Crude Climbs As Trump Expects Saudi Arabia, Russia Dispute to End

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, lifted by a surge of over 10% in crude oil futures. Broader index futures were higher overnight and all morning; however, a larger than expected weekly jobless reading of 6.6 million claims released moments ago has all but erased equity gains. Numerous companies across the energy sector further took actions to reduce spending, and Murphy and Enable were among the latest companies to also reduce their dividend payment to preserve cash flows.

WTI crude oil futures are up ~10%, to ~$22.30, after Saudi Arabia and Russia signaled on Thursday they were ready to cooperate to help stabilize the oil market after calls with President Donald Trump to discuss the slump in prices triggered by the end of a deal to curb output and a collapse in demand. "Saudi Arabia has always welcomed and supported cooperation among oil producers in their efforts to stabilize the oil market during the current crisis, based on the principles of fairness and equity," the Gulf source told Reuters.

U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of a 24-year low on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show the last storage draw of the winter season. Analysts said utilities likely pulled a slightly bigger than usual 24 bcf of gas from storage.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni said most of its oil refineries in Italy were working at around 60% of their capacity as the coronavirus emergency continues. The pandemic has shut down large parts of economies across the globe and prompted many governments to slap tough restrictions on travel, triggering a steep fall in the demand for refined oil products. In emailed comments, Eni said its biggest refinery Sannazzaro, in northern Italy, was running at around 50% of its capacity since it was also impacted by planned maintenance work. It said maintenance work at its Taranto plant in southern Italy had been completed and the units involved were gradually being turned on. "Eni is monitoring developments in the market so as to be able to make any eventual adjustments to supply," it said. State-controlled Eni distributes the fuels and lubricants it produces at its six Italian refineries across more than 4,000 service stations in Italy.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it has reached an agreement that will end its legal dispute with oil rig builder Sete Brasil Participações, allowing it to reverse a 634 million reais ($120 million) provision. The terms of the agreement and the legal proceedings were not disclosed, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Cenovus Energy is implementing additional measures to enhance its financial resilience in response to the low global oil price environment that is expected to continue for an unknown period. The company’s financial framework and flexible business plan provide it with multiple options to prudently manage its balance sheet. Cenovus has decided to reduce its planned 2020 capital spending by an additional $150 million which, combined with the $450 million reduction announced March 9, 2020, is a $600 million decrease from the budget released in December. The company is also forecasting operating cost reductions of about $100 million and general and administrative (G&A) cost reductions of about $50 million compared with the initial December budget. In addition, Cenovus is temporarily suspending its dividend.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Antero Resources announced that Jacqueline C. Mutschler has been appointed to its board of directors, as a Class II director, effective as of March 31, 2020. Ms. Mutschler is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Mutschler's appointment increases the size of the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

Press Release - On March 27, 2020, Centennial Resource Production, a subsidiary of Centennial Resource Development, entered into an amendment to that certain Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated as of August 2, 2018 by and between BP Products North America and CRP.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis. As a result of ongoing crude oil and natural gas market weakness, the Board believes this 50 percent reduction from the previous quarterly level of $0.25 per share is prudent. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2020. The company also announced it has made an additional reduction in the 2020 capital plan down to the new midpoint of $780 million from the previously announced $950 million in March 2020. This represents a 46 percent decrease from the original guidance midpoint of $1.45 billion. Further details of the revised plan will be released at a later date.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that the Company has not regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard regarding share price pursuant to Rule 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual. As a result, OBE.BC shares have been suspended from trading on the NYSE effective immediately. To facilitate trading for our United States based shareholders, Obsidian Energy's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol OBELF on April 2, 2020 and will remain trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol OBE. The significant change in the macro economic environment has contributed to a reduction in the Company's share price. If our share price improves to average over US$0.25 per share for 30 consecutive days, we will move to the OTCQX market. The move in listing from the NYSE to the OTCQB is expected to result in on-going cost savings of approximately $1 million per year at this time. The transition to the OTC markets will not affect the Company's business operations or our current Securities and Exchange Commission reporting obligations and does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company's material debt or other agreements.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical announced that the Company expects first quarter 2020 revenues to be in the range of $56-57 million, over 50% greater than the first quarter 2019 and over 30% greater than the fourth quarter 2019. "Given the unprecedented market uncertainty from a convolution of demand and supply-side events, from both the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical oil price impact, we felt it was prudent to provide a preliminary update on our revenues," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We had been successful in implementing our refined asset light strategies in early 2020. Our team worked to creatively close a number of large multi-client contracts, even after the E&P market dynamics altered during the quarter. The deals reflect the value of our diversified offshore-focused data library and our ability to cost-effectively support exploration in this lower-for-longer environment."

Press Release - Kirby announced that it has completed the acquisition of Savage Inland Marine’s inland barge fleet. Savage is an operator of tank barges and towboats participating in the inland tank barge transportation industry in the United States. The total consideration paid was approximately $278 million and was financed with additional borrowings. Savage’s tank barge fleet consists of 90 inland tank barges with approximately 2.5 million barrels of capacity and 46 inland towboats. Savage primarily moves petrochemicals, refined products, and crude oil on the lower Mississippi River, its tributaries, and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Savage also operates a significant ship bunkering business as well as barge fleeting services along the Gulf Coast. Savage’s customers include large midstream and global integrated oil companies, many of which are current Kirby customers for inland tank barge services.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Natural Gas Services Group announced its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019. Total revenue increased by 22% to $19.7 million for the three months ended in December 31, 2019 compared $16.2 million for the three months ended in December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to 19% growth in rental revenue to $15.3 million from $12.8 million during the same periods. Total revenue decreased slightly between consecutive quarters to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a decrease in compressor sales, slightly offset by an increase in rental revenue. Total revenue increased to $78.4 million from $65.5 million, or approximately 20%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase in revenue was primarily the result of 19% growth in rental revenue driven by an increase in the rentals of large horsepower units as well as a 21% increase in sales revenue. For the fourth quarter 2019, the Company reported a loss per diluted share of 13 cents, compared to a loss per diluted share of 6 cents in 2018. Adjusted loss per diluted share was 11 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to adjusted loss per diluted share of 1 cent in same period in 2018. Sequentially, diluted earnings per share increased from a loss per share of 96 cents in the third quarter of 2019 to a loss per diluted share of 13 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding any impairment and other non-cash charges, adjusted loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 11 cents compared to earnings per diluted share of 7 cents in third quarter of 2019.Excluding impairment and other non-cash adjustments in 2019 and tax adjustments in 2018, adjusted net loss per diluted share was zero in 2019 compared to earnings per diluted share of 1 cent in 2018. At December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $11.6 million, while working capital was $36.9 million and total debt was $417,000. Cash flow from operating activities was $29.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, while cash flow used in investing activities was $70.2 million during 2019. Our cash flow used in investing activities included our $63.7 million in rental equipment capital expenditures.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy provided an update to address the Company's response to current market conditions. Reduced demand for crude oil and refined products related to the necessary global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with production increases from OPEC+, has led to a significant reduction in crude oil prices and resulted in falling demand for drilling and completion services in North America. In response to current market conditions, Patterson-UTI is taking the following steps: Reducing direct operating costs in line with activity declines, reducing SG&A expenses and other support costs, and closing a number of facilities. Reducing planned 2020 capital expenditures to approximately $140 million, a 60% reduction from 2019 and a more than 40% reduction from our previously announced plans for 2020 capital expenditures. Reducing executive group compensation for 2020 by more than 50%.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - TechnipFMC said it will cut its planned capital expenditures for 2020 by 30% to $300 million in response to current oil market conditions. TechnipFMC said it would incorporate its latest assessment of the operating environment and market outlook when it provides updated financial guidance in its first quarter 2020 earnings release.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TETRA Technologies announced that on March 26, 2020, it received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company's shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE under Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. TETRA intends to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the six-month cure period. During the cure period, TETRA's shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other continued listing requirements.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Precision Drilling announced the filing and publication of its Management Information Circular issued in connection with the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting and its proposed share consolidation. In addition to Precision’s customary business items to be considered at the Annual Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution authorizing the Company’s board of directors to determine, at its discretion, to consolidate (or reverse split) the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares as more fully described in the Circular. The Share Consolidation Resolution will authorize the Board to select a Common Share Consolidation ratio of between 5 old Common Shares for 1 new Common Share and 40 old Common Shares for 1 new Common Share. If the Share Consolidation Resolution is approved by the Shareholders, the Board will retain the discretion to elect not to proceed with the Common Share Consolidation. The Share Consolidation Resolution is a special resolution and requires approval by not less than two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person, or represented by proxy, at the Annual Meeting.

REFINERS

Press Release - HollyFrontier announced today Timothy Go will join HollyFrontier as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective July 2020 after leaving from his current role. Mr. Go brings more than 30 years of operating experience serving in executive-level roles at leading companies in the petroleum refining and specialty chemicals markets.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Credit Suisse downgraded DCP Midstream, Plains All American Pipeline, Plains GP Holdings, and Targa Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Enable Midstream Partners announced that the partnership is taking significant measures to strengthen its financial position in response to current industry conditions. Taken together, the actions announced today are expected to result in an annualized increase in retained cash flow of approximately $450 million and position Enable to fully fund its business and reduce total debt in 2020. The board of directors of Enable’s general partner has approved a 50% reduction in the partnership’s quarterly distribution per common unit from $0.3305 to $0.16525. This reduction will result in Enable having nearly $290 million of additional cash on an annualized basis, providing meaningful financial flexibility and funding for Enable’s capital investment program. Enable is reducing 2020 total expansion capital expenditures by $115 million, or 48%, from the top end of the previously provided outlook, which included capital projects not expected to contribute revenues in 2020. The remaining expansion capital expenditures primarily represent projects to serve incremental firm transportation commitments or to support expected levels of contracted producer activity. Enable is removing costs from its business and estimates achieving approximately $35 million of savings in 2020, growing to run-rate savings of approximately $70 million in 2021 for operation and maintenance and general and administrative expenses. After considering its commitment to safe and reliable operations, technology investment and other projects, Enable expects a reduction in maintenance capital of $20 million, or 17%, from the midpoint of the previously provided outlook for 2020. Enable also expects to maintain this $20 million reduction next year.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - EnLink Midstream said it had laid off about 300 employees, or 20% of its workforce, to cut costs amid an unprecedented crash in oil prices because of the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Credit Suisse downgraded EnLink Midstream to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Credit Suisse upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, and MPLX to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners announced that on April 1, 2020 it closed the transactions contemplated by the previously announced Restructuring Agreement with its general partner to eliminate all incentive distribution rights and general partner economic interests in SHLX. SHLX has also closed the transactions contemplated by the previously announced Purchase and Sale Agreement with affiliates of its sponsor, Royal Dutch Shell, under which it acquired (i) Shell’s 79% interest in Mattox Pipeline Company LLC, which owns the Mattox Pipeline, and (ii) certain logistics assets at the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex. As consideration for the assets and the elimination of IDRs and the GP economic interests, the sponsor received 160 million newly issued SHLX common units, plus $1.2 billion of Series A perpetual convertible preferred units at a price of $23.63 per unit.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stocks futures erased gains and are trading between slight gains and losses, a day after Wall Street recorded its steepest fall in two weeks on intensifying coronavirus fears. European shares were up, driven by a recovery in energy stocks on hopes of a truce in the Saudi-Russia oil price war. Japan’s Nikkei fell, hit by concerns that the country was on the verge of a crisis as coronavirus cases rose relentlessly in the nation. The dollar slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve made it easier for other central banks to swap their currencies for the greenback. U.S. gold futures were higher.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.