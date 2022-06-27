Crude Climbs as Investors Eye Potential for Further Russian Oil Sanctions

The energy sector is poised for a higher start supported by strength in the crude complex and the major market indices. U.S. stocks gained in pre-market trading as investors hope oil prices’ slide from three-month highs will ease prices pressures, inflation and allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to be less hawkish than expected.

WTI and Brent crude oil are slightly higher in early trading following a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven where investors waited for any moves against Russian oil and gas exports. G7 leaders gathered on Sunday for a meeting where they discussed the war in Ukraine and its impact on food, energy supplies and the global economy. U.S. President Joe Biden told allies “we have to stay together” as some member nations moved to ban imports of Russian gold to further tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow. Additionally, the Group of Seven will commit on Tuesday to a new package of coordinated actions meant to raise pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, and will finalize plans for a price cap on Russian oil. The prospect of even tighter supplies has and will continue to provide support for rising oil futures.

Natural gas futures are down this morning on less demand than previously expected and a rise in inventory due to export disruptions following the outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Chevron is planning to relocate its global headquarters to a new leased space in California and sell its existing head office in the state.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor consent to use Transocean Equinox for well intervention on the Martin Linge field.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has completed its investigation of an incident involving a transformer short circuit and a fire pump breakdown on the Sleipner A facility on 29 October 2021. Breaches of the regulations have been identified, and Equinor has now been given an order.

The incoming chief executive of Petrobras told a corporate committee he has not received any guidance from the government on changing the firm's fuel pricing policy, a document showed on Saturday. Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, a former economy ministry official appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to run Petrobras, was approved by the eligibility committee on Friday, a key step for him to take the reins of the company.

Petrobras' eligibility committee on Friday gave the go-ahead for the government's pick to be nominated as the next chief executive. The approval puts former Economy Ministry official Caio Paes de Andrade on the doorstep of the CEO position a month after he was initially chosen. He still needs to be voted onto the board of directors by the current board before he is confirmed as CEO. The committee's approval means the board can now schedule a meeting to hold a vote, which is set to happen on June 27.

Petrobras informed that it signed with BW Energy Maromba do Brasil Ltda (BWE), the contracts for the sale of its total stake in the maritime concessions groups named Golfinho Cluster and Camarupim Cluster, in the post-salt deep waters, located in the Espírito Santo Basin. The total amount of the sale is up to US$ 75 million, being (a) US$ 3 million paid, (b) US$ 12 million to be paid at the closing of the transaction, and (c) up to US$ 60 million in contingent payments, depending on future Brent prices and asset development.

Saipem and BW Energy signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the sale of the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently owned by Saipem and operated for Petrobras in the Golfinho field offshore Brazil.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company inaugurated the Aramco Research Center at KAUST (ARC KAUST), which aims to accelerate the development of low-carbon solutions for the energy industry using advanced analytics.

France will ask TotalEnergies to take new steps to help customers cope with high petrol prices, such as by extending or increasing current rebates, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RMC Radio.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial Oil announced that it has received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to five percent of its 636,676,182 outstanding common shares as of June 15, 2022, or a maximum of 31,833,809 shares during the next 12 months. This maximum will be reduced by the number of shares purchased from Exxon Mobil, Imperial’s majority shareholder.

U.S. E&PS

As per SEC filing, on June 24, 2022, Callon Petroleum issued $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 to Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and the other initial purchasers for resale to certain persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. Net proceeds to the Company, after deducting Initial Purchasers’ discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $588 million.

Citi downgraded Continental Resources, Coterra Energy, Hess and Marathon Oilto Neutral from Buy.

1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental’s Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) business, and Manulife Investment Management announced that OLCV and Manulife entered into a lease agreement for approximately 27,000 acres of timberland in Western Louisiana. The agreement provides 1PointFive with access to subsurface pore space and surface rights to develop and operate a carbon sequestration hub, with access to permanently store industrial carbon emissions. Two Class VI injection permits, required by the EPA for geologic sequestration, have already been filed for the site.

CANADIAN E&PS

Scotiabank upgraded Vermilion Energy to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

MRC Global announced the appointment of Emily Shields as Senior Vice President – Sustainability and Assistant General Counsel.

Schlumberger has decided to exit Iraq's Kurdistan region following an Iraqi federal court ruling which deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional, the Iraqi state-news agency said, citing informed sources.

Weatherford International plc announced it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022 as part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

As per SEC filing, on June 23, 2022, Phillips 66 Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Phillips 66, entered into a $5 billion revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of banks and other financial institutions party thereto and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., as administrative agent. The Credit Agreement is guaranteed by Phillips 66 and replaces the $5 billion Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of July 30, 2019 with Phillips 66 as the borrower and the Company as guarantor. In connection with the entry into the Credit Agreement, the Existing Credit Agreement and the $750 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of July 30, 2019 with Phillips 66 Partners LP as the borrower and Phillips 66 Partners Holdings LLC as guarantor have been terminated.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. announced the extension of its open season to solicit customer commitments for the potential expansion of its refined petroleum products pipeline system from the Houston area to El Paso, Texas. Significant interest has been expressed from potential shippers, and the extension provides interested customers additional time to finalize commitments. Binding commitments are now due by 5:00 p.m. Central Time on July 15, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, building on Friday's strong close as sentiment improved, tempering fears of prolonged inflation. European stocks hit a two-week high, boosted by miners. In Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei closed up, lifted by heavyweight technology stocks, while Chinese shares ended in the green, with tourism and consumer sectors leading gains as Shanghai declared victory over COVID-19. Gold prices rose as the dollar weakened. Oil prices edged higher ahead of G7 talks on new Russian sanctions. Nike is due to report its fourth-quarter results after market closes.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.