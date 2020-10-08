Crude Climbs as Hurricane Delta Heads Toward Gulf of Mexico

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher alongside buoyant broader index futures and oil prices. All three major indices are set to add onto yesterday’s gains and reach further into five week high territory as hopes for Federal stimulus stoke risk appetite.

Oil prices continued their strength on output shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico and the prospect of more supply losses in Norway, as well as by hopes for some U.S. coronavirus relief aid. Oil and gas workers have withdrawn from offshore U.S. Gulf production facilities as Hurricane Delta was forecast to intensify into a powerful, Category 3 storm. Nearly 1.5 million barrels of daily output was halted. "The market is welcoming supply cuts as the world is currently producing more oil than it can consume," said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy. "Since most of the price boost is weather and strike-related today, it may not be here to stay."

Natural gas futures are lower ahead of weekly inventory data and as prices consolidate from recent strength. Prices rose in the past few sessions despite worries Delta could cut LNG exports as happened with Hurricane Laura in late August. Actual gas flows to LNG export plants, however, were at their highest since April. Analysts expect a build of 73 bcf for weekly inventory levels.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron has completed the evacuation of personnel from all its platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico and shut in the facilities because of Hurricane Delta.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas provided an operational update for the third quarter of 2020 and announced updated 2020 guidance. Cabot expects production for the third quarter of 2020 to be approximately 2,406 Mmcfe per day. Natural gas price realizations, including the impact of derivatives, are expected to be $1.57 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of derivatives, natural gas price realizations for the quarter are expected to be $1.51 per Mcf, representing a $0.47 discount to NYMEX settlement prices. Taking into account the anticipated impact of continued price-related curtailments in October, which have averaged an estimated 450 Mmcfe per day of gross production month-to-date, Cabot has provided a fourth quarter 2020 production guidance range of 2,300 to 2,350 Mmcfe per day, resulting in an updated full-year 2020 production guidance range of 2,325 to 2,340 Mmcfe per day based on a capital program of $575 million.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced the realignment of certain members of Pioneer’s Management Committee. These changes are effective January 1, 2021 and support the Company’s continued goals to deliver long-term shareholder value. Richard P. Dealy, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been named President and Chief Operating Officer. Neal H. Shah, currently Vice President (VP), Investor Relations, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Talos Energy provided operational updates related to ongoing and future drilling and completions projects as well as recent weather event impacts. The Company also provided updates to its financial guidance. The Company's 2020 capital program has been successful with all drilling and completions projects working as expected or better, most recently including positive results from the Kaleidoscope well at Green Canyon 18. Talos reiterates its previously-stated 2020 exit, or December average, production rate guidance of 71-73 MBoe/d

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - ION Geophysical announced the initial phase of the Company's North Sea 3D multi-client program was acquired safely and ahead of schedule. While the majority of the up to ~11,000 sq km industry-supported survey will be acquired next summer, this initial phase enables the Company to complete the entire program by the end of the 2021 season.

DRILLERS

ATB Capital upgraded Precision Drilling to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that its wholly owned, indirect subsidiary, Summit Midstream Partners Holdings, LLC has secured formal consents from lenders collectively holding more than 73% of the $155.2 million outstanding Term Loan under its Term Loan Agreement, dated as of March 21, 2017, in support of the previously announced consensual Term Loan restructuring transaction.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose as bets of a fiscal stimulus deal lifted sentiment. Weekly jobless claims totaled 840,000, slightly higher than expectations of +825,000. European stocks inched higher, joining a global rally on hopes of more U.S. stimulus. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher following an upbeat Wall Street session overnight. Gold rose while the dollar was little changed.

