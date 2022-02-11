Crude Climbs After EIA Report Says Market Tight

The energy sector is set for a mixed to higher open, supported by strength in the crude complex and major indices as the broader space reversed premarket losses and investors digest growing expectations of quicker interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve following data that showed soaring inflation.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are pushing higher in early trading after the IEA said oil markets were tight, but were still heading for weekly losses on inflation. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could help to calm volatile oil markets if they pumped more crude as the two OPEC+ producers have the most spare production capacity and could help to relieve dwindling global oil inventories that have been among factors pushing prices towards $100 a barrel, deepening inflation worldwide.

U.S. natural gas futures are down in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps along the US west coast, parts of the northern and central Plains, and towards the central and lower Mississippi Valley.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Argus Media reported that Chevron's carbon capture and storage facility at its 15.6mn t/yr Gorgon LNG offshore Western Australia injected 2.26mn t of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in the 2020-21 fiscal year to 30 June, which was less than 57pc of its nameplate capacity.

PDI, a global provider of leading software solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced it has signed an agreement with ChevronSingapore Pte. Ltd. to implement cloud-based PDI Point-of-Sale Solutions.

Singapore's civil aviation authority and state-investor Temasek will support the city-state's flagship carrier Singapore Airlines in buying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Exxon Mobil for use in flights, the parties said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

On behalf of its partners, Equinor is exercising options valued at around 11,5 billion NOK for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations. The cooperation with Aibel AS, Apply AS, Aker Solutions AS and Wood Group Norway AS is extended by three years and will continue creating significant ripple effects across the country.

From 11 February 2022, the shares in Equinor will be traded ex dividend USD 0.18.

Start-up of the Repsol-operated Yme oilfield in Norway was hit by technical issues in the fourth quarter of last year, but is now expected to ramp up to full capacity by the end of February, its partner, Norway's OKEA, said.

Reuters reported that Saudi Aramco has notified at least six Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in March.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

The Board of Directors of Icon Offshore Berhad announced that its subsidiary company, IOSSB has received a letter of award from ConocoPhillips Sarawak for the provision of a Jack-Up Rig, namely Icon Caren for ConocoPhillips Sarawak’s 2022 drilling campaign.

Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil to Buy from Neutral.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson will replace Xilinx in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Invictus announced Baker Hughes has been awarded the integrated well services contract following completion of the tender and evaluation process.

MRC Global announced that its Chairman of the Board, Rhys J. Best, will retire upon completion of his term as a director at the annual meeting of the company’s stockholders scheduled for May 5, 2022. The Board of Directors of MRC Global has selected Robert L. (Bob) Wood to be its next Chairman of the Board, effective and contingent upon his re-election as a director at the annual meeting.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Marathon Petroleum was attempting to restart crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge reported strong full year 2021 financial results: Full year GAAP earnings of $5.8 billion or $2.87 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $3.0 billion or $1.48 per common share in 2020; Adjusted earnings of $5.6 billion or $2.74 per common share, compared with $4.9 billion or $2.42 per common share in 2020; Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $14.0 billion, compared with $13.3 billion in 2020. Enbridge increased its 2022 quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.86 ($3.44 annually) per share, commencing with the dividend payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell after U.S. inflation data fueled bets on a more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike. European shares were in the red, tracking a sell-off in global markets. China stocks closed lower as faster credit growth in January failed to boost investor sentiment. The dollar strengthened, while gold prices were little changed. Oil prices rose after the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tight, but were still heading for weekly losses on inflation worries and U.S.-Iran which could boost global supplies. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index is on the economic radar.

