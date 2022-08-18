Crude Climbs as Heightened U.S. Demand and Lower Global Supply Offset Global Recession Fears

Energy stocks are set for a higher open, lifted by higher oil and natural gas prices, as well as higher broader index futures. Investors will continue to monitor macro data for the cues on the health of the economy and how that will impact Federal Reserve policy.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as robust U.S. fuel consumption data and expected falls in Russian supply later in the year offset concerns that a possible recession in developed economies could undercut demand. Bans by the EU on Russian exports could dramatically tighten supply when curbs to seaborne crude and products imports into the bloc ramp up in the coming months and drive up prices, analysts warn. "The EU embargoes will force Russia to shut in around 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of output by year-end, rising to 2 million bpd in 2023," consultancy BCA research said in a note. "EU embargoes on Russian oil imports will significantly tighten markets and lift Brent to $119 a barrel by year-end."

Natural gas futures are higher by just over 1%, trading around $9.37, ahead of weekly inventory data. Declining daily production and summer heating are keeping prices around 14 year highs.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

A Chevron-led joint venture has agreed to redirect 2.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year towards Kazakhstan's domestic market instead of exporting it, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor announced on 4 May 2022 an ordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 and an extraordinary dividend per share of USD 0.20 for first quarter 2022. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 12 August 2022, in total seven business days. Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 9.6405. Total cash dividend for first quarter 2022 of USD 0.40 per share is consequently NOK 3.8562.

Unions at Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) site off Australia have extended industrial action to Sept. 1 over a long-running pay dispute, the company said.

Pryme has entered into a new contract regarding the supply of pyrolysis oil to Shell. The new contract effectively replaces the old supply contract from 2021. The volumes to be supplied reflect an increase to the previous contract, whilst market-based pricing secures attractive economics for both parties.

Russia's Gazprom Neft is suing to have its Salym Petroleum Development joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell transferred to Russian jurisdiction, and for Shell'sshareholding rights to be suspended, Russia's Kommersant business newspaper reported.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced the early results of the previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash an amount of the Company's 7.625% Senior Notes due 2029 equal to the difference between $300,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of the Company's 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 accepted for purchase in the Company's previously announced cash tender offer for the Any and All Notes. The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are set forth in the Company's Offer to Purchase, dated as of August 4, 2022. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2022, an aggregate principal amount of $284,733,000 of Maximum Tender Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The deadline for holders to validly withdraw tenders of Maximum Tender Notes was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2022, and was not extended. The Company intends to accept for purchase $118,344,000 of the Maximum Tender Notes using a proration factor of approximately 41.56% and to make payment for Accepted Notes on August 19, 2022.

Continental Resources announced Doug Lawler is being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton announced that its board of directors has declared a 2022 third quarter dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on September 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

KBR announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2022.

As per SEC filing, on August 12, 2022, Liberty Energy, Liberty Oilfield Services New Holdco LLC, R/C IV Non-U.S. LOS Corp, Liberty Oilfield Services LLC, other subsidiaries of the Company, U.S. Bank National Association, as administrative agent, and other lenders entered into that certain Sixth Amendment to Credit Agreement. The Sixth Amendment further amends the credit agreement originally entered into by the parties on September 19, 2017, as amended prior to August 12, 2022, which governs the Company's term loan credit facility. The Sixth Amendment amends certain terms, provisions and covenants of the Original Credit Agreement, including, among other things: (i) a wavier of the fixed charge coverage ratio requirements for up to $100,000,000 of restricted payments made in connection with the Company's 2022 stock repurchase program for its common stock; (ii) the addition of a minimum liquidity requirement of $150,000,000 in order to make selected restricted payments, including those made under the 2022 stock repurchase program; (iii) the modification of certain covenant and reporting-related terms, including an increase in the allowance for permitted purchase money indebtedness from $50,000,000 to $70,000,000; (iv) the addition of a prepayment premium of 1% through the first anniversary of the Sixth Amendment effective date; and (v) the addition and modification of several provisions to replace the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) with the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) as an interest rate benchmark.

DRILLERS

Viasat announced it has agreed to join Inteliwell, a joint venture with Transocean Ltd., and Intelilift AS, a subsidiary of Nekkar ASA. Inteliwell's mission is to decrease drilling times through rig automation and streamlining of the well construction process using new processes and tools driven by artificial intelligence. Inteliwell will offer a suite of applications that will provide an end-to-end, closed-loop workflow for well construction planning, execution, and monitoring.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announced a realignment of its economic and governance interests in DCP Midstream, LP and Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC through the merger of existing joint ventures owned with Enbridge. Phillips 66 increased its economic interest in DCP Midstream from 28.26% to 43.31% and will oversee and manage the joint venture’s interest in DCP Midstream, including the General Partner. Phillips 66’s economic interest in Gray Oak Pipeline decreased from 42.25% to 6.50%. Enbridge will oversee and manage the joint venture’s interest in Gray Oak Pipeline. As part of the transaction, Phillips 66 contributed approximately $400 million of cash. The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings.

Concurrent with Phillips 66’s announcement of the realignment of economic and governance interests in DCP Midstream, LP, Phillips 66 also announced it has submitted a non-binding proposal to the board of directors of the general partner of DCP Midstream offering to acquire all publicly held common units of DCP Midstream for cash. Subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, Phillips 66 is proposing consideration of $34.75 for each outstanding publicly-held common unit of DCP Midstream as part of a transaction that would be structured as a merger of DCP Midstream with an indirect subsidiary of Phillips 66 with DCP Midstream as the surviving entity.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brooge Energy announced that its majority shareholder, BPGIC Holdings Limited, has expressed an interest to acquire all the shares of the Company that it does not currently own and to take the Company private.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded DCP Midstream to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Enbridge announced it has completed a joint venture merger transaction with Phillips 66 resulting in a single joint venture holding both Enbridge's and P66's indirect ownership interests in Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC and DCP Midstream LP and an agreement to realign their respective economic and governance interests in the underlying business operations. Through the surviving joint venture as illustrated below, Enbridge will increase its indirect economic interest in Gray Oak to 58.5% from 22.8%, and the parties have agreed to transfer to Enbridge, from P66, the operatorship of Gray Oak, the long-haul, contracted pipeline which provides critical, low-cost connectivity from the Permian into Corpus Christi and the Houston area. The transfer of operatorship of Gray Oak is planned to occur in the second quarter of 2023. In turn, Enbridge will reduce its indirect economic interest in DCP to 13.2% from 28.3%, further reducing its commodity price exposure and strengthening the Company's low risk pipeline-utility model.

Enbridge announced that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series L will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series M of Enbridge on September 1, 2022. After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series L Shares by the August 17, 2022 deadline for the conversion of the Series L Shares into Series M Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series L Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series M Shares were tendered for conversion.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher, even as minutes from the Fed's July meeting suggested the central bank would keep raising rates to tame inflation. European equities rose, boosted by oil stocks. Japanese shares ended lower, tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street. Gold inched up as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with a strong dollar capping gains.

