Crude Climbs, But Set for Biggest Weekly Loss Since 2008

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to swing broadly higher this morning, backed by gains in the underlying commodities and equity index futures following yesterday’s worst decline since the “Black Monday” market crash in 1987. S&P futures hit their “limit up” circuit breaker earlier, halting pre-market trading until markets open up for regular trading. Dow futures are expected to open higher by 1000 points.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic surged ~7% in early trading, but are poised for their worst weekly decline since the 2008 financial crisis as investors worried over collapsing demand from the coronavirus pandemic and a production ramp-up by top producers. “The surge in low-cost production is significantly larger than expected with the collapse in demand due to the coronavirus looking increasingly broad,” said Goldman Sachs, which now expects what it said would be a record high oil surplus of 6 million bpd by April.

Natural gas futures are also broadly higher this morning, supported by gains in the crude oil markets and forecasts for cooler weather next week which should increase gas demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Italy is set to approve a measure allowing companies to postpone their annual general meetings due to the coronavirus emergency, in a move that delays appointments at strategic state-controlled firms, a government source told Reuters. An emergency decree is expected to allow companies to postpone their AGMs by three months, said the source, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. The boards of directors of state-owned groups such as oil giant Eni, utility Enel, defence group Leonardo and bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena come up for renewal in the spring.

Reuters - Saudi Arabia will supply additional oil volumes next month to all customers in Europe who asked for an increase following a deep cut to Saudi official selling prices, five trading sources told Reuters. European oil refiners including Total, BP, Shell, Eni, and SOCAR have all had allocations for additional Saudi crude oil supplies in April confirmed, the sources said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Husky Energy is taking a series of actions to fortify its business in response to challenging global market conditions. Given current market conditions Husky will commence the safe and orderly reduction, or shut-in, of production where it is cash negative on a variable cost basis at current prices. Total liquidity is $4.9 billion, comprised of $1.4 billion in cash and $3.5 billion in unused credit facilities. In line with its committed credit facilities, Husky is required to maintain debt to capital of no more than 65%, and is well below this threshold with a ratio of 27% with no long-term debt maturities until 2022.

U.S. E&PS

Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy, Callon Petroleum, Falcon Minerals, Lonestar Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, Penn Virginia Corporation, Ring Energy, Rosehill Resources, SilverBow Resources, and Sundance Energyto ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy updated its 2020 operating plan due to the unprecedented drop in commodity prices. Consistent with the Company’s focus on economic returns, financial strength, and operational flexibility, Bonanza Creek is significantly reducing planned development activity in 2020. The Company’s operated drilling rig will finish the final well on its current pad this week and then be released. Ongoing completion activities involving the two final XRL wells of an 8-well pad will be finished within two weeks and the pad will be brought online later this year. Further completion activities will be suspended. Absent additional development activity, the Company expects to exit 2020 with no debt and 4Q 2020 production that is approximately flat with 4Q 2019. Should commodity prices recover, and the economic returns justify their completion, the Company can quickly restart development activity with the completion of two pads in late 2020 that should maintain flat production into 2Q 2021.

Press Release - QEP Resources provided an operational and financial update in response to current market conditions. Expect to reduce planned 2020 and 2021 combined capital expenditures by more than an aggregate $300 million, or nearly 30%. Plan to suspend completion operations in the Permian Basin from early May through at least the beginning of the fourth quarter 2020. Intend to release the intermediate drilling rig operating in the Permian Basin at the conclusion of its current operation in March 2020. Plan to suspend the refracturing program in the Williston Basin upon completion of current projects for the remainder of 2020. Expect to generate approximately $75 million of Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure) in 2020 at $35/bbl WTI, which excludes the $37.5 million tax refund expected in 2020. The adjusted plan is expected to generate Free Cash Flow in 2021 at current commodity strip prices. Plan to suspend $0.02 quarterly dividend following payment on March 20, 2020 of the dividend for fourth quarter 2019.The Company expects to update 2020 guidance in connection with reporting its first quarter 2020 financial results and as such, the 2020 guidance issued on February 26, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - ARC Resources announced that its board of directors has approved actions to right-size the Company's 2020 capital budget and dividend. The 2020 capital budget has been reduced from $500 million to no more than $300 million, and ARC has reduced its monthly dividend from $0.05 per share to $0.02 per share. After the payment of the March dividend, ARC intends to change to a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share compared to its previous monthly dividend of $0.05 per share. These changes are consistent with ARC's long-term strategy of maintaining a strong balance sheet, delivering a meaningful and sustainable dividend to shareholders, and investing in profitable growth when it makes sense to do so.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced revisions to its 2020 capital program in response to recent commodity price volatility. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The Company operates 29 of its 31 blocks and over 95% of its producing assets and therefore have significant control over capital allocation and timing. As a result of current and foreseeable oil price weakness, the Company has reduced operating activities and its capital program. It plans to continue operating at reduced activity levels until there are clear signs of a recovery in oil prices. The Company is revising its 2020 capital budget to a maintenance range of $60 to 80 million and are implementing reductions in operating costs and general and administrative expenses. In addition to reducing its costs, it is also benefiting from the recent depreciation of the Canadian dollar and Colombian peso. The Colombian peso has declined 15% versus the U.S. dollar from its original budget estimate. The majority of its operating costs and G&A within Colombia are denominated in Colombian pesos. All of its G&A in Canada is denominated in Canadian dollars.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and provided an update on capital allocation and the Company's dividend. CES generated record annual revenues in 2019 of $1.28 billion, of which 71% was realized in the US. Adjusted EBITDAC for 2019 was $167.1 million representing a 13.1% margin. CES generated $315.6 million in revenue and achieved Adjusted EBITDAC of $39.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and record annual revenue of $1.28 billion and Adjusted EBITDAC of $167.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $11.9 million and $30.1 million, respectively, compared to $15.5 million and $47.7 million for the comparative 2018 periods. In 2019, CES demonstrated increased stability in free cash flow generation and Adjusted EBITDAC margins.

Simmons Energy downgraded Helix Energy, Liberty Oilfield Services, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Patterson-UTI Energy, ProPetro Holdings, Tenaris, and Select Energy Services to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

Wells Fargo downgraded NCS Multistage, Nine Energy, Diamond Offshore, Valaris, and Noble Corporation to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal weight’.

Wells Fargo downgraded Transocean and Tetra Technologies to ‘Equal weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

DRILLERS

Simmons Energy downgraded Helmerich and Payne to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

Zephirin Group downgraded Helmerich and Payne to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Keyera announced today a cash dividend for March 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 23, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 20, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners announced that the Partnership has reduced its 2020 organic capital guidance to a range of $120 to $150 million to reflect updated producer forecasts in the DJ and Delaware basins. With increasing capital efficiency and a 2020 organic capital program focused mainly on well connections, Noble Midstream anticipates the additional capital savings will essentially offset the cash flow loss from reduced activity. Noble Midstream will continue to communicate with its customer base and is well positioned to further adjust its capital program. Noble Midstream will update detailed guidance for 2020 in association with its first quarter conference call.

US Capital Advisors upgraded ENB, KMI, OKE to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’. The firm upgraded WMB to “Buy’ from ‘Overweight’. The firm also upgraded CQP, ETRN, NSto ‘Overweight’ from ‘Hold’ and ALTM downgraded to ‘Hold’ from ‘Overweight’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were trading in the green, after major U.S. stock indexes tanked in the previous session as new travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread spooked investors. European stock markets were higher on hopes that governments will step up spending. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei tumbled as investors opted out of stocks and real estate funds on fears the pandemic will bring a global recession and cancel the Tokyo Olympics. The dollar rose as investors rushed to buy the currency. Oil prices were up, and spot gold edged higher. U.S. import and export prices numbers are expected later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

