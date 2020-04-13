Crude Climbs After OPEC and Allies Agree to Production Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, backed by mild strength in the underlying commodities while broader index futures trade slightly lower as investors continue to digest the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and following a record OPEC+ oil production cut announced over the weekend.

Both WTI and Brent are off overnight higher after OPEC and its allies formally agreed to cut oil production by 9.7mm bpd starting May 1st through the end of June, with output cuts then reduced in 2H19 and 2021. Mexico also agreed to a cut of only 100K bpd while G-20 nations have also pledged to lower their production which could bring additional cuts of 5M bpd (3.7M from US-Canada-Brazil with the rest from others). “Unprecedented measures for unprecedented times,” Ed Morse, Citi’s global head of commodities, wrote in a note to clients on Sunday. Morse said “The cut will have a significant impact in the second half of the year and help lift prices to the mid-$40s by year-end, but that there will be short-term pain while the market rebalances.”

Natural gas futures are higher by ~4%, supported by near term cold weather for the next two weeks which should boost heating demand in the Northeast and some cooling in the Southeast.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said in a letter to the workers union that it will idle six oil and gas platforms in five fields of the Campos basin due to the coronavirus epidemic. The company said the idling was aimed at reducing costs in the middle of the crisis hitting the oil industry. It comes at a time when Petrobras is trying to adapt to the new scenario of oil prices that have fallen about 50% this year due to the retreat in demand during the pandemic and the price war sparked by Russia and Saudi Arabia. The letter dated said the current crisis was the worst in 100 years. The platforms to be idled are Garoupa, Cherne 1 and 2, Namorado 1 and 2 and Petrobras-09 in the Congro and Corbina fields, according to the letter signed by the manager for union relations Marta Garcia. Petrobras announced earlier this month that it will cut production by 200,000 barrels per day to a level of 2.07 million bpd for the month of April, compared to an average of 2.39 million bpd in the last quarter of 2019.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has, in an unusual move, offered liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading from 2021 onwards for a period of at least five years through a tender, three traders said on Monday. The firm has issued a five-year strip tender offering four cargoes a year from 2021 onwards with an option to extend for another five years, two of them said. The tender closes on May 18, they added. The cargoes are likely for loading from Australia, one of them said.

(Friday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell began reducing production at its Convent and Norco, Louisiana, refineries because of demand loss as consumers are staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said sources familiar with plant operations.

U.S. E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded EQT to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, has recovered and resumed his responsibilities with the company as President and Chief Executive Officer following his temporary medical leave. David R. Looney, who assumed Mr. Jenkins responsibilities, has returned to his day-to-day role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

SunTrust Robinson upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell a 12.5% interest in the Glacier Gas Plant to a strategic partner for $100 million cash proceeds. This transaction will fortify Advantage's robust balance sheet during a time of unprecedented volatility and augment the Corporation's ability to pursue strategic opportunities and execute value-generating capital projects. National Bank Financial Inc. acted as financial advisor to Advantage on the transaction. The transaction is planned to close in July 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced a financial update in response to the significant decline in oil and gas prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to taking critical steps to reduce the spread and infection of the virus as well as mitigate the impact of this pandemic to its business operations, Baker Hughes is taking a number of actions in response to the current market environment, including the following: The Company has approved a plan that will result in restructuring, impairment, and other charges of approximately $1.8 billion, of which approximately $1.5 billion will be recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Future cash expenditures associated with these charges are estimated to be approximately $0.5 billion with an expected payback within 1 year. These restructuring charges are designed to right-size our operations for anticipated activity levels and market conditions. Approved a plan to reduce 2020 net capital expenditures by over 20% versus 2019 net capital expenditures. The Company expects to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $15 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Scotiabank upgraded Core Laboratories to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Fluor announced that the Army Contracting Command - Rock Island has extended Fluor’s current Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) IV contract, as the Army continues to implement the transition to LOGCAP V. Fluor will continue to provide forward operating support for Afghanistan through December 2020, for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) through June 2020 or as extended until Fluor begins work on LOGCAP V, and for U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) through March 2021, or until it transitions to LOGCAP V.

Wells Fargo downgraded Halliburton, and Schlumberger to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

Scotiabank downgraded Halliburton, and Schlumberger to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

DRILLERS

Scotiabank downgraded Helmerich and Payne to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Nabors Industries announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that it is no longer in compliance with the NYSE continued listing criteria set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual requiring listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. Nabors is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standard rules.

Scotiabank downgraded Nabors Industries to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Noble announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of April 9, 2020. In addition, the Company expects that the decline in oil prices resulting from the substantial increase in production by Saudi Arabia and the decrease in demand for crude oil resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will negatively impact the Company's business and results of operations for its full year 2020, but, given the uncertainty surrounding the disruptions, cannot yet predict with reasonable accuracy the magnitude or duration of the impact, or the magnitude or pace of any recovery. As a result, the Company is withdrawing its full year 2020 financial guidance that was provided on its February 20, 2020 conference call. Though the Company has not yet completed its review of results for the recently completed first quarter of 2020, it does not expect that its results of operations will differ materially from its previously announced financial guidance for the quarter.

Scotiabank upgraded RPC to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Underperform’.

REFINERS

(Friday) Reuters - An early morning explosion rocked Valero Energy’s 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Meraux, Louisiana, refinery on the east side of New Orleans, a New Orleans television station reported. One person may have been injured in the fire, WWL-TV in New Orleans reported, quoting a local fire chief. Firefighters from St. Bernard Parish were with the Valero's refinery fire department in battling the blaze.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Keyera announced a cash dividend for April 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 21, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell after a strong rally last week, as focus shifted to the earnings season for further evidence on the impact of COVID-19 on companies. Asian equities ended mostly in the red, while European markets were closed for Easter Monday. The dollar index was little changed, while spot gold prices rose. Oil was up after the record output cuts agreed by the major producers, though gains were limited on demand concerns.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.