40 per cent deemed common equity; provides NGTL with the opportunity to increase depreciation rates should tolls fall below projected levels; includes an incentive-mechanism for certain operating costs where variances from projected amounts are shared between NGTL and its customers; and includes a mechanism to review the settlement should tolls exceed a pre-determined level, without affecting the equity return.

U.S. stock index futures rose with bargain hunters returning at the end of a tumultuous week marked by a historic crash in oil prices and growing evidence of the economic damage from COVID-19. Crude prices were slightly higher, but were headed for their third weekly loss. European shares fell with investors disappointed by the lack of details in a trillion-euro emergency fund agreed by the bloc's leaders. Asian equities ended in the negative territory. The dollar index and gold prices were little changed. U.S. durable goods data for March is on the economic radar.

