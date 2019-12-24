Crude Climbs after Russia Says Cooperation with OPEC to Support Market Will Continue

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open slightly higher, tracking modest gains in the crude complex and broader index futures which are set to extend their record run. Trading levels are expected to be quiet amid today’s shortened-holiday session while markets remain closed tomorrow in observation of Christmas Day.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic rose in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia's energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue and as analysts forecast a second weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. OPEC and Russia will continue their cooperation as long as it is "effective and brings results," Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said in an interview yesterday.

Natural gas futures are off ~1% in early trading, pressured by warmer weather forecasts which should limit heating demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron said on Tuesday it expects Saudi-Kuwaiti Neutral Zone's Wafra oilfield to return to full production within 12 months. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed a deal aiming to end their five-year dispute over the Neutral Zone and resume production which can amount to up to 0.5 percent of global oil supply.

CANADAIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Globe Newswire) – The decision to increase Suncor's share repurchase program was previously announced on November 13, 2019. Today, Suncor received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to amend its existing normal course issuer bid (the NCIB) effective as of the close of markets on December 27, 2019 to purchase common shares through the facilities of the TSX, New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative trading platforms. The notice provides that Suncor may increase the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased in the period beginning May 6, 2019 and ending May 5, 2020 from 50,252,231 shares, or approximately 3% of Suncor’s issued and outstanding common shares as at April 30, 2019, to 78,549,178, or 5% of Suncor’s issued and outstanding common shares as at April 30, 2019. No other terms of the NCIB have been amended.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Tuesday, building on gains in the record-setting rally into the year-end. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up about 20 points, pointing to a higher open of more than 8 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were higher too. Trading is expected to be muted in Christmas Eve trading and the market will be closed at 1 p.m. ET.

