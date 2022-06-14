Crude Climbs as Tight Supply Outweighs Recession Fears

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and the major market indices. U.S. stock futures rose as selling pressure appeared to ease in premarket trading following yesterday’s sharp sell-off that pushed the S&P 500 into bear market territory.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading as tight supply continues to outweigh the possibility of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. A drop in exports in Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output, is also keeping supplies tight. Even as OPEC+ ramps up output, the organization has been undershooting the increases due to underinvestment in oilfields by some OPEC+ members and, more recently, losses in Russian output due to sanctions. However, traders remain worried over fresh COVID-19 cases in China, as the possibility of restrictions and lockdowns remain on the table. The market will be awaiting weekly U.S. inventory data on Tuesday and Wednesday to gauge how tight supplies are.

Natural gas futures rose this morning on record power demand in Texas, forecasts for more gas demand over the next two week than previously expected, a reduction in gas output, low wind power and higher global gas prices. Texas will likely break peak use record later this week as homes and businesses are expected to crank up their air conditioners to escape the heat.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said that BW Energy Ltd had been selected to take part in the negotiation stages of its divestment from the Polo Golfinho asset, which remains in the binding phase.

Petrobras and the Sergipe Government signed a protocol of intentions to identify business opportunities with the use of natural gas, considering the development by the company of a new frontier in Sergipe Deep Waters.

TotalEnergies has entered into an agreement with Adani Enterprises Limited to acquire a 25% interest in Adani New Industries Limited. ANIL will be the exclusive platform of AEL and TotalEnergies for the production and commercialization of green hydrogen in India. ANIL will target a production of one million metric tons of green hydrogen per year by 2030, underpinned by around 30 gigawatts of new renewable power generation capacity, as its first milestone.

Eurona and TotalEnergies have signed an agreement to bring satellite internet and sustainable energy together for the first time in Spain to homes in empty Spain.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy with an Outperform rating.

Continental Resources announced that its board of directors has received a non-binding proposal letter, dated June 13, 2022, from Harold G. Hamm, on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm Trust and certain trusts established for the benefit of Mr. Hamm's family members to acquire for cash all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Continental, other than shares of Common Stock owned by the Hamm Family and shares of Common Stock underlying unvested equity awards issued pursuant to Continental's long-term incentive plans. The Hamm Family's proposal of $70.00 per share represents an approximate 9% premium over Continental's closing price on June 13, 2022, a premium of approximately 11% to its volume weighted average price during the last 30 trading days through June 13, 2022 and a 21% premium to the volume weighted average price of the Common Stock traded during 2022. The Hamm Family collectively holds approximately 83% of the total outstanding shares of Common Stock (based on outstanding shares reported by Continental in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2022).

US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Denbury Inc with an overweight rating.

Southwestern Energy announced a multi-year, certified Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) sales agreement to the North American subsidiary of Uniper, one of Germany’s largest publicly listed energy supply companies. As part of the agreement, SWN will supply Uniper with RSG for its U.S. midstream gas portfolio that includes domestic distribution to downstream customers as well as natural gas to supply U.S. facilities for liquefaction and export to global LNG markets. RSG is a distinct natural gas classification that is verified for low-emission attributes and environmentally responsible production. The agreement represents the first RSG transaction for Uniper in the United States and its second in North America.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Balchem has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kappa Bioscience AS, a leading science-based manufacturer of specialty vitamin K2 for the human nutrition industry, headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Balchem is acquiring Kappa from majority owner Verdane Edda for an enterprise value of NOK 3.175B (approximately USD 338M). This transaction represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x based on the 2022 forecast EBITDA. Kappa’s forecast 2022 revenues are approximately NOK 500M (approximately USD 53M) with a strong growth and margin profile. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Balchem’s earnings per share in 2022 on an adjusted basis. In addition to the purchase price, the sellers have an opportunity to receive an additional payment in 2024 of 0% to 16% of the enterprise value based on growth and other performance targets.

As per SEC filing, Compass Minerals International entered into an amendment to the credit agreement dated as of April 20, 2016 among the Company, Compass Minerals Canada Corp., Compass Minerals UK Limited, the other loan parties party thereto, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto. The Amendment gives effect to certain amendments to the Credit Agreement, including (a) amending the definition of "Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA" and adding certain other new defined terms to Section 1.01 of the Credit Agreement, (b) amending the calculation of Consolidated Total Net Leverage Ratio, and (c) committing each borrower to certain covenants during the Amendment Period (as defined in the Amendment), including (i) not incurring certain debt and (ii) not making or allowing Restricted Subsidiaries (as defined in the Credit Agreement) to make certain payments.

Granite announced that it has received the approximately $13 million contract for the Richardson Highway MP 40-51 Resurfacing project. Located between Valdez, Alaska and Glennallen, Alaska, the project was awarded by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Northern Region and will be funded by the federal government. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

Evercore ISI upgraded US Silica Holdings to Outperform from In Line.

US Silica Holdings just before the close yesterday announced that its board has concluded its previously announced review of strategic alternatives for its Industrial & Specialty Products segment and unanimously determined that retaining ownership of the ISP segments represents the best path forward for the company and its shareholders.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum with an Outperform rating.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 with an Outperform rating.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy with a Market Perform rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DCP Midstream, LP announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Permian Basin gathering and processing assets from Woodland Midstream II, a portfolio company of EIV Capital, in a transaction valued at $160 million, subject to certain customary adjustments. The James Lake System’s proximity to DCP’s existing assets creates the opportunity for significant synergies, reducing the acquisition multiple over time.

EnLink Midstream, LLC announced that Chairman and CEO Barry E. Davis will retire from EnLink, the company he led the founding of, after more than 25 years of leadership. Davis will step down from his position as Chairman and CEO on June 20, 2022, at which point Jesse Arenivas will join EnLink as CEO and a director on the EnLink Board of Directors (Board), and Leldon E. Echols will become the Chairman of the Board. Davis will continue in an advisory role until August 31, 2022, to ensure a seamless transition.

Equitrans Midstream announced the early results of the previously announced tender offers by its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP, to purchase for cash its outstanding notes. In connection with the early tender results, ETRN hereby announces that the Partnership has amended the terms of the Offers to increase the maximum aggregate principal amount of the Notes it is offering to purchase in the Offers from $200 million to $500 million with a cap on the 2025 Notes of $300 million in aggregate principal amount.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a program to purchase up to five million shares of the Company’s common stock.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were up, as U.S. Treasury yields steadied at multi-year highs. European shares fell on worries over aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and a potential recession. Japan's Nikkei ended lower. The dollar was little changed, while gold prices were mixed. Oil prices rose on tight global supply.

