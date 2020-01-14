Crude Climbs Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are to the upside while US stock futures hover around unchanged as oil prices snap a four day losing streak. The corporate earnings season kicked off with J.P. Morgan Chase posting stronger-than-forecast quarterly results. In the energy sector, there were several stock rating initiations including about 10 underperform rated services companies, five refiners at overweight or equal weight and three E&Ps with positive ratings.

Oil prices are higher by 1% after a four day losing streak amid a heightened degree of tension with Iran as France, Britain and Germany confirm they have triggered the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism as Iran is failing to respect its commitments to it and as US and China prepare to sign the trade deal.

Natural gas is advancing, taking back yesterday's loss and then some as mild temps are set to turn colder starting Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Berenberg downgraded BP and Repsol to ‘Hold from ‘Buy.’

Berenberg upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

Reuters - Total will move its finance department back to Paris from London due to Britain's impending exit from the European Union, and also to reduce costs.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Canaccord Genuity downgraded Husky Energy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold.’

U.S. E&PS

Susquehanna Financial Group initiated coverage of Apache, ConocoPhillips, Hess, and Noble Energy at ‘Positive.’

Press Release - ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS, operator of production licence 917, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/7-8 S. The well was drilled about 10 kilometres northwest of the Balder field in the central part of the North Sea, and 200 kilometres west of Stavanger.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced its 2020 budget. Highlights include: Expect to generate approximately $200 million to $350 million of excess cash flow in 2020 at US$55/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI, allowing for continued net debt reduction and accretive share repurchases; Disciplined and returns focused budget centered in key focus areas and fully funded at less than US$50/bbl WTI; Annual average production guidance of 140,000 to 144,000 boe/d; Capital expenditures of $1.10 to $1.20 billion, primarily comprised of sustaining capital, and; Advancing field automation and implementing a new supply chain pre-qualification process as part of continued focus on environmental, social and governance practices.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced its 2020 capital program of approximately $100.5 million, which consists primarily of maintenance capital expenditures.

AllianceBernstein initiated coverage of several oil services firms including: Helmerich & Payne, National Oilwell Varco and Core Laboratories at Market Perform and the following companies at Underperform: Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC, Halliburton, McDermott International, Nabors Industries, Oceaneering International, Paterson-UTI, Transocean, Schlumberger and Valaris.

REFINERS

Barclays initiated coverage of Delek US Holdings and HollyFrontier at ‘Equal Weight.’

Barclays initiated coverage of PBF Energy, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy at ‘Overweight.’

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Energy Transfer LP reduced 2019 CAPEX guidance by $600 - $800 million to about $4 billion. The company now sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $11 billion to $11.1 billion.

Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan and MPLX to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, Plains All American Pipeline, and Plains GP Holdings to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed ahead of a Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal, due to be signed in Washington on Wednesday and as investors waited for the first flurries of the Wall Street earnings season. China and Hong Kong stocks reversed gains to end lower as investors booked profits, while Japanese shares rose to four-week closing highs as markets resumed trading after a long weekend. European shares also surrendered earlier gains. The dollar was slightly higher against it rivals. China's yuan strengthened on solid China trade data and as the U.S. Treasury Department reversed its decision to designate China as a currency manipulator. Easing Mideast tensions supported oil prices. Gold slipped, while palladium rose to a record high, supported by a sustained supply deficit. Investors will also keep a close watch on inflation data due later in the day.

