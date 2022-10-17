Crude Climbs as China's Loose Monetary Policy Outweighs Fears of Global Economic Slowdown

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the broader markets and the crude complex. U.S. equity futures are higher on better-than-expected earnings from Bank of America, which eased investor concerns about a global recession.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading on China’s loose monetary policy which outweighed concerns over a global economic slowdown. China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans and kept the interest rate unchanged for a second month. Despite, tighter monetary policies from central banks across the world, China has signaled it would continue to maintain loose policies. China will further increase reserve capacities for key commodities, another state official told a news conference in Beijing. Investors are also awaiting Chinese trade and economic data as well as third-quarter GDP growth, scheduled to release later this week.

Natural gas futures fell this morning amid forecasts for higher temperatures and less demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters.

Exxon Mobil said in its reply to a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaint that the lockout of over 600 workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery was lawful, according to a filing with the board.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Archaea Energy announced that it has agreed to be acquired by bp for approximately $26 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash, or a total enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion, including approximately $800 million of net debt. The cash consideration represents an approximately 38 percent premium to Archaea’s volume weighted average share price for the 30 days ending October 14, 2022.

Equinor is considering buying oilfields in the British North Sea from China's CNOOC, including a big stake in the huge Buzzard oilfield, two industry sources told Reuters. The deal is valued at between 20 billion and 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9 billion-$2.8 billion), and might close as swiftly as the end of this year, Norwegian newspaper DN reported earlier on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Equinor has become the first oil and gas operator to utilize a rolling ultrasound scanner to reveal the internal state of concrete structures that are part of offshore platforms.

Credit Suisse downgraded Petrobras to Neutral from Outperform.

Prosafe has submitted the most competitive offer in a bidding process for a 650-day firm period contract by Petrobras. The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).

The decision by members of the CGT trade union at TotalEnergies to prolong their strike action is "unacceptable" and "illegitimate," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Strikes at several TotalEnergies refineries and storage sites that have been weighing on France's petrol supplies have been continued by workers on Monday morning, a representative of the CGT union at the company told Reuters.

Petrol supplies at French service stations fell further over the weekend due to a weeks-long strike at TotalEnergies, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday, prompting possible further requisitioning of services.

The CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at TotalEnergies voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said.

Asia Brewery, a leading beverage and industrial packaging company has awarded TotalEnergies ENEOS a 13.8 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system on one of its manufacturing facilities in the Philippines.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Continental Resources announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Omega Acquisition, an Oklahoma corporation, an entity that is owned by Continental's founder, Harold G. Hamm. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will commence a tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding shares of Continental's common stock at $74.28 per share, other than (i) shares of common stock owned directly or indirectly by Mr. Hamm and the Hamm family and (ii) shares of common stock underlying unvested equity awards issued pursuant to Continental's long-term incentive plans. Based on the shares outstanding as of October 12, 2022, the tender offer would be for approximately 58 million shares of common stock. The Offer Price includes $0.28 in lieu of Continental's anticipated dividend for the third quarter of 2022. Accordingly, and consistent with the Merger Agreement, Continental will not pay dividends between the signing and closing of the Transaction.

SM Energy provided certain preliminary third quarter results. Preliminary third quarter 2022 production volumes reflect slightly higher than expected base production from both South Texas Austin Chalk and Midland Basin wells as well as the impact of lower than expected September volumes, which was caused by delayed well completions (largely related to the supply chain) and higher than estimated impacts associated with offset activity. The Company completed 31 net wells during the quarter, including 14 net wells in the Midland Basin and 17 net wells in South Texas. All of the delayed Midland Basin wells are currently on production, while the South Texas wells are scheduled to turn-in-line by early November.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced that it has won a contract from GS Caltex for its planned plastics circularity project in South Korea.

Schlumberger announced that it has entered into an agreement with RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, to accelerate the industrialization and scale-up of its proprietary non-aqueous solvent (NAS) technology, which enhances the efficiency of absorption-based carbon capture. The NAS technology will be applicable to capture CO2 across a broad variety of industrial emissions.

Reuters reported that some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 5, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

DRILLERS

Noble announced changes to its share capital. During the period since October 3, 2022, 345,033 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued. The new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain directors, officers, and employees of Noble at no cost as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units. The new A ordinary shares carry the same rights as the existing A ordinary shares of Noble. The new A ordinary shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. In addition, 30,459 A ordinary shares with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 each issued in connection with the closing of the recommended voluntary share exchange offer to the shareholders of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling") has been cancelled.

Reference is made to the announcement by Seadrill on 11 October 2022 regarding the listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, with 14 October 2022 as the first date of listing and trading at the NYSE. Due to the listing on the NYSE, Seadrill has applied to change the status of its listing at Euronext Expand from a primary listing to a secondary listing, and the Oslo Stock Exchange has approved such application. The change from primary to secondary listing at Euronext Expand will take effect today, 17 October 2022.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announced the installation of FreeWire ultrafast electric-vehicle chargers at its flagship fuel station near its headquarters in Houston, marking the debut of ultrafast EV charging at a convenience fuel station in the city.

Reuters reported that Valero Energy’s joint-venture Diamond Green Diesel unit in Port Arthur, Texas, is scheduled to be in full production by Nov. 4, sources familiar with plant operations said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Summit Midstream Partners, LP announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Midstream Holdings, LLC, has entered into definitive agreements with Outrigger Energy II LLC to acquire Outrigger DJ Midstream LLC and with Sterling Investment Holdings LLC to acquire, Sterling Energy Investments LLC, Grasslands Energy Marketing LLC and Centennial Water Pipelines LLC, which own natural gas gathering and processing systems, a crude oil gathering system, freshwater rights, and a subsurface freshwater delivery system in the DJ Basin for cash consideration of $305 million, subject to customary transaction adjustments. The Outrigger DJ and Sterling DJ consolidated asset portfolio is located in Weld, Morgan, and Logan Counties, Colorado and Cheyenne County, Nebraska. The transactions are expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

TC Energy announced a $29.3 million investment in a renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility near the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN. Owned by Lynchburg Renewable Fuels LLC, the facility will produce RNG with a carbon intensity score that is 50 per cent lower than traditional natural gas, saving up to 16,000 tonnes of CO2e/ year. The project is being developed by 3 Rivers Energy Partners, LLC, also an owner in Lynchburg Renewable Fuels.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, as investors focused on the third-quarter earnings season to assess the impact of decades-high inflation and rising interest rates on corporate profit. European shares were higher and the pound extended gains, after new British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would reverse almost all of the tax changes announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan three weeks ago. Japanese stocks fell, as investors braced for more signals of global recession, although tourism-related shares performed well following the border re-opening last week. China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher in a volatile session after Chinese President Xi Jinping talked up national security, while dashing hopes of any changes in growth-hitting zero-COVID policies and property sector curbs. Gold prices gained, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar. Oil was up as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession.

