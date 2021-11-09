Crude Climbs as U.S. Lifts Travel Restrictions, Global Recovery Boosts Demand Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open flat to higher, supported by moderate gains in the crude complex while the broader index futures ticked lower following yesterday’s record close for the three main indices.

Crude prices are up less than half a percent this morning, gaining for a third session, as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery lifted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. With the re-opening of U.S. borders for vaccinated travelers, jet fuel demand ought to receive a healthy ... boost," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. JPMorgan Chase said global demand for oil in November was already nearly back to pre-pandemic levels of 100 million barrels per day (bpd), following last year's collapse.

U.S. natural gas futures slipped to a one-week low on rising output and expected lower demand over the next two weeks because of increased nuclear and wind power generation. That price dropped despite rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports now that the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant is producing LNG in test mode.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil announced it had made a final investment decision to build a multi-billion dollar petrochemical complex in south China's Guangdong province, Reutersreported. The firm did not specify a value for this investment. The decision, announced late on Monday, came nearly 18 months after China's state news agency Xinhua reported in April last year that the U.S. firm kicked off construction of the $10 billion venture in Dayawan in Huizhou city. One of the few petrochemical complexes in China that are wholly owned by a foreign investor, ExxonMobil said the Dayawan plant will produce performance polymers used in packaging, automotive, agricultural, and consumer products for hygiene and personal care. Separately, ExxonMobil told Reuters in July that the firm was advancing project discussions with potential partners for an import terminal for liquefied natural gas also in Huizhou. The two projects are part of an initial agreement the U.S. firm signed with China in 2018.

According to Reuters, Malaysia's state energy firm, Petroliam Nasional Berhad said it has partnered with a Malaysian unit of Exxon Mobil to jointly explore opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in a bid to decarbonise the country's upstream industry.

Over the next six years, ExxonMobil plans to invest more than $15 billion on lower greenhouse gas emission initiatives. This significant increase in spending will further accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operated facilities. To that point, it is on track to meet its 2025 emission-intensity reduction goals by the end of this year – four years earlier than anticipated.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell and Norsk Hydro are looking into jointly producing hydrogen from renewable electricity in a push to decarbonise their own operations as well as supply heavy industry and transport customers, Hydro said on Tuesday. The Anglo-Dutch oil giant and the Norwegian aluminium maker's green hydrogen unit, Hydro Havrand, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and begun initial work to identify opportunities to produce and supply renewable hydrogen.

HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Talos Energy announced an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings LLC. Talos is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy reported its third quarter of 2021 operational and financial results. The Corporation recognized net earnings of $54 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to net earnings of $68 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted funds flow was $239 million ($0.77 per share), impacted by a realized commodity price risk management loss in the quarter of $66 million ( $0.21 per share). The Corporation's cash operating netback averaged $37.31 per barrel in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $31.30 per barrel in the second quarter of 2021.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced an investment in Ekona Power Inc., a growth stage company developing novel turquoise hydrogen production technology. Through its investment, Baker Hughes will enhance its broader hydrogen and natural gas decarbonization solutions portfolio, further contributing to the energy transition.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on December 17, 2021.

MRC Global announced third quarter 2021 results. The company’s sales were $685 million for the third quarter of 2021, which was consistent with the second quarter of 2021 but 17% higher than the third quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was ($17) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2020 net loss of ($3) million, or ($0.04) per diluted share.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported third quarter 2021 financial and operational results. Revenue totaled $393.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $292.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement in revenue was driven by the inclusion of one month of Alamo as well as increased activity levels and added capacity in all business lines. Net loss totaled $44.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $31.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss totaled $24.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net loss of $41.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announced it plans to convert its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, La., to a terminal facility. The conversion is expected to take place in 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

BP Midstream Partners LP reported financial results for the third quarter 2021. Net income attributable to the Partnership in the third quarter was $29.2 million (or $0.27 per common unit) and Adjusted EBITDA was $33.2 million. Portfolio gross pipeline throughput was approximately 1.3 million barrels per day, with offshore pipeline gross throughput around 16% lower than the second quarter 2021

Credit Suisse upgraded DCP Midstream to Outperform from Neutral.

Golar LNG Ltd reported its interim results for the period ended September 30, 2021.Total operating revenues were $106.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $74.5 million, up 12% and 30% YoY respectively. Net loss attributable to Golar was $91.0 million.

International Seaways reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the third quarter was $67.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss for the quarter reflects the impact of the disposal of vessels, including impairments, and merger related charges aggregating $38.0 million. Net loss excluding these items was $29.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.

Overseas Shipholding Group reported results for the third quarter 2021. Shipping revenues for the third quarter 2021 were $94.0 million, an increase of $5.6 million from the second quarter 2021. Compared to the third quarter 2020, shipping revenues decreased 11.1% from $105.7 million. Net loss for the third quarter 2021 was $16.0 million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $10.7 million, or ($0.12) per diluted share, in the second quarter 2021. Net loss was $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recognized an impairment charge of $1.0 million on two of our leased vessels.

MARKET COMMENTARY

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq futures were marginally up, supported by a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, with investors awaiting fresh U.S. inflation data for clues on the direction of interest rates. European shares were trading near record highs, with strong corporate results aiding sentiment. Japan's Nikkei ended lower, hurt by a stronger yen and some discouraging earnings. The dollar edged lower against its major peers. Oil prices rose as the U.S. lifting travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery lifted the demand outlook. Gold prices were little changed.

