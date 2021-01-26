Crude Climbs As States Ease Covid Restrictions

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher this morning along with commodity prices and U.S. stock futures following yesterday’s volatile session. Earnings season is in focus although the pre-market is quiet in terms of corporate energy headlines.

WTI and Brent oil prices are adding to yesterday’s gains as several major gasoline-consuming states ease covid-related restrictions. In India, crude oil imports in December rose to their highest in more than two years as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted economic activity. On the supply side, OPEC and its allies’ compliance with pledged oil output curbs is averaging 85% in January. The findings suggest the group has improved compliance supply curb commitments. “Through 2021, major supply and demand risks remain that threaten to jolt fundamentals into a much tighter or looser market,” Citigroup said in a note. The bank cited the risk of higher supply if sanctions on Iranian crude are lifted, or U.S. drillers boost output from shale, against a bigger demand shock from the latest wave of lockdowns and restrictions.

Natural gas is up 2.1% following its +5.8% gain yesterday on colder February forecasts and stronger LNG feedgas flows. Short-term, colder-than-normal weather will boost demand in the Midwest today/tomorrow, then in the Northeast Thursday through Saturday.

Press Release - Eni announced the successful award of a new Production Licence, resulting from an application made in the 32nd UK Offshore Licensing Round. The Licence, named P2511, covers an area of approximately 340 square kilometres and is located approximately 250 km offshore UK in the Northern North Sea in a water depth ranging from 100 to 130 m. It is situated near the UK/Norwegian border where several significant discoveries were recently made.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA is still expected to conclude the sale of its RLAM refinery before March, despite the resignation of the executive running the privatization, two people close to the deal told Reuters on Monday. Anelise Lara, the head of Petrobras' refining unit, as the state-controlled producer is known, is stepping down to retire, the two people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Raymond James upgraded Apache and Diamondback Energy to ‘Strong Buy’ from ‘Outperform.’

Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform.’

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Northern Oil and Gas with an ‘Outperform’ rating.

The WSJ - An investment firm plans to launch a proxy fight at Ovintiv, arguing the oil-and-gas producer should alter its spending and improve governance to boost the company’s share price. Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. will nominate three candidates, including its founder Ben Dell, to Ovintiv’s board Tuesday, Kimmeridge officials said. It holds a 2.5% stake valued at about $100 million in Ovintiv, which has a market value of $4.4 billion.

Press Release - Kimmeridge Energy Management Company announced its nomination of three independent directors to the Board of Directors of Ovintiv, in connection with the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Kimmeridge is a beneficial owner of 2.5% of Ovintiv's common shares, placing it among the Company's top ten shareholders.

Press Release - Enerplus announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Bruin E&P HoldCo, a pure play Williston Basin private company, for total cash consideration of US$465 million. In addition, Enerplus delivered fourth quarter 2020 production at the higher end of its guidance ranges with total production of approximately 86,200 BOE per day, including liquids production of 49,200 barrels per day, based on preliminary estimates. Full year 2020 production averaged approximately 90,700 BOE per day, with liquids production of 51,100 barrels per day, also at the high end of the Company's guidance. Capital spending in the fourth quarter of 2020 was approximately $52 million, bringing total 2020 capital spending to $291 million, below Enerplus' guidance of $295 million.

Delek was downgraded to sell from neutral at Goldman Sachs.

UBS launched coverage of Phillips 66 with a buy rating and of both Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy with neutral ratings.

Western Midstream Partners was upgraded to neutral from underperform at BofA.

U.S. stock index futures edged lower as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a series of quarterly earnings reports from Corporate America and Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while concerns over a pandemic-relief package also weighed on sentiment. Gains in financial services and chemical sectors helped European stocks rise. Japan’s Nikkei closed lower as worries about delays in distributing coronavirus vaccines, delay in U.S. stimulus package and jitters before earnings season triggered profit-taking. The dollar was little changed, and gold prices slipped. Oil ticked up amid reports of a blast in Saudi Arabia. U.S. consumer confidence data is due later in the day.

