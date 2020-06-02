Crude Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Extending Production Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher along with U.S. stock futures as investors looked past civil unrest around the country and focused on the reopening of the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices rose on expectations that major producers would agree to extend output cuts that have shored up prices, during a video conference likely to be held this week. “Most likely, OPEC+ could extend current cuts until Sept. 1, with a meeting set before then to decide on next steps,” said Citi’s head of commodities research Edward Morse.

U.S. natural gas futures are higher after yesterday’s losses on warmer U.S. weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Company, has elected to retire on July 1 after more than 38 years of service. Exxon Mobil’s board of directors has appointed Linda DuCharme as president of ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Company and elected her vice president of Exxon Mobil Corporation. She will retain her current position as president of ExxonMobil Upstream Integrated Solutions Company.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Gulfport Energy announced an update to its 2020 operational and financial guidance and provided an update on the Company’s ongoing cost savings initiatives. Key highlights are as follows: Optimized production profile to take advantage of higher commodity price environment in late 2020 and 2021; New forecasted 2020 full year net production to average 1,000 MMcfe to 1,075 MMcfe per day; Plan continues to generate positive free cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices; Initiated plan to further reduce annual G&A expenses by approximately $2 to $4 million and targeting low end of previously provided guidance for 2020; Optimization efforts expect to reduce near-term firm transportation expenses by more than $10 million through 2021 and targeting low end of previously provided natural gas differential guidance for 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a $33.5 million task order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide product and life cycle analysis of common avionics for the 638th Supply Chain Management Group (SCMG) and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). KBR was awarded this task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract by the USAF Installation Contracting Center. KBR has supported the mission of the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Seadrill announced its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include: Revenue down 19% at $321 million with lower proportion of reimbursable revenues. Technical of 95% and economic utilization of 93%. Operating Loss of $1,284 million after making material asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA of $55 million, representing 17.1% margin. Net loss attributable to shareholder of $1,564 million equivalent to net loss per share of $15.59. During the quarter we added $77 million in backlog, maintaining a total backlog figure of $2.5 billion. Closing cash of $1.2 billion.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Seadrill announced its intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). On March 26, 2020, Seadrill received written notice from the NYSE that it was not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard with respect to the minimum average share price required, because the average closing price of its common shares had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. On April 8, 2020, the Company provided the required notice to the NYSE, in which the Company stated its intent to seek a cure of its non-compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard at that time. Given a material change in the macro environment and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company, and taking into account other factors associated with maintaining a NYSE listing, the Board of Directors has determined that delisting from the NYSE is in the best interests of the Company.

REFINERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - HollyFrontier plans to ramp up production at its El Dorado, Kansas refinery to 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in the coming days, according to a source familiar with plant operations. The plant had been operating at rates as low as 90,000 bpd when the coronavirus sapped demand for refined products such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel and exacerbated storage issues for refiners. The refiner is currently performing maintenance on its kerosene hydrotreater and expects to bring that unit back up in early July, according to the source. Contract workers are also expected to return to the plant this week. The El Dorado refinery can traditionally process approximately 165,000 bpd of crude oil.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded HollyFrontier to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, Enbridge, and wpd, a European renewable energy company, announced the launch of the Fécamp offshore wind farm following the finalisation of financing agreements between the consortium and its financial partners during the weekend. The 500 MW Fécamp offshore wind farm will be comprised of 71 wind turbines located between 13km and 22km from the coast of northwest France. Project commissioning is scheduled in 2023. The power generated by the wind farm will provide enough annual electricity to meet the power needs for 770,000 people, or over 60% of the Seine-Maritime department's population. The construction of the project will create over 1,400 local jobs in total. During its 25-year service life, approximately 100 local ongoing full-time jobs based at the port of Fécamp will also be created to maintain the wind farm. The total project capital cost is estimated to be EUR2 billion, of which the majority will be financed through non-recourse project level debt. Fécamp offshore wind farm is underpinned by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) granted by the state in June 2018.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Targa Resources announced that it has elected Ms. Lindsey M. Cooksen to the Board effective June 1, 2020 and increased the size of its Board of Directors from eleven to twelve directors.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the green, in line with world stocks, as the global coronavirus recovery effort won out over U.S.-China tensions and the worst civil unrest in the United States in decades. European shares rose and Japan’s Nikkei hit a more than three-month high. The euro rose as the dollar lost ground. Oil prices were higher on expectations that major producers would agree to extend output cuts. Spot gold eased, weighed down by gains in stock markets.

