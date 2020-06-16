Crude Climbs After IEA Raises Demand Forecast

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stock are higher in the pre-market following sharp gains in the broader index futures, marketing a big come-back from recent losses following an unexpectedly high jump in retail sales in May.

Oil prices are higher this morning and Brent even advanced above $40 after the IEA Monthly this morning raised its 2020 oil demand estimate by close to +500K bpd m/m citing higher than expected consumption during the lockdowns. But the agency warned that a fall in flying due to the coronavirus means the world will not return to pre-pandemic demand levels before 2022. Other bullish news includes that Iraq is cutting its exports to achieve greater compliance with the OPEC+ deal. In the US, supply continues to rationalize. Production from seven major U.S. shale formations is likely to drop to close to a two-year low of 7.63 million barrels per day by July, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas futures are extending yesterday’s weakness on milder than expected temperatures in the US.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil has reduced crude output at its nascent project off Guyana's coast due to problems with gas reinjection equipment, a move meant to avoid excessive gas flaring.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said that a fire at its Duque de Caixas refinery left the facility operating with only half of its installed capacity. But Petrobras said in an email that the fire would not affect deliveries, helped by its inventory. The company also did not provide a date on when production will return to normal levels.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said it had begun the non-binding phase for the sale of four thermoelectric plants, as part of a broader divestment strategy to shed assets and pay down debt. Three of the plants are located in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia and run on fuel oil, while another, which runs on diesel or natural gas, is located in Canoas, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Chesapeake Energy is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the largest oil and gas producer pushed to the financial brink by this year's energy market rout caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Oklahoma City-based company, co-founded by the late wildcatter Aubrey McClendon, is in the final stages of negotiating a roughly $900 million debtor-in-possession loan to support its operations while under Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection, two of the sources said.

Press Release - Comstock Resources announced that it intends, subject to market conditions, to offer $400 million of its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a registered underwritten offering. Comstock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company’s bank credit facility. BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Fifth Third Securities, Mizuho Securities, Capital One Securities and SOCIETE GENERALE are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Regions Securities LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as joint lead managers for the offering. Credit Agricole CIB, Citizens Capital Markets, Barclays, CIT Capital Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Continental Resources highlighted its longstanding commitment to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices and initiatives with the release of its 2019 ESG report. Continental's 2019 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Company's environmental, social and governance practices. The report utilizes a new and better framework that reflects the significant contributions hydrocarbons make to the human element of modern life, and the world's reliance on hydrocarbons for energy supply in the foreseeable future. The report provides the Company's stakeholders – employees, shareholders and communities in which it operates – a view of the Company's unwavering commitment to the low-cost and responsible development of hydrocarbon reserves.

Press Release - Talos Energy announced a reduction in outstanding debt resulting from an exchange transaction with its 11.00% Second Lien Notes. On June 15, 2020, Talos entered into an agreement to exchange approximately $37.2 million, or approximately 10%, of principal of the Company's Notes for 3.05 million shares of Talos Energy common equity. The exchange is scheduled to close on June 18, 2020. The transaction will eliminate future cash interest payments on the Notes of approximately $7.5 million from settlement through maturity.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Diamond S Shipping announced a strategic partnership with NORDEN, DiaNor, to facilitate the commercial consolidation of two of the world’s largest owner/operators of product tankers. Diamond S will initially contribute 28 medium range (MR2) product tankers to the endeavor, which will be marketed and operated through the Norient Product Pool. Diamond S also intends to contribute its existing in-house commercial expertise in the product tanker space to the global network of NPP. Pro forma the contribution of DiaNor ships, the Norient Product Pool will manage approximately 150 tankers and become one of the largest operators of medium range (MR) product tankers in the world. The management of the combined fleet of around 90 MR2 product tankers will be handled from NORDEN’s existing office locations in the U.S., Singapore and Denmark and become one of the largest within the segment.

Press Release - Key Energy Services, Inc. announced today the appointment of Nelson Haight as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Haight is an accomplished professional with three decades of experience in senior level positions with public and private companies spanning such areas as finance, technology, business process systems integration, restructuring, refinancing, growth acquisitions, strategic and organizational planning and capital markets transactions, among others. In his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, he will be responsible for overseeing and managing all of Key's finance, accounting, investor relations and technology responsibilities. Mr. Haight's appointment will be effective June 15, 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Natural Gas Services Group announced that Charles G. Curtis, Director, retired from the Company’s Board of Directors effective June 10, 2020. Coincident with the retirement of Mr. Curtis, the Board appointed Leslie Shockley Beyer as a Director.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Monday) Press Release - Targa Resources Partners announced its monthly distribution on the Partnership’s 9.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units for June 2020. Targa Resources Partners LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.1875 per Series A Preferred Unit, or $2.25 per Series A Preferred Unit on an annualized basis, for June 2020. This cash distribution will be paid July 15, 2020 on all outstanding Series A Preferred Units to holders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage of DCP Midstream, Energy Transfer, Enterprise Products Partners, Kinder Morgan, ONEOK, Plains All American Pipeline, andTarga Resources with an ‘In Line’ rating.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage of Enbridge, Magellan Midstream Partners, MPLX, and TC Energy, with an ‘Outperform’ rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures joined a global rally in equities, with sentiment lifted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying plan and the Bank of Japan’s signal to top up monetary support. Gold prices rose, supported by a weaker dollar. Oil was up, as the International Energy Agency increased its oil demand forecast for 2020 and as record supply cuts supported prices. U.S. retail sales and manufacturing output numbers are scheduled for release later in the day.

