Crude Climbs as Supply Constraints Outweigh Recession Fears

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and the major market indices.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading following two consecutive days of losses as investors returned their focus to supply constraints, outweighing fears of a global recession. The market is also keeping an eye out for possible oil disruptions at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which had been told by a Russian court to suspend activity. However, recent reports suggest oil is still flowing. In efforts to pressure Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Washington tightened sanctions on Iran.

Natural gas futures rose this morning on forecasts for warmer weather and higher demand as excessive heat continues for several key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

A senior Russian lawmaker said that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in which ExxonMobil, Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh are partners, a week after taking over the neighbouring Sakhalin-2.

Oil output at Russia's Sakhalin 1 project, which ExxonMobil left in March over Ukraine, has plummeted to just 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 220,000 bpd, TASS news agency quoted a Russian official as saying.

Exxon Mobil said it has delivered the first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) cargo to Changi Airport, as part of a one-year pilot programme to test the new fuel for planes.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor announced its second-quarter results would be positively impacted by between $400 million and $550 million from trade in natural gas derivatives used to hedge its physical deliveries.

Repsol and Suma Capital launched a new venture capital fund to invest in cleantech. The fund will have a capital of up to 150 million euros.

Shell said surging demand for oil products that had almost tripled refining profits in the second quarter would boost earnings by up to $1.2 billion. In an update before second quarter results on July 28, Shell also said it would reverse up to $4.5 billion in writedowns on oil and gas assets after it raised its energy prices outlook following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earnings from oil and refined products trading were expected to be strong in the quarter but lower than the first quarter of 2022, Shell said. Shell's indicative refining margin rose in the second quarter to $28.04 per barrel from $10.23 in the first quarter and $4.17 a year earlier, driven by a recovery in demand after the pandemic, limited global refining capacity and lower fuel exports from Russia to Western economies. The increased refining margin is expected to boost the division's earnings by $800 million to $1.2 billion in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

Gasunie said it had contracted 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to be delivered to its new terminal in the north of the Netherlands. Czech energy company CEZ a.s. and Shell Western LNG have jointly signed up to supply LNG to the terminal, which has a capacity of 8 bcm and which Gasunie decided to install earlier this year to help limit the country's dependence on Russian gas.

Following a call for tender, SPIE Oil & Gas Services, an international subsidiary of SPIE, has been awarded a 5-year contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for the provision of general maintenance services on Dalia and Girassol FPSOs in Block 17, in the deep waters of Angola.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Point Energy announced an increase to its quarterly dividend, an updated return of capital framework, the disposition of non-core assets, updated 2022 guidance and the release of its annual Sustainability Report. It achieved near-term net debt target earlier than anticipated, benefitting from proceeds of $300 million from asset dispositions. It is also increasing quarterly base dividend over 20 percent to $0.08 per share, representing an annualized dividend of $0.32 per share. It executed $150 million of planned share repurchases, representing 17.5 million shares, since December 2021. The updated framework is targeting the return of up to 50 percent of discretionary excess cash flow, in addition to base dividends. The Company expects to return over $430 million to shareholders in the second half of 2022 based on US$100/bbl WTI.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

GE announced that its Gas Power business intends to acquire Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business, specializing in aftermarket control system upgrades and controls field services to create a single, world-class full-service controls business within GE. Following deal closure, the proposed integrated business would develop the future of GE's proprietary Mark Vle controls systems platform for customers, design retrofit and modernization offerings, and streamline and improve the delivery and service of controls in the power generation space. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Granite announced that it has secured the approximately $55 million Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction Phase 1 project near Wasilla, Alaska. The contract was awarded by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Central Region and will be funded by the federal government. The project will reduce congestion and increase safety along the corridor. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

According to SEC filing, Oil States International filed for the resale of up to 1.9 million shares of common stock by the selling securityholders.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures steadied as investors digested new clues on the Federal Reserve's approach to rate policy and its inflation fight detailed in the minutes from the June meeting. European equities were boosted by economy-sensitive stocks and chipmakers, while investors awaited minutes of the European Central Bank meeting for clues on rate hikes. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended higher as investors continued to hunt for beaten-down technology stocks, while China's stocks ended in the green led by automakers who jumped on fresh measures rolled out to spur car sales. Gold edged up as the dollar eased. Oil prices gained as focus returned to energy supply crunch.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.