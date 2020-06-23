Crude Climbs After Trump Clarifies U.S.-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher opening on strength in oil futures which are trading at their best levels since March 6th, or the date OPEC+ initially failed to extend its output agreement. Broader markets are also providing positive momentum after the U.S. said that the U.S.-China trade deal is not over, which helped the markets recover from overnight losses after the initial scare.

Oil prices rose more than 1% after a volatile session sparked by confusion over the status of the U.S.-China trade deal. Oil prices were also supported by data showing that the historic downturn in the euro zone economy eased again this month as businesses resumed activity across the region. “Looking at the strength of the physical market and recovering global oil demand, we think that the crude oil price is still on its way higher,” Nordic bank SEB said in a note.

Natural gas futures are down on expected cooler temperatures in the west.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Chevron is set to resume oil exports in July from a long-dormant operation it shares with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, oil officials. The expected output surge of roughly 80,000 barrels a day will come as Chevron’s partners—both members of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries—seek to help the cartel curb exports in the aftermath of global pandemic-induced lockdowns that slashed oil demand by about a third. Oil prices have staged a recovery in recent weeks as drivers return to the roads.

Reuters - Oil demand is starting to improve following a collapse due to coronavirus lockdowns, Exxon Mobil's Australian chief said. "We're starting to see the green shoots of recovery," Exxon Mobil Australia Chairman Nathan Fay said at Credit Suisse's annual Australian energy conference. "The uptick in demand for petrol here in Australia is an immediate example of that."

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Britain's supreme court will hear Nigerian farmers and fishermen appeal to pursue claims against oil major Shell over spills in the Niger Delta. The appeal re-opens the possibility for British multinationals to be held liable at home for their subsidiaries' actions abroad. It comes after a setback in 2018 when a London court ruled that the claim could not be pursued in England. The Ogale and Bille communities allege that Shell's oil operations have polluted their land and waters. They are seeking justice through British courts because cases heard in Nigeria can take decades to resolve, said Leigh Day, the law firm representing the farmers and fishermen. The main question for the courts is whether they have jurisdiction over claims against Shell's Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company, which is jointly operated with the Nigerian government.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Imperial Oil announced that it has received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a limited normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to 50,000 common shares during the next 12 months. The new one year program will begin on June 29, 2020, and will end should the company purchase the maximum allowable number of shares, or on June 28, 2021. All share purchases will be made through the TSX and through other designated exchanges and published markets in Canada. Shares purchased under the NCIB are cancelled and restored to the status of authorized but unissued shares.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters - The Trump administration has allowed struggling oil and gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to suspend production from more than 100 federal drilling leases without losing ownership of the assets since the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to a federal database.

(Late Monday) Press Release - W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the first quarter 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, W&T reported net income of $66.0 million, or $0.46 per share. Primarily excluding a $52.5 million unrealized commodity derivative gain and an $18.5 million non-cash gain on debt transaction, the Company’s Adjusted Net Income was $5.8 million, or $0.04 per share. In the first quarter of 2019, W&T reported a net loss of $47.8 million, or $0.34 loss per share, which included a $50.5 million unrealized commodity derivative loss. Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2019 was $6.7 million, or $0.05 per share. In the fourth quarter of 2019, net income was $9.6 million, or $0.07 per share, which included an $18.1 million unrealized commodity derivative loss. For that same period, Adjusted Net Income was $24.4 million or $0.17 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $62.1 million, an increase of 9% compared to $56.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to significantly higher production volumes that were partially offset by lower commodity prices. First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA declined 21% from $79.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower commodity prices.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy has released its 2020 Sustainability Report highlighted by an emissions intensity reduction target of 30 percent by 2025. The Report outlines the Company's latest progress and commitment to strong environmental, social and governance performance. Additional highlights of the Report include: An effective risk-management response to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating continued operational excellence and showcasing how the Company prioritizes the safety of staff and its operating area communities. Significantly decreased asset retirement obligations by over $220 million in 2019 primarily driven by dispositions of non-core assets and ongoing reclamation activities. Adoption of operational technology platform to further minimize the risk of spills, reduce fleet emissions, and decrease the risk of motor vehicle incidents. Revised compensation program with a significant weighting directly tied to ESG metrics. Commitment to gender diversity in all levels of leadership, including the Board. The release of the Company's first Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure framework in conjunction with the Report.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy provided a corporate and operational update. The company reported that Obsidian Energy has quickly adapted to the challenging environment over the past few months by taking prudent and decisive actions resulting in a CDN $24 million reduction in our forecasted operating expenses for 2020. Due to improved oil prices, narrower oil differentials, renegotiated marketing & transportation contracts and the inherent flexibility within our portfolio, the company anticipates that as of July 1, 2020 we will have returned approximately 3,300 boe/d or 88% of our previously announced shut-in volumes to production. July 2020 production is expected to average 26,100 boe/d (65% oil and NGL). The company continues to experience strong results from the wells drilled from our first half 2020 capital program, which has delivered some of the highest rates in the multi-year history of our Cardium program, while achieving 5% costs savings per well across the 10 well program versus our 2019 drill, complete, equip and tie-in per well average cost. Accordingly, this drilling program is forecasted to add approximately 2,400 boe/d to our 2020 annualized production on related capital expenditures of $35.8 million (inclusive of drilling/completion/equipping/tie-in costs, and inclusive of $4.0 million spent in Q4 2019), representing a highly-attractive forecasted annualized capital efficiency of $14,920/boe/d. As a result of the combination of our stringent attention to improving Obsidian Energy's cost structure and the cumulative impact of the results of our Cardium development program, we now forecast our 2021 WTI break-even price to be US$42 per barrel. This highly competitive result will allow us to achieve cash flow neutrality inclusive of capital expenditures to maintain future production levels.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Reuters - KBR will exit most of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) construction and other energy projects, it told investors and employees, as customers pull back on energy investments. The company will refocus on government contracts and technology businesses. It will "no longer engage in lump sum, blue collar construction services," saying the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the decision to leave fixed-contract energy projects. KBR held contracts for engineering and construction services for several LNG projects, including at Freeport LNG in Texas, Pieridae Energy Ltd's proposed Goldboro LNG facility in Nova Scotia, Canada, and Glenfarne Group's Magnolia LNG project in Louisiana.

Press Release - Agilyx announced the exclusive collaboration with TechnipFMC to jointly develop a process to purify Agilyx Styrene Oil to high purity styrene. This collaboration has been the result of over a year of evaluation, and their desire to expand their energy transition and circular economy offerings.

REFINERS

Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Jefferies downgraded DCP Midstream and Holly Energy Partners to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Enbridge said the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction sought by the Attorney General of Michigan is legally unsupportable, unnecessary, and will be vigorously opposed by Enbridge. Enbridge understands the importance of the Great Lakes to the State and the need to protect the Straits, the environment and people. As part of its thorough maintenance and inspection program, Enbridge first noted a disturbance to an anchor support on the east leg last Thursday and immediately shut down both legs of the Line 5 dual pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac as a precautionary measure. The east leg pipeline remains shut down, while the west leg was restarted after a thorough review and consultation with our safety regulator.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced that it will issue $650 million of senior unsecured medium term notes consisting of $325 million of 2.45% notes with a maturity date of five years from the date of issue and $325 million of 2.85% notes with a maturity date of seven years from the date of issue. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Gibson intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for the redemption of its outstanding $600 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. As a result of the blended coupon rate of the notes being lower than that of the 2024 Notes, following the redemption Gibson expects annualized interest savings of approximately $16 million over the remaining term of the 2024 Notes. The notes are being offered through a syndicate of investment dealers led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, as well as BMO Nesbitt Burns and Scotia Capital, under Gibson's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 26, 2019, a prospectus supplement dated September 3, 2019 and pricing supplements dated June 22, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose and oil prices climbed as the U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that a trade deal with China is fully intact after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s comments on the deal stoked volatility. Asian equity markets also bounced. European shares surged as upbeat Euro Zone PMI data suggested economic recovery. The euro rose against the dollar. Demand for safety helped gold steady near a one-month high. PMI data from IHS Markit is scheduled on the economic calendar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.