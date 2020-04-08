Crude Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Output Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which bounced off morning lows and turned higher on comments from president Trump that hinted the coronavirus outbreak was nearing its peak and reports that White House was developing plans to get the economy back in action.

WTI crude oil futures are up over 1% in early trading, outpacing Brent, supported by hopes that tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting will trigger output cuts to shore up prices. Trades will also be looking to the EIA data later this morning after the last night’s bearish industry supply report. In a sign of excess, the API said U.S. crude inventories jumped by 11.9 million barrels last week.

Natural gas futures erased earlier gains and swiftly fell lower, currently off over ~1% in early trading. Forecasts confirming cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected along with data showing a slow decline in production, initially helped drive the front month higher for the fourth-consecutive session but shorts came in on the recent rally and drove prices lower.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said it would start large-scale maintenance of its Pernis refinery in the Netherlands in mid-April, about two weeks earlier than previously planned. The maintenance would mean the 404,000 barrel per day refinery, Europe's largest, would be shut temporarily, it said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Suncor announced that it will issue $1.25 billion of senior unsecured Series 7 Medium Term Notes due on April 9, 2030. The Notes will have a coupon of 5.00% and have been priced at $99.697 per $100 of Notes to yield 5.039%. The offering is expected to close on April 9, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Suncor intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay short-term indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. Pending any such use of the net proceeds, Suncor will invest the net proceeds in bank deposits and short-term marketable securities.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that it has successfully completed the re-determination of its reserve based lending credit facility. In addition, the company has identified a further $75 million in cost reductions across capital and operating expenditures and gives an update on the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project in Mauritania and Senegal.

Reuters - Marathon Oil cut its capital expenditure for the second time in a month, amid an oil price war and the coronavirus outbreak that has hit fuel demand. The company now expects to spend about $1.3 billion in 2020, $1.1 billion lower than its original forecast and $600 million below its estimate provided in March. The company plans to suspend further drilling activity in the Northern Delaware region of the Permian basin, the largest U.S. shale basin, with only a limited number of wells producing through the rest of the year. Marathon had in March suspended all drilling and completion activity in Oklahoma, as well as further exploration and appraisal drilling. The company also plans to take frac holidays in North Dakota's Bakken and South Texas' Eagle Ford basins during the second quarter.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum said that it opposes Texas oil and gas regulators imposing production limits. Texas regulators are set to consider curtailing output for the first time in nearly 50 years at an April 14 meeting - part of an attempt to curb an oil oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic keeps much of the world from driving and flying. In a letter to regulators, Occidental called the curtailment idea a "short-sighted" one that would disadvantage Texas producers against other states.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG provides first quarter 2020 financial update. CGG anticipates first quarter 2020 figures as follow: Group Segment revenue around $273 million, down 3% year-on-year. Geoscience first quarter 2020 segment revenue around $93 million, up 2% year-on-year. Multi-client first quarter 2020 segment revenue around $104 million, up 17% year-on-year, with after-sales around $47 million. Equipment first quarter 2020 segment revenue around $76 million, down 25% year-on-year. Positive Net Cash Flow around $25 million during the first quarter 2020. Group’s Cash Liquidity around $622 million at the end of March 2020. Net Debt at around $583 million at the end of March 2020. Geoscience backlog as of April 1, 2020 at $278 million, up 7% year-on-year. In addition, given the current uncertainties on the duration of the confinement around the world and the magnitude of economic impact to the company’ businesses, the financial objectives communicated on March 6, 2020, which were based on a US$55-65/bbl Brent oil price, are no longer effective. CGG is currently monitoring the situation and its clients’ activity closely to evaluate the impact on its 2020 financial performance, and is revisiting its 2020 and 2021 financial objectives, which are no longer valid.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - SEACOR Holdings announced that it has appointed Ms. Gail B. Harris to its board of directors effective April 6, 2020. Gail Harris is the Lead Director of Evercore Inc., an independent investment banking advisory firm, where she also serves as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Harris is also on the Board of Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York and serves on the boards of several private companies.

REFINERS

Press Release - HollyFrontier announced a business update in response to COVID-19. Due to the economic uncertainty in the environment, HFC is providing an update on its operations and balance sheet and announcing a revised 2020 capital budget. HollyFrontier is committed to producing the essential products necessary for our communities as long as it is safe to do so and has taken the following steps: HollyFrontier is limiting onsite staff at all of our facilities to essential operational personnel only. As a result, the Company is carefully evaluating projects at the refinery and limiting or postponing non-essential projects and contractor work. Based on market conditions, the Refining segment is currently running at approximately 70% of capacity. In Lubricants and Specialty Products, the Company is withdrawing 2020 guidance for Rack Forward due to lack of visibility around global end market demand. HollyFrontier is making the following initial revisions to its previously announced 2020 consolidated annual capex guidance: The Company is reducing total consolidated capital expenditures by approximately 15% to a range of $525 – 625 million from its previously announced guidance of $623 – 729 million. HollyFrontier remains committed to the strategic goal of producing renewable fuels and will continue with construction of the Renewable Diesel Unit at our Artesia refinery. HollyFrontier will continue to evaluate market conditions and make further changes as circumstances dictate.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors await the release of Federal Reserve's minutes of the meetings at which policymakers slashed interest rates back to zero. European shares were down and Asian equities mostly ended lower as the coronavirus death toll mounted. A stronger dollar weighed on spot gold. Crude prices steadied, buoyed by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts.

