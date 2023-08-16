Crude Climbs as Tight Supply, Higher Demand Outweighs Sluggish Chinese Economic Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a mixed start, supported by strength in crude oil contracts, while the broader market futures are lower ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting. Two mid-stream deals were announced this morning, with Energy Transfer announcing it will acquire Crestwood Energy Partners in an all-cash deal worth $7 billion and Holly Sinclair announced it will purchase the remaining shares of Holly Energy Partners for $21.57 per unit in cash and stock.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are edging higher following two-consecutive days of losses as tight supply, a weaker dollar and high gasoline demand modestly outweigh sluggish economic data from China. July’s retail sales and industrial output data from China has worried traders who are wondering whether China will meet its growth target of 5% for the year without more stimulus. Market participants are also skeptical that yesterday’s unexpected rate cut from China will be enough to boost their economy. Gasoline demand has surged to their highest levels this year as U.S. motorist try to squeeze one last trip before the Labor Day holiday. Last night’s API data showed a draw of 6.195M barrels, much larger than analysts had expected.

Natural gas futures are extending yesterday’s losses, on expectations for a build in last week’s inventory of +38 Bcf vs 5-year average +41 Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Mizuho upgraded Chevron to Buy from Neutral.

Chevron has relinquished its sole remaining upstream licence in Iraqi Kurdistan, becoming the last of the global oil majors to leave the area.

ExxonMobil planned two multi-unit overhauls in 2024 at its 619,024-barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery, the nation’s second largest, people familiar with the company’s plans said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said 'Anita Garibaldi' FPSO has entered production.

Petrobras was not pressured by the federal government to refrain from raising local fuel prices, its CEO said, after the state-run oil company announced a major hike in gasoline and diesel prices to track an "abrupt" global spike.

A drilling rig arrived in Lebanon’s Block 9 on Wednesday to begin oil and gas exploration, public works and transport minister Ali Hamie said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The start of drilling offshore Lebanon by a consortium led by France’s TotalEnergies follows a landmark U.S.-brokered agreement last year that delineated the contentious maritime border between Lebanon and Israel to the south.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Citi upgraded Callon Petroleum to Buy from Neutral.

Earthstone Energy announced the closing of the acquisition of the northern Delaware Basin assets of Novo Oil & Gas Holdings, LLC.

Occidental announced that a wholly owned subsidiary has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all the outstanding equity of Carbon Engineering Ltd. for total cash consideration of approximately $1.1 billion, to be made in three approximately equivalent annual payments, with the first at closing. This transaction is expected to close before the end of 2023, subject to Canadian court reviews, Canadian and U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Mizuho upgraded Permian Resources to Buy from Neutral and downgraded Magnolia Oil to Neutral from Buy.

JP Morgan upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Overweight from Neutral, SM Energy to Overweight from Neutral, and downgraded Chesapeake Energy to Neutral from Overweight.

Ring Energy announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Central Basin Platform assets of Founders Oil & Gas IV, LLC. Founders’ CBP operations are located in the Permian Basin in Ector County, Texas and are focused on the development of approximately 3,600 net acres that are similar to Ring’s CBP assets acquired in 2022 from Stronghold Energy Operating II, LLC and its affiliate.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Mizuho downgraded HF Sinclair to Neutral from Buy and Marathon Petroleum to Neutral from Buy.

HF Sinclair announced its Board of Directors has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. This authorization replaces all existing share repurchase authorizations, of which there was approximately $5 million remaining under the Company’s prior $1 billion share repurchase program authorized in September 2022. Share repurchases under the program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. Privately negotiated repurchases from REH Company are also authorized under this share repurchase program, subject to REH Company’s interest and other limitations. The timing and amount of share repurchases, including any repurchases from REH Company, will depend on market conditions and corporate, tax, regulatory and other relevant considerations. This share repurchase program may be discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors.

HF Sinclair and Holly Energy Partners announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for HF Sinclair to acquire all of the outstanding common units of HEP not owned by HF Sinclair or its affiliates in exchange for a combination of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of HF Sinclair and cash.

Phillips 66 planned to cut 175 employees in 2024 as it realigns its global finance and procurement organizations into a new "enterprise service organiazation," the company said on Tuesday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners announced that the parties have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Energy Transfer will acquire Crestwood in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $7.1 billion, including the assumption of $3.3 billion of debt, based on the closing price on August 15, 2023.

Flex announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023. Vessel operating revenues of $86.7 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to $92.5 million for the first quarter 2023. Net income of $39.0 million and basic earnings per share of $0.73 for the second quarter 2023, compared to net income of $16.5 million and basic earnings per share of $0.31 for the first quarter 2023. Adjusted basic earnings per share1 of $0.53 for the second quarter 2023, compared to $0.66 for the first quarter 2023.

Magellan Midstream Partners mailed materials to unitholders in connection with our pending merger with ONEOKunder which ONEOK will acquire all outstanding units of Magellan in a cash-and-stock transaction consisting of $25.00 in cash and 0.667 shares of ONEOK common stock for each outstanding Magellan common unit.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting that could offer more cues on the interest rate trajectory. European stocks also edged up after insurance firms posted positive results. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended at a more than two-month low and China stocks fell as risk appetite was dampened by China's economic outlook. Oil prices were little changed, while a weaker dollar pushed gold higher.

