Crude Climbs as New Report Signals Possible End to Rising Inflation

Energy stocks are set to surge alongside broader equities and other risk assets, as October CPI rose less than expected, at +0.4% vs estimates of +0.6%, and core rose 0.3% vs estimates of +0.5%, giving the market a signal that inflation may have peaked. The read-through for markets is the Fed’s rate tightening program is working, and consumption prices may begin to decline. The 10-year Treasury yield fell over 5%, and dropped below the key 4%-mark, currently around 3.93% (as of 9:00 AM ET).

Oil prices were initially lower overnight on China demand concerns and a stronger dollar, though those losses quickly evaporated after the 8:30 AM ET inflation report. Oil prices are now higher by nearly 1% as traders reallocate capital into a variety of risk assets.

Natural gas futures are also higher, trading up 3% around $6.03. Weekly inventory data due out later this morning expects a build of 84 bcf versus the 5-year average of +20 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron, through its Chevron New Energies International Pte. Ltd. subsidiary, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the signing of a Joint Study Agreement on the feasibility of transporting liquified carbon dioxide (CO2) from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Workers at the BP oil refinery in Rotterdam are threatening to strike if their pay demands in a new collective bargaining agreement are not met by noon on Nov. 14, fuelling concerns about a potential diesel shortage next month.

Equinor and the Wisting partners have decided to postpone the investment decision scheduled for December 2022. The maturation of the project continues, aiming for an investment decision by end of 2026.

Equinor and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult have announced a collaboration agreement that will tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the offshore renewables sector.

Reuters reported that Saudi Aramco has told at least four refinery customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in December, several sources with knowledge of the matter said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

APA announced a multi-year partnership with the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA). A project of the United Nations Foundation, CCA is focused on building a dynamic, inclusive, and financially sustainable industry with the goal of achieving universal access to clean cooking by 2030.

As per SEC filing, on November 9, 2022, EQT entered into a Credit Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2022, among the Company, PNC Bank, National Association, as Administrative Agent, and the other lenders parties thereto. Under the Term Loan Credit Agreement, the Company may obtain unsecured term loans in a single draw in an aggregate principal amount up to $1,250,000,000.

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy reported its third quarter 2022 financial results. Funds flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow increased to $501 million and $496 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $412 million and $478 million in the second quarter of 2022. Higher bitumen sales volumes, following the completion of the second quarter turnaround, were partially offset by a lower average bitumen realization.

Vermilion Energy reported condensed financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Q3 2022 fund flows from operations was $508 million ($3.10/basic share), an increase of 12% from the prior quarter, driven by higher European natural gas prices. Pro forma Q3 2022 FFO and FCF incorporating the incremental 36.5% ownership in Corrib was $611 million ($3.73/basic share) and $426 million ($2.60/basic share), respectively. Net earnings were $271 million ($1.65/basic share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Vermilion Energy announced a cash dividend of $0.08 CDN per share, payable on January 16, 2023 to all shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is December 29, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals announced the signing of a binding, multiyear supply agreement to provide LG Energy Solution, a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, with battery-grade lithium carbonate from its Ogden, Utah solar evaporation lithium brine development.

Enerflex reported its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue of $393 million increased for the sixth consecutive quarter, driven primarily by a large Engineered Systems opening backlog, a record-high utilization rate for the U.S.A. contract compression fleet, and favourable currency translation effects from a strengthening U.S. dollar. Enerflex recognized a net loss of $33 million during the quarter. While strong business performance drove improvements in the Company's revenue and gross margin during the period, rising interest rates resulted in the Company recording a non-cash impairment charge of $48 million on previously recognized goodwill associated with its Canada segment.

DRILLERS

Noble announced upcoming changes to its share capital. In connection with the completion of the compulsory purchase of the remaining outstanding shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling"), 4,150,967 new registered A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 will be issued and will be delivered on November 11, 2022 to certain remaining Maersk Drilling shareholders.

Oslo Børs has resolved to admit the shares of Seadrill Limited to a secondary listing on Oslo Børs.

Valaris announced that Catherine J. Hughes has been appointed to the Valaris Board of Directors. Ms. Hughes will also serve on the Board’s Environmental, Social and Governance Committee.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

For 3Q 2022 the Board of Nordic American Tankers is declaring a 5 cent dividend ($0.05) per share. This reflects both favorable markets for our ships and the company's bedrock belief in dividends.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the green and the dollar rose, following the lighter than expected October CPI. European equities struggled for direction, as losses led by fall in real estate stocks were capped by gains in AstraZeneca shares following upbeat earnings. Japanese shares ended lower, tracking Wall Street losses overnight, as heavyweights Honda Motor and Sumitomo Rubber dropped on disappointing forecasts.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.