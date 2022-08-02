Crude Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Supply Increase Unlikely

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the broader markets. The major market indices are set to open lower on growing geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Investors are concerned that a planned visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could lead to a conflict.

WTI and Brent crude oil are up in early trading ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week that is expected to lead to no further production increase in crude supply. However, concerns over a possible global recession has limited gains. OPEC+ is set to meet on Wednesday where a supply boost is unlikely as only two out of eight members said a modest hike would be discussed. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulazizis is expected to push for a production increase on Wednesday as he assured U.S. President Joe Biden on the supply boost when they met on July 16. Despite signs of an economic slowdown, Hedge Funds and money managers were heavy buyers of commodity futures last week.

Natural gas futures dropped this morning to a two-week low on record output and forecasts for less demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

bp's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. bp plans to maintain its overall capital expenditure this year in a range of $14 billion to $15 billion. bp increased its dividend by 10% to 6.006 cents per share, more than its previous guidance of a 4% annual increase. It halved its dividend to 5.25 cents in July 2020 for the first time in a decade in the wake of the pandemic.

bp announced that it is to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company. The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company towards distributing 60% of surplus cash flow generated in 2022 as announced by the Company on 2 August 2022. The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is around $3.5 billion for a period up to and including 31 October 2022.

bp announced the appointment to its board of Amanda Blanc as a non-executive director. Amanda Blanc's appointment will take effect from 1 September 2022.

bp and Eni confirmed that Azule Energy, the new 50/50 independent joint venture combining the two companies' Angolan businesses, has been officially established.

bp is increasing its spending on oil and gas by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and tightening supplies, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney told Reuters.

Bloomberg reported that Eni is planning a second liquefied natural gas production vessel offshore Mozambique that could be built in less than four years to help Europe diversify supplies of the fuel, according to a company executive.

Equinor said it could reverse a decision to decommission its gas-fired Mongstad electricity plant as the country scrambles to preserve power output capacity. National electricity grid operator Statnett earlier said Equinor should postpone the closure, which had been due by the end of August, until further notice.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that a recent drop in Brent oil prices may lead state-run Petrobras to cut refinery gate fuel prices once again, after the company announced two gasolice price reductions in July.

Petrobras said it started the operation that gives Portuguese unit Petrogal Brasil access to its natural gas processing units.

Sapura Energy Berhad announced that Sapura Navegação Marítima S.A., a subsidiary of Seabras Sapura Participações S.A, a joint venture company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd and Seabras Serviços De Petroleo S.A has on 29 July 2022 been awarded with an extension of contract with a value of USD130 million approximately RM580 million by Petrobras for the provision of services and charter of pipe laying support vessel “Sapura Esmeralda (PLSV)”.

Aker Solutions said it has won a contract from Shell to build an offshore platform for Britain's Jackdaw gas field. The offshore field about 250 kilometres east of Aberdeen is expected to account for over 6% of British North Sea gas output at its peak production in by the middle of this decade, Shell has said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy with a Buy rating.

Comstock Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenues in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $604.0 million (including realized hedging losses of $257.4 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the second quarter was $457.9 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $372.5 million or $1.36 per share. Reported net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $184.5 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a $46.8 million loss on early retirement of senior notes in the quarter. Excluding these items and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $273.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share.

Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

Devon Energy reported net earnings of $1.9 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $1.7 billion, or $2.59 per diluted share.

Diamondback Energy’s second quarter 2022 net income was $1.4 billion, or $7.93 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) was $1.3 billion, or $7.07 per diluted share. Diamondback announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a base cash dividend of $0.75 per common share for the second quarter of 2022 payable on August 23, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2022. The Company's Board of Directors also declared a variable cash dividend of $2.30 per common share for the second quarter of 2022 payable on August 23, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2022. On July 28, 2022, Diamondback's Board of Directors approved increasing total authorized common stock repurchases to $4.0 billion.

Murphy Oil announced the commencement of a series of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of senior notes for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $200,000,000.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR announced its second quarter 2022 financial results. Revenue of $1.6 billion grew 5% compared to the same period in 2021 primarily attributable to increased activity in 2022 in the European Command related to the war in Ukraine as well as the acquisition of Frazer-Nash Consultancy in October 2021, partially offset by activity in 2021 related to our exit from Middle East contingency operations. KBR net income attributable to KBR, diluted earnings per share, adj. EBITDA and adj. EPS increased in line with revenue as well as the following. Net income attributable to KBR was $94 million and $23 million for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and diluted earnings per share was $0.61 and $0.17 for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Adj. EBITDA was $186 million and adj. EBITDA margins were 12% in Q2 2022.

Matson reported net income of $380.7 million, or $9.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $162.5 million, or $3.71 per diluted share. Consolidated revenue for the second quarter 2022 was $1,261.1 million compared with $874.9 million for the second quarter 2021.

Stifel downgraded Matson to Hold from Buy.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenues were $27.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was an increase of 28% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net loss was $(5.5) million, or $(2.25) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted net loss for this period was $(4.0) million, or $(1.64) per diluted share, which adjusts for $(0.4) million associated with net foreign currency exchange losses and the write-off of deferred loan costs, as well as the tax effects primarily associated with changes in valuation allowance.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported net income of $8.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted Class A share, for second quarter 2022, compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $5.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for second quarter 2022 was $9.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to first quarter 2022 adjusted pro forma net income of $4.8 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share. Revenues were $86.7 million for second quarter 2022, which were up 52% from first quarter 2022, driven by an increase in systems deployed, contribution from new technologies and last mile trucking logistics activity.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana. Subject to final project sanction, TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea risers and pipelines. The project will connect the production from Liza Destiny and Unity back to shore, delivering associated gas from the field to a gas-fired power plant that will supply electricity to the community.

TETRA Technologies announced second quarter 2022 financial results. Second quarter 2022 revenue of $141 million increased 8% from the first quarter of 2022 and 38% from the second quarter of 2021. Net income before discontinued operations was $1.8 million, inclusive of $4.9 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This compares to net income before discontinued operations of $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, inclusive of $564,000 of non-recurring credits, net of charges. Net income per share from continuing operations was $0.01 in the second quarter compared to a net income per share from continuing operations in the first quarter of $0.06. Adjusted net income per share from continuing operations was $0.05 compared to $0.06 in the first quarter of 2022 and to a loss of $0.02 in the second quarter of 2021.

USA Compression Partners, LP announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022. Total revenues were $171.5 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $156.6 million for the second quarter 2021. Net income was $9.1 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter 2021.

DRILLERS

Noble announced the appointment of Ian Macpherson as Vice President, Investor Relations effective August 1, 2022.

Transocean reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $68 million, $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased sequentially by $106 million to $692 million, primarily due to three rigs that returned to work after being idle in the prior quarter, increased dayrate for three rigs, higher revenue efficiency and one additional calendar day in the second quarter, partially offset by reduced activity for two rigs that were warm stacked in the second quarter of 2022.

Transocean announced that the ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Conqueror, has been awarded a two-year contract by a major operator for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day with up to an incremental $39,000 per day for additional products and services. Excluding revenue associated with the additional products and services, the new contract adds an estimated $321 million in backlog and is expected to begin in December 2022 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

Transocean announced that the ultra-deepwater drillship, Petrobras 10000, received a 5.8-year contract for work offshore Brazil with a national oil company. The contract adds an estimated $915 million in backlog and is expected to commence in October 2023 and end in August 2029.

Capital One Securities upgraded Transocean to Overweight from Equalweight.

As per SEC filing, on July 27, 2022, Transocean, Citibank, N.A., as administrative agent, certain lenders and, for the limited purposes set forth therein, Transocean Ltd. and certain of the Company’s subsidiaries entered into the fifth amendment to the Company’s credit agreement dated June 22, 2018. The Amendment amended the Revolving Credit Facility to, among other things, (i) extend the maturity date to June 22, 2025 from June 22, 2023 with respect to the 2025 Extended Commitments, subject to (a) permitted extensions thereof in accordance with the terms of the Revolving Credit Facility and (b) certain early maturity triggers, including if on any date the aggregate amount of scheduled principal repayments of indebtedness (excluding certain specified indebtedness) due within 91 days thereof is equal to or in excess of $200 million and available cash (pro forma for the repayment of such debt) is less than $250 million, (ii) reduce the borrowing capacity from $1.33 billion to $773.5 million until June 22, 2023, and thereafter reduce the borrowing capacity to $600 million until June 22,2025, including a reduction in the sublimit for the issuance of letters of credit from $500 million to $350 million, (iii) replace the Company’s ability to borrow under the Revolving Credit Facility at the reserve adjusted London Interbank Offered Rate plus a margin with the ability to borrow under the Revolving Credit Facility at a forward looking term rate based on the secured overnight financing rate plus the Revolving Credit Facility Margin and a Term SOFR spread adjustment of 0.10%, (iv) decrease the required available cash needed as a condition to borrowing from $500 million to $325 million, (v) require the Company to prepay outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility if its available cash exceeds $325 million and (vi) permit the refinancing of certain indebtedness, subject to certain conditions, including limitations relating to liens, guarantees and maturity of any such refinanced indebtedness.

Valaris reported second quarter 2022 results. Net income was $113 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to a net loss of $40 million in the first quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $29 million in the second quarter from negative $31 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDAR increased to $54 million in the second quarter from $31 million in the first quarter. Revenues increased to $413 million in the second quarter 2022 from $318 million in the first quarter 2022. Excluding reimbursable items, revenues increased to $385 million in the second quarter from $291 million in the first quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $51 million fee related to the termination of a contract for drillship VALARIS DS-11, as well as higher utilization and average day rates for both the floater and jackup fleets.

REFINERS

CVR Energy announced net income of $165 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $6 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 EBITDA was $401 million, compared to second quarter 2021 EBITDA of $102 million.

Delek US Holdings announced that its Board of Directors reinstated the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share payable to all shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 22, 2022. The payment date for the dividend will be September 6, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an approximately $170 million increase in its share repurchase authorization, bringing the total amount available for repurchases under current authorizations to $400 million.

Marathon Petroleum reported net income attributable to MPC of $5.9 billion, or $10.95 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $8.5 billion, or $13.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $5.7 billion, or $10.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $437 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted results for these periods exclude net pre-tax benefits of $238 million and $11.6 billion, for the second-quarter 2022 and second-quarter 2021, respectively.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Equitrans Midstream announced financial results for the second quarter 2022. The Company generated $74 million of net income and achieved $264 million of adjusted EBITDA. It recorded 71% of total operating revenue from firm reservation fees.

MPLX LP reported second-quarter 2022 net income attributable to MPLX of $875 million, compared with $706 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,457 million, compared with $1,374 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company also announced an incremental $1 billion unit repurchase authorization.

Williams announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. GAAP net income was $400 million, or $0.33 per diluted share – up 32% vs. 2Q 2021. Adjusted net income was $484 million, or $0.40 per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) – up 48% vs. 2Q 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.496 billion – up $179 million or 14% vs. 2Q 2021.

Evercore downgraded Tellurian Inc to in line from outperform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell over worries that a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would further harm relations between China and the United States. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei and China's stocks ended lower. European shares slipped, following weak global factory data which fueled economic concerns. The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar. Gold prices were up. Oil prices dropped over a bleak outlook for fuel demand. JOLTS job openings data is scheduled for release later in the day.

