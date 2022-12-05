Crude Climbs as EU Ban on Russian Crude, G7 Price Cap Begins Today

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in oil futures. U.S. stocks are expected to open lower ahead of more economic data as investors remain anxious over the Federal Reserve’s path on future interest rate hikes.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are higher this morning as the European Union ban on Russian seaborne crude and the G7 price cap begins today. Oil prices are also finding support on reports of easing COVID-19 restrictions in China and a weaker dollar. On Sunday, OPEC+ agreed to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day from November through 2023. G7 nations hope the price cap will ensure there is enough flow of oil in the international market, preventing oil prices from spiking amid the Russian crude embargo. However, the markets remain uncertain as Moscow said it would not sell its oil under the cap.

Natural gas futures dropped in early trading on forecasts for warmer weather across the United States than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Venezuela's oil minister and top representatives of state-run company PDVSA on Friday signed contracts with Chevron intended to help revive the nation's oil output and expand operations.

Exxon Mobil is raising the annual salaries of its top boss and other executives for the coming year, the top U.S. oil company said. Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million paid this year, it said in a filing. The company also raised the pay of its chief financial officer and senior vice presidents. The new salaries are effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Exxon Mobil said that Lawrence “Larry” W. Kellner and John D. Harris II have joined its board of directors.

Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy Inc with a Buy rating.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco's base oil subsidiary Luberef expects to raise up to 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) from its initial public offering, it said, if it prices at the top of a range announced on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia lowered the January official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.25 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country's state oil producer Aramco said.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise.

According to Interfax, Ukraine's Naftogaz and Norway's Equinor have discussed gas purchases and the potential development of production in Ukraine, Ukrainian media said, quoting a Naftogaz press release.

The Board of Shell plc announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the third quarter 2022 interim dividend, which was announced on October 27, 2022 at US$0.25 per ordinary share. Shareholders have been able to elect to receive their dividends in US dollars, euros or pounds sterling. Holders of ordinary shares who have validly submitted US dollars, euros or pounds sterling currency elections by November 25, 2022 will be entitled to a dividend of US$0.25, €0.2398 or 20.61p per ordinary share, respectively.

TotalEnergies and Air France-KLM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the delivery of more than one million cubic metres/800,000 tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by TotalEnergies to Air France-KLM Group airlines over the 10-year period from 2023.

TotalEnergies is on track to make a final investment decision on the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea by the end of 2023, the company's Asia Pacific senior vice president Julien Pouget said at a conference.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

JPMorgan downgraded Imperial Oil to Underweight from Neutral.

U.S. E&PS

JPMorgan upgraded Callon Petroleum to Neutral from Underweight.

JPMorgan removed EQT from its Analyst Focus List.

JPMorgan downgraded Laredo Petroleum to Underweight from Neutral.

JPMorgan upgraded Murphy Oil to Overweight from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

JPMorgan upgraded MEG Energy to Overweight from Neutral.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced it has been awarded a contract to provide engineering services for an innovative offshore energy storage project for CrossWind, a joint venture (JV) between Shell and Dutch utility company, Eneco.

Newpark Resources announced that Anthony J. Best, who has served as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2014, and Chairman of the Board since 2018, informed the Company that he has chosen not to stand for re-election and instead retire from the Board immediately following the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2023. No decision has been made by the Board regarding the succession of the Chairman position following Mr. Best's retirement. Effective upon Mr. Best's retirement, the Board has determined to reduce its size from eight directors to seven directors. Separately, the Company also announced that the Board has elected to reduce the total compensation of its non-executive members (including the Chairman of the Board) by approximately 15%, with such reduction taking effect on January 1, 2023.

ProFrac Holding announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Eagle Ford sand mining operations of Monarch Silica, LLC. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.

DRILLERS

On November 28, 2022, Mary M. VanDeWeghe provided notice to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Helmerich & Payne that she will not stand for reelection as a director of the Company at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Ms. VanDeWeghe will complete her current term as a director, which expires at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of November 2022, the Company had an average of 131 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the two months ended November 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 131 drilling rigs operating in the United States.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 7.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 issued by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC.

Equitrans Midstream on Friday said it has received agency approvals to flow gas out of the Rager Mountain storage facility in Pennsylvania following a November natural gas leak that lasted for several days.

Bloomberg reported that Federal regulators are investigating a major natural gas leak from an Equitrans Midstream gas storage facility in Pennsylvania that spewed more than 1 billion cubic feet of the climate-warming fuel into the atmosphere.

Golar LNG announced an offer to buy-back parts of its USD 300,000,000 senior unsecured bonds maturing 20 October 2025 for cash.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped as investors await more economic data, including the domestic services sector, ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting for clues on the central bank's path of monetary tightening in coming months. European shares fell after data showing a decline in euro zone business activity fanned recession fears. China stocks surged and the yuan firmed as investors welcomed China's easing of domestic COVID-19 restrictions. Gold prices were lower and the dollar pared some losses. Oil rose after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a G7 price cap which kicked in on Russian crude. Institute of Supply Management (ISM)'s non-manufacturing data, factory orders and durable goods data are scheduled for release later in the day.

