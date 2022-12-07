Crude Climbs Amid Tight Supply as China Announces End to Most COVID-19 Restrictions

The energy sector is set for a slightly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex. U.S. equities are expected to extend recent losses at the open amid echoes of recession concerns from Wall St.

Oil futures were trading lower, and Brent fell close to its 2022 low as recession concerns were outweighing recent policies that placed a cap on Russian oil and banned Russian seaborne crude. However, WTI and Brent crude oil are now higher amid reports of easing COVID-19 restrictions in China and concerns about Russian supply following tanker delays. China announced that it would drop most restrictions against COVID-19. Additionally, reports emerged that Russia was concerned about a build-up of oil tankers in the Bosphorus Strait. Traders are bracing themselves for the EIA weekly report, which will give more insight about current inventories and demand.

Natural gas futures are trading higher following recent declines, tracking gains in European gas prices.

BY SECTOR

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Venezuelan energy officials and Chevron executives plan to address workers in their joint ventures this week as they prepare for the first major foreign participation in Venezuela’s oil industry in years, four sources close to the matter said.

Chevron said its 269,000-barrel-per-day El Segundo, California, refinery experienced a mechanical issue at one of its operating units and the company was working to remedy the issue as soon as possible.

ExxonMobil announced the successful startup of its new polypropylene production unit at the Polyolefins Plant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor has made final investment decision on the 531 MW Mendubim solar project in Brazil. The project underpins Equinor's ambitions to accelerate growth in renewables and develop as a market-driven power producer in selected markets. Total project capital expenditure (capex) is estimated to be around USD 430 million. The asset will be funded by a combination of project financing and equity contribution from partners.

Petrobras informed that it has started the binding phase concerning the sale of all its equity interest, corresponding to 34.54% of the total capital, in the company METANOR S/A - Metanol do Nordeste (Metanor), headquartered in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia.

Petrobras informed that the public offering of real estate receivables certificates, in three series, comprising the first, second and third series of the 67th issuance of Opea Securitizadora S.A., backed by book-entry commercial notes of the second issuance of the Company, pursuant to Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) Instruction No. 400/2003, CVM Resolution No. 60/2001 and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions, in the total amount of one billion, five hundred and fourteen million, nine hundred and seventy-one thousand Reais (BRL 1,514,971,000.00), was closed.

Petrobras informed that CEO Caio Mário Paes de Andrade has accepted the invitation from future Governor Tarcísio de Freitas to be a member of the next São Paulo state government staff. In the coming weeks, CEO Caio will continue in his current role and will not participate in the transition in São Paulo.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a MoU with Shell for cooperation in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) studies. The collaboration shall focus on joint CO2 storage study and EOR screening assessment for key basins in India including depleted oil and gas fields, saline aquifers.

TotalEnergies plans to bury almost 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year at its planned Papua LNG project, with the carbon capture and storage operation expected to be online from day one of gas production in late 2027.

Total Eren and Chariot announced that, pursuant to the partnership entered into in November 2021, Total Eren and Chariot have agreed to work together on the development, financing, construction, and operation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) project that will provide competitive electricity for the Karo Platinum Project, in Zimbabwe.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Citi downgraded Comstock Resources to Sell from Buy.

Continental Resources announced President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Doug Lawler will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lawler will transition to President and CEO at the start of 2023 upon the retirement of William Berry.

Citi downgraded Coterra Energy Inc to Neutral from Buy.

Citi downgraded EQT to Neutral from Buy.

Citi downgraded Southwestern Energy to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Balchem announced that on December 5, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its shares of common stock equal to $0.71 per share on the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Stock, to be payable on January 20, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2022. This dividend represents an 10.9% increase over last year’s annual dividend.

Granite announced that it has been awarded an approximately $14 million traffic flow improvement project in Santa Barbara, CA by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). This is a ‘parallel project’ to the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara suite of projects, which Granite is delivering using the innovative, collaborative Construction Manager General Contractor (CMGC) project delivery method. The project will be funded by the Regional Surface Transportation Program, and is expected to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

SLB announced the consideration payable in connection with the previously announced offer by Schlumberger Holdings Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SLB, to purchase for cash up to a certain amount of the notes, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated November 21, 2022. SHC is accepting for purchase all Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 1 and 2 validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Time, for an aggregate purchase price amount, including premium but excluding any Accrued Interest, of $790,122,939.54. No additional Notes will be accepted after the Early Tender Time. As previously disclosed, no notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 3 and 4 will be accepted for purchase.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum has set a refining industry record with six of its refineries, along with its San Antonio office building, receiving 2022 ENERGY STAR efficiency certifications from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream announced that Nancy E. Chisholm has been appointed to its board of directors as a Class III director, effective as of December 5, 2022. Ms. Chisholm is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Chisholm's appointment increases the size of the Board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

Frontline announced that it will hold a Special General Meeting of Shareholders to consider and approve, among other things, the redomiciliation of Frontline to the Republic of Cyprus under the name of Frontline plc.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were lower and world stocks were in negative territory, with investors on edge after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead. The dollar fell, while gold prices ticked higher. Oil weakened, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.

