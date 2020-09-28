Crude Climbs But Demand Concerns Remain Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, backed by gains in U.S. stock index futures which extended Friday’s rally as investors hope for further stimulus from Congress which could be voted on as soon as this week while oil prices trade moderately higher.

In sector news, oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said it will buy Permian basin peer WPX Energy for $2.56 billion as it looks to scale up its presence in the Delaware portion of the prolific shale field. The deal values WPX at $4.56 per share, just 2.7% higher than the stock's closing price on Friday. Devon said the combined company will hold an acreage position of 400,000 net acres in the Delaware and will have a capacity of producing 277,000 barrels of oil per day.

Both WTI and Brent have come off their lows of $39.85 and $42.00, respectively, supported by gains in the equity markets. Both benchmarks are on track for their first monthly decline since April as rising COVID-19 cases continue to spur concerns about demand. "Dollar strength and macroeconomic uncertainty are likely to keep dominating oil's agenda this week," said BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian, noting a firming dollar has helped mitigate recent losses. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the global oil market has been stable for the past few months and the demand-supply balance restored, but warned of the risks of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Natural gas futures are off 3%. Pipeline data indicates Cameron LNG is attempting to restart. Total LNG feedgas flows yesterday were estimated to have come in at around 6.7 Bcf/d, roughly unchanged from Sat and +0.4 Bcf/d vs Friday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Total announced that it has reached an agreement on September 24th, 2020 to transfer to Petrobras its equity interest in five exploration blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, located 120 kilometers offshore Brazil. These blocks are referenced as FZA-M-57, FZA-M-86, FZA-M-88, FZA-M-125 and FZA-M-127. The closing of the transaction is subject to the preemption rights of partners in the blocks and standard regulatory approvals.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Total is preparing to restart next week the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Devon Energy and WPX Energy announced they have entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. The strategic combination will create a leading unconventional oil producer in the U.S., with an asset base underpinned by a premium acreage position in the economic core of the Delaware Basin. The combined company, which will be named Devon Energy, will benefit from enhanced scale, improved margins, higher free cash flow and the financial strength to accelerate the return of cash to shareholders through an industry-first “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy. Under the terms of the agreement, WPX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned. The exchange ratio, together with closing prices for Devon and WPX on Sept. 25, 2020, results in an enterprise value for the combined entity of approximately $12 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Devon shareholders will own approximately 57 percent of the combined company and WPX shareholders will own approximately 43 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Milaha has entered into a formal agreement to cooperate with leading American oilfield services firm, Schlumberger. The Offshore & Marine pillar of Milaha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will support value building projects while jointly driving Tawteen initiatives for Qatar. Led by Qatar Petroleum, the “Tawteen” program aims to localize the energy sector’s supply chain and create new investment opportunities to retain ‘economic value’ in Qatar.

REFINERS

Credit Suisse downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Marathon Petroleum to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced that it has agreed to acquire the Milk River pipeline system from Plains Midstream Canada ULC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., in exchange for its 100 percent ownership interest in the Empress II and 50 percent ownership interest in the Empress V straddle plants. Plains will also pay Inter Pipeline cash proceeds of $35 million. Closing of this transaction is expected to occur in early 2021 following completion of customary conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in China's factory activity. European shares rose, helped by a jump in German lender Commerzbank after it appointed a new chief executive officer. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher following bigger appetite for stocks that were set to go ex-dividend this week. The euro rose against the dollar, while gold fell. Oil prices were in the green.

