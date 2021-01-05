Crude Climbs as OPEC+ Meets to Determine Output Agreement

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are flat in the open market on little corporate news and on mixed signals from the market. Broader index futures for stocks are down, extending yesterday’s losses ahead of today’s Senate run-off. Meanwhile, tensions around Iran and an OPEC meeting are lifting oil futures after yesterday’s losses.

WTI and Brent are just off session highs as OPEC+ meets again today to determine output agreement levels for February. Russia and Kazakhstan are reportedly in favor of decreasing combined output cuts by 500K bpd to 6.7M bpd while most other agreement members, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq want to keep the current 7.2M bpd of cuts in place. Oil is also being supported by dollar weakness while new lockdowns throughout Europe limit’s the gains.

Natural gas futures are strong higher on colder weather in Europe which is propelling LNG exports.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Italian oil and gas group Eni has put on hold the sale of Australian assets it values at around $1 billion because it deemed conditions were not right, Reuters reported.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor advised that it will record in the fourth quarter of 2020 a non-cash after-tax impairment charge of approximately $425 million on its share of the White Rose asset and West White Rose Project.

U.S. E&PS

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 4, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2021.

EQT reported year-end 2020 total proved reserves of 19.8 Tcfe, an increase of 2.3 Tcfe or 13% compared to year-end 2019. The increase was driven by the efficiencies realized from the execution of EQT's combo-development strategy, and reserve additions associated with EQT's acquisition of Chevron's upstream Appalachian assets, which closed on November 30, 2020 (the Chevron Acquisition).

Penn Virginia announced the departure of Benjamin A. Mathis, Senior Vice President, Operations & Engineering, effective January 4, 2021.

Range Resources announced that it intends, subject to market conditions, to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. Range intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of borrowings under its bank credit facility.

Southwestern Energy announced that Julian Bott, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2021 after experiencing a sudden non-COVID related medical condition. Michael Hancock, Vice President – Finance & Treasurer, who previously reported to Julian, will serve as the Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis.

CANADIAN E&PS

Obsidian Energy announced first half 2021 guidance as the Company continues to advance its development in the Cardium area. A total of $35 million in capital expenditures plus $5 million in decommissioning expenditures is currently budgeted for the first half of 2021, furthering the Company's Cardium development activity in Willesden Green with a planned seven well drilling program that builds on the 2020 program where Obsidian Energy experienced strong production results. Assuming continued supportive commodity prices and weather conditions, Obsidian Energy could expand the first half drilling program to eight wells. The Company's successful optimization program will also continue with $4 million allocated in the first half of 2021 (included in the capital expenditure figures above) in order to capture further highly attractive capital efficiencies.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical announced the first proprietary commercial deployment of the Company’s Gemini extended frequency source technology for a Super Major. Following the technology’s commercialization in September, energy companies have specified Gemini in a number of proprietary tenders, the first of which is expected to begin in January. Gemini uniquely supports the industry’s shift to increasingly novel acquisition methodologies for enhanced subsurface imaging and decision-making across the E&P life cycle.

MIND Technology announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2021.

DRILLERS

Precision Drilling provides a series of announcements including: 1) debt repayment update; 2) increase in long-term debt reduction target; 3) liquidity update; and 4) drilling activity update. Following additional open market repurchases of its unsecured senior notes in the fourth quarter, Precision’s 2020 debt repayments totaled $170 million, exceeding the high end of its 2020 annual targeted range of $100 million to $150 million.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Targa Resources announced that Paul W. Chung retired from the management team and was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021. Joe Bob Perkins, previously Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, retired from the management team and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The changes announced today continue the succession contemplated and approved by the Nominating and Governance Committee of Targa’s Board of Directors.

Precision Pipeline, LLC, a MasTec, Inc., company, has been awarded a contract from TC Energy for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline in Montana and South Dakota.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher and Asian markets fell, amid uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia that would determine the balance of power in Washington. European stocks took a beating from fresh COVID lockdowns. The dollar fell, after China lifted its official yuan exchange rate, while gold hit a two-month high. Oil prices jumped on hopes of output cut from OPEC+ in February and as tension around Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel simmered. Producer prices data for November is due for release later during the day.

