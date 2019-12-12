Crude Climbs After IEA Report Maintains Oil Demand Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open slightly higher, tracking moderately higher oil prices, but being counterbalanced modestly by marginally lower index futures. Sector news includes some analyst recommendation changes and initiations, while news of Harold Hamm stepping away as CEO of Continental Resources and into the Chairman’s role garner headlines.

Oil prices are higher between a quarter and half a percent in light trading, as analysts digest yesterday’s unexpected build in crude oil inventories, while the IEA monthly report showed no changes in anticipated oil demand growth for 2019 and 2020. "While oil prices are trending higher benefiting from a dovish Fed, a weaker USD, the IEA reiterates that despite the deeper oil production cuts, the oil market is likely to be oversupplied in 1H20," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Natural gas futures higher by nearly 2% ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 77 bcf versus the five year average draw of 68 bcf.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on January 1, 2020, and is for the period beginning on October 16, 2019 and ending on January 15, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Continental Resources announced that effective January 1, 2020, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Hamm will step up to the role of Executive Chairman. William Berry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President Jack Stark will assume the additional role of Chief Operating Officer.

Press Release - Noble Energy announced the election of Martha B. Wyrsch to its Board of Directors, effective December 11, 2019. Ms. Wyrsch brings extensive executive business leadership and legal expertise to Noble Energy’s Board. In connection with her election, Ms. Wyrsch was appointed to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, as well as the Audit Committee of the Board. The Company's Board now totals 10 members.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. is pleased to announce the Company's Board of Directors has approved an initial 2020 capital budget of $190 million. TORC's strategic objectives associated with the 2020 capital budget are consistent with the Company's long term objectives of achieving disciplined per share growth in combination with maintaining financial flexibility while paying a sustainable dividend.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International announced that it has been awarded a sizeable* technology contract for Next Wave Energy Partners, LP's grassroots alkylate production facility, known as Project Traveler, in Pasadena, Texas.

Evercore upgraded Oceaneering International to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In Line.’

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum began restarting the hydrocracker at its 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Wednesday.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ONEOK announced the completion of its Elk Creek Pipeline. Natural gas liquids (NGL) volume is now flowing on the fully completed 900-mile pipeline, which extends from the Williston Basin to ONEOK's existing Mid-Continent NGL facilities in Bushton, Kansas.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stocks index futures were flat, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely. European stocks held steady and the euro was slightly higher as investors awaited the outcome of a general election in Britain and comments from new European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's first policy meeting. Japanese shares were mostly flat and Shanghai stocks ended lower ahead of a deadline on a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports due this weekend. The dollar inched up against a basket of major currencies. Gold prices were little changed.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.