Crude Climbs as OPEC+ Output Cuts Outweigh Fears of Recession, Rising Interest Rates

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and despite weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply as data showed bigger-than-expected job additions last month and a drop in the unemployment rate, giving more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to aggressive interest-rate hikes.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures rose supported by OPEC+'s decision to make its largest supply cut since 2020 despite concern about recession and rising interest rates. OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia said the move was necessary to respond to rising interest rates in the West and a weaker global economy. The group wants to stabilize crude prices, which have fallen in recent months as the world economy slows under the lingering impact of the pandemic, especially in China, and the war in Ukraine. Several members are already pumping far below their official quotas, the actual impact on global supplies would be about 1 million barrels a day, estimated to be a reduction of about 1% of global supplies - despite pleas from the US and other countries to pump more so that the world economy, especially vulnerable low-income economies, is spared the pain of high fuel costs. European Union sanctions on Russian crude and oil products are also set to take effect, in December and February, respectively.

Natural gas futures are trading lower this morning on record output, continued milder than normal weather and forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters.

Norway has deployed a specialist vessel to inspect a subsea gas pipeline to Germany because of safety concerns after suspected sabotage last month on two Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany, sources and data has showed. Jostein Alendal, chief executive of Reach Subsea, which operates Havila Subsea, told Reuters the inspection was ordered by Equinor, which carries out pipeline inspections on behalf of offshore gas system operator Gassco.

Schneider Electric, AVEVA, and Shell, have formed a global strategic alliance to support their respective and wider sectors' transition to net-zero agendas. The organizations will explore opportunities to co-develop integrated end-to-end energy solutions designed to power the decarbonization of their customers in hard-to-abate industries, such as cement.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Citi upgraded Core Laboratories to Neutral from Sell.

Enerflex continues to advance towards its pending acquisition of Exterran Corporation by securing its committed financing. The Transaction is on track to close early in the fourth quarter of 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scorpio Tankers announced that it has purchased its common shares in the open market. Over the last few days, the Company purchased 379,845 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $39.77 per share as part of the Company’s securities repurchase program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were little changed as investors braced for the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due before the opening bell, which could influence the Fed's rate hike trajectory. European shares were slightly higher, but gains were limited following the drop in chipmakers after weak earnings and forecasts from Samsung and AMD that also weighed on Japan’s Nikkei. The dollar index and gold prices were stuck in a tight range. Oil prices rose, supported by OPEC+'s decision to make its largest supply cut since 2020.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.