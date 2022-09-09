Crude Climbs After Real and Threatened Cuts to Supply by Russia

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures rose broadly, led by gains in tech and high-growth stocks, with investors awaiting key inflation data next week for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher, supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although crude was set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook. Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt oil and gas exports to Europe if price caps are imposed and a small cut to OPEC+ oil output plans announced this week also supported prices. The G7 price cap plan agreed last week calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet to be set price cap on crude and two oil products. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other Biden administration officials have been travelling to oil consuming countries to promote a mechanism that seeks to cut Russia's oil export revenues, the lifeblood of its war machine, without reducing volumes of Russian shipments to global markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would halt shipments to countries that impose the price cap.

Natural gas futures rose this morning as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps are expected over the central US and Northeast, as well as into the Appalachians and Southeast, albeit to a lesser extent.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron, through its affiliate Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, is part of three joint ventures that have been granted an interest in three greenhouse gas assessment permits offshore Australia. The blocks, including two in the Carnarvon Basin off the north-western coast of Western Australia and one in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Northern Territory, total more than 31,500 km2 or nearly 7.8 million acres – an area larger than Belgium.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said that its executive board approved the ending of sale process of Albacora field. The company, which was in negotiation with PetroRio SA, said it will maintain ownership of the field, given it was not possible to reach an agreement that "reflects the valuation of the asset" for the firm.

In response to the inaccurate statements in the article published by the newspaper Le Monde on August 25, 2022 entitled "How TotalEnergies fuels Russian fighter jets in Ukraine", the newspaper Le Monde published an information in connection with TotalEnergies’ right of reply. Highlights include: “No, TotalEnergies does not operate or co-operate the Termokarstovoye field.”; “No, TotalEnergies’ gas is not being used to fuel Russian bombers.”, “No, TotalEnergies’ first-half results for 2022 were not generated by its Russia-related activities.”.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton announced it completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees. As a result, Halliburton no longer conducts operations in Russia. The Russia-based management team now owns and operates Halliburton’s former business and assets in Russia under the name BurService LLC, which is independent from Halliburton.

KBR announced it has been awarded a study to develop a carbon-neutral, green ammonia-based power system for a semi-submersible drilling unit owned by Odfjell.KBR will collaborate with Odfjell, Equinor and Wärtsilä to assess conversion of the diesel generators on board drilling units to ammonia-fueled generators.

Shawcor announced that its pipe coating division has been awarded a definitive contract by Allseas to provide anti-corrosion, internal flow coat, and concrete weight coatings for the Darwin Pipeline Duplication project, located offshore Northern Australia. The value of the award is approximately C$35 million. The work will be executed from Shawcor’s Kabil, Indonesia facility, commencing in 2023.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may purchase up to $100 million of Valaris’ outstanding common stock.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings announced a new dividend policy with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly cash dividends. The new policy will be implemented from the third quarter of 2022.

BTIG downgraded New Fortress Energy to Neutral from Buy.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures traded higher, after Wall Street's main indexes posted modest gains in previous session, following heavy selling earlier in the week. Global stocks rose while the dollar was on track for weekly fall, as a hawkish rate hike from the European Central Bank lifted the euro and investors looked to U.S. inflation data early next week. Oil prices gained on supply concerns and gold rose to a more than one-week high.

