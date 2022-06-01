Crude Climbs as E.U. Agrees to Ban 90% of Russian Oil Imports

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and the major market futures. U.S. stock futures edged up after Salesforce released earnings better than analyst’s had expected and as investors await to digest private jobs and factory activity data.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading as European Union leaders agreed to a partial ban on Russian energy and as China ended its prolonged COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The European Union’s decision on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of the year has supported oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic. The embargo would encompass 90% of all imports from Russia once Poland and Germany cut off Russian energy by year end. The remaining 10% will be temporarily exempt from the embargo so Russian energy reliant countries such as Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have access to the much-needed energy imports. Sentiment in the oil market is also turning more bullish as Shanghai’s strict COVID-19 lockdown ended on Wednesday after two months, leading to expectations of higher fuel demand from the country.

Natural gas futures are on track to break a three-day losing streak as supply concerns continue to increase demand for LNG exports. Overseas, Denmark’s largest energy company Orsted, said Russia cut off its gas supply Wednesday because it refused to pay in rubles.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

As per SEC filing, in connection with the pending acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, in an all-cash transaction, on May 25, 2022, the Board of Directors of Chevron both increased the size of the Board to 13 directors and elected Cynthia J. Warner to the Board, both actions being subject to and effective upon completion of the Merger. Subject to and effective upon completion of the Merger, Ms. Warner will serve on the Public Policy and Sustainability Committee of the Board.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras informed that it has started the opportunity disclosure stage (teaser) regarding the complete sale of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III).

Repsol and Iberia have taken another step forward in their alliance to reduce emissions in the aeronautical sector with the operation of the first long-haul flights using biofuels produced in Spain from waste from the agri-food industry that is not suitable for human consumption. Specifically, the biojet used belongs to a batch produced in 2021 at the Repsol Group's Petronor refinery, located in Bilbao in northern Spain.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said that it has cut off gas supplies to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract to supply gas to Germany after both companies failed to make payments in roubles.

Reuters reported that Gazprom's decision to cut off gas supplies to Shell Energy only affects small volumes in Germany, the country's network regulator said, adding they could be replaced from other sources.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources announced executive leadership promotions. Donald W. Rush, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and Alan K. Shepard, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Both moves are effective immediately.

Laredo Petroleum announced that its board of directors authorized a $200 million share repurchase program. The two-year program is authorized through May 27, 2024.

CANADIAN E&PS

Vermilion Energy announced that it has closed the acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration pursuant to the terms of the previously announced arrangement agreement dated March 28, 2022, as amended, among Vermilion, Leucrotta and Coelacanth Energy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Bristow Group Inc, Q4 EPS ($0.15), revenue $287.4M, adj EBITDA $35.9M.

KBR announced it has entered into an agreement to invest an additional $100 million in Mura Technology bringing KBR's aggregate investment in Mura to 18.5%. This investment provides Mura incremental capital to accelerate development of its plastics recycling projects and enables KBR to participate more fully in this sustainability-focused, high growth sector. Funding is expected in two tranches with the first payment in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the remainder in 2023.

DRILLERS

BTIG upgraded Noble to Buy from Neutral.

Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to Neutral from Overweight.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that PBF Energy plans to overhaul a crude distillation unit (CDU), coker and cat feed hydrotreater in October at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with the company’s plans.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Societe Generale, in its role as Financial Advisor and Mandated Lead Arranger, worked with Provence Grand Large and the sponsors - EDF Renouvelables and Enbridge Éolien France 2 S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge and CPP Investments, to raise financing for France's first floating wind pilot project.

Equitrans Midstream announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP, has priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% senior notes due 2027; and $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% senior notes due 2030. This represents an increase of $200 million in combined aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the previously announced amount, which incremental amount EQM intends to use to repay certain of its outstanding indebtedness. The Notes will be issued at a price of par.

Snam and Golar LNG Limited have signed an agreement for the Snam Group to acquire 100% of the share capital of Golar LNG NB 13 Corporation, whose sole asset is a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), named “Golar Tundra”, for US$350 million (about €330 million). The transaction was approved by the Golar Board of Directors on May 30th.

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

New Fortress Energy announced that it has, along with its joint venture partner Ebrasil Energia Ltda. and its shareholders, entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement with Brazilian power company Eneva S.A., whereby Eneva will acquire 100% of the equity interests of the Porto de Sergipe Power Plant for R$6.1 billion in cash (approximately $1.29 billion USD). Located in Barra dos Coqueiros in the country’s Northeast region, the 1,593 MW Sergipe Power Plant plays a critical role in Brazil’s energy security, providing low-cost, dispatchable power to balance the significant seasonal hydroelectric power that comprises a majority of the region’s electric capacity.

Tellurian Inc is set to offer to offer $500M of convertible notes through Roth Capital and Citigroup.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 edged higher after Salesforce posted robust quarterly results, while investors awaited private jobs and factory activity data for cues on the strength of the U.S. economy. European shares slipped, as weak German retail sales and slowing factory activity in the euro zone weighed on sentiment. Japanese shares ended higher, boosted by a rally in automakers after an analyst report gave positive earnings outlook for the sector. The dollar rose, lifted by higher Treasury yields as global inflation worries gripped markets. Gold prices fell. Oil prices were up after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil.

