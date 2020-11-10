Crude Climbs as Vaccine Hopes Outweigh Demand Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stock are set to extend yesterday’s big rally, while big technology stocks were headed for another loss as positive vaccine news sparks a market rotation out of names that thrived during the pandemic into stocks linked to an economic recovery.

Oil continues its ascent as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine could be on the horizon outweighed the expected negative impact on fuel demand of new lockdowns to curb the virus. “A viable vaccine is unequivocally game-changing for oil - a market where half of demand comes from moving people and things around,” JP Morgan said in a note. “But as we have written previously, oil is a spot asset that must first clear current supply and demand imbalances before one-to-two-year out prices can rise.”

Natural gas futures are higher although traders say that futures may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors. General bias still remains weak owing to weaker demand expectations, said Kotak Securities.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP and Danish renewable energy group Orsted have partnered to develop zero-carbon hydrogen at a German oil refinery, BP's first full-scale project in a sector that is expected to grow rapidly. The project will produce so-called green hydrogen at the Linden refinery in north-west Germany through the electrolysis of water using wind power from the North Sea.

Royal Dutch Shell said it was halving crude processing capacity at its biggest refinery, Singapore's Pulau Bukom, in coming years. As a result, the company will cut 500 jobs by the end of 2023 at the site, which now employs 1,300 staff, a spokeswoman said.

Total, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and Stanford University release GEOSX, an open‑source simulator for large-scale geological carbon dioxide (CO2) storage. GEOSX was developed using advanced new technologies in high-performance computing and applied mathematics and aims to improve the management and safety of geological CO2 repositories. Its computing performance is unmatched to date. The open-source nature of GEOSX aims to ensure a high level of transparency, sharing and community support to pave the way for the large-scale development of Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technologies.

U.S. E&PS

Continental Resources announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer a series of senior notes due 2031 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Continental intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the concurrent tender offers for a portion of the Company's 5.0% senior notes due 2022 and 4.5% senior notes due 2023 and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection therewith, and the excess, if any, to repay borrowings under our revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Occidental announced a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $3.8 billion, or $4.07 per diluted share, and an adjusted loss attributable to common stockholders of $783 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. Third quarter after-tax items affecting comparability included a write-down of approximately $2.4 billion related to Occidental's equity investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) and $700 million of losses associated with the announced divestitures of onshore Colombia and mineral and surface acreage in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.

The International Exchange signed memorandums of understanding with Chevron, Trafigura and Occidental Petroleum to use the new Murban oil futures as a price point for U.S. crude sales to Asia, the president of ICE Futures Europe said.

Ring Energy announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Q3 2020 Highlights: Increased net oil & gas sales by 74.0% to 9,549 Boe/d (89% oil), compared to 5,487 Boe/d (86% oil) for Q2 2020; Decreased LOE by 38.5% to $8.88 million or $10.11/Boe, compared to $14.43 million or $14.03/Boe for Q3 2019; Decreased cash G&A by 34.6% to $1.93 million or $2.20/Boe, compared to $2.95 million or $2.87/Boe for Q3 2019; Reported net loss of $1.96 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. Excluding the unrealized loss on derivatives and a non-cash charge for stock-based compensation, adjusted net income per diluted share is $0.05/share; Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.6% to $19.9 million, compared to $13.7 million for Q2 2020; Free cash flow increased 45.8% to $11.3 million, compared to $7.7 million for Q2 2020; Reduced bank debt by $15.0 million, outstanding balance is $360 million; Increased liquidity to $32.2 million; Reduced capital spending by 79.9% to $4.3 million, compared to $21.4 million for Q3 2019. Net realized gain on derivates of approximately $1.7 million.

Westport Fuel Systems reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on operations. Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $10.0 million to $65.4 million, or 13% relative to the same period last year. Although sales decreased as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related plant closures during the second quarter, sales rebounded in the third quarter (Q-o-Q increase 82%) over second quarter 2020 due to the recovery in customer demand for Independent Aftermarket sales and growth in HPDI 2.0 sales volumes. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.8 million compared to net income from continuing operations of $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The relative decrease in net income is primarily related to the impacts of COVID-19, warranty related charges, and a one-time gain on settlement. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Cash balance increased by $17.4 million to $46.3 million at September 30, 2020 as a result of new borrowings and restructuring of the convertible debt completed during the quarter to secure liquidity to weather the impact of COVID-19 and continue the Company's investment plans.

Westport Fuel Systems announced that the Company has established an at-the-market equity offering program that allows the Company to issue up to US$50 million of common shares from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued (i) in ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or another U.S. marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded or (ii) in ordinary brokers' transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange, or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of their sale or as otherwise permitted by law, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.

CANADIAN E&PS

Kelt Exploration reported its financial and operating results to shareholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, revenue was $48.8 million and adjusted funds from operations was $9.0 million ($0.05 per share, diluted), compared to $93.3 million and $39.2 million ($0.21 per share, diluted) respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Societe Generale upgraded CGG to Buy from Hold.

Norway's Equinor awarded oil services firms Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger, $455 million worth of drilling and well service contracts at its Bacalhau project off Brazil, the company said.

Smart Sand announced results for the third quarter 2020. Revenues were $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $65.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Included in revenues were $6.8 million, $14.0 million, and $15.6 million of shortfall revenues for each respective period. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was negatively impacted by depressed oil prices driven by continued oversupply relative to the decreased demand due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Net income was $36.3 million, or $0.91 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $4.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $10.9 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The bargain purchase gain was the primary driver for the increase in net income and amounts per share, partially offset by lower shortfall revenue and continued low total volumes sold.

REFINERS

As per SEC filing, on November 3, 2020, Calumet, the general partner of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, increased the number of directors on the Board, effective immediately, and appointed Paul C. Raymond III to serve as a member of the board of directors of the Company.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Credit Suisse upgraded Holly Energy Partners to Outperform from Neutral.

Summit Midstream Partners announced that it will commence an offer to purchase for cash up to $25,000,000.00 aggregate purchase price of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. For each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted in the Tender Offer, the holder will receive $200.00. The Tender Offer is conditioned on, among other things, that holders of at least 75,000 Series A Preferred Units validly tender (and not properly withdraw) their Series A Preferred Units prior to the expiration date of the Tender Offer.

Western Midstream Partners announced third-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $241.5 million, or $0.55 per common unit (diluted), with third-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA totaling $518.4 million, third-quarter 2020 Cash flows from operating activities totaling $392.9 million, and third-quarter 2020 Free cash flow totaling $339.2 million. Recent Highlights: Commenced operations of Loving ROTF Train IV on the DBM oil system, adding 30 MBbls/d of treating capacity; completed project ahead of schedule for approximately 35% less than our previous North Loving Trains. Exchanged WES's interest in the $260 million note receivable from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, for 27.855 million WES common units owned by Occidental. Executed open-market repurchases for $29.0 million of Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 for an aggregate repurchase price of $27.2 million. In October 2020, WES completed the sale of its 14.81% equity interest in Fort Union Gas Gathering, LLC and entered into an option agreement to sell the Partnership's Bison treating facility during the first quarter of 2021 for upfront consideration of $27.0 million

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed in choppy trading following a sharp rally on coronavirus vaccine optimism while concerns over the pace of economic recovery from the widespread damage caused by the pandemic lingered. European equities hovered at eight-month highs and Asian share markets mostly rose. The dollar index and gold prices were in the green. Oil gained as vaccine hopes outweighed the expected impact on fuel demand due to new lockdowns.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.