Crude Climbs After Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, supported by some mild strength in the crude complex but pressured by weakness in the major equity futures which kicked off the new quarter under pressure as the markets mulled reports showing another record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, downbeat economic data and amid simmering tensions over China’s sweeping new security law in Hong Kong.

WTI crude oil futures inched off yesterday’s declines this morning and are currently up ~1%, in line with Brent, backed by some positive manufacturing data out of China and Germany and last night’s industry supply report while a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. dampened sentiment. Ahead of the official EIA report later today, the API report last night showed crude stockpiles drawing over 8.0M bbls while on the product side gasoline draws were offset by distillate builds.

After two consecutive days of outsized gains, natural gas futures dropped ~5% this morning and despite weather forecasts continuing to call for a spike in usage over the next two weeks. The declines also come ahead of tomorrow’s storage report.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Chevron Australia Downstream., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron, announced that it has completed the acquisition from Puma Energy Asia Pacific B.V. of all shares and equity interests of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd for the amount of AU$425 million. The acquisition adds a network of more than 360 company-owned and retailer-owned service stations, a commercial and industrial fuels business, owned or leased seaboard import terminals and fuel distribution depots to Chevron’s Australian portfolio.

Reuters - Eni said it signed agreement with Algeria’s Sonatrach to expand collaboration in upstream activities. The company said it and Sonatrach confirmed willingness to continue acceleration of Berkine Nord gas pipeline project. Eni said it discussed installation, management of solar power plants at production sites in Algeria operated by it and Sonatrach.

Press Release - Eni (as the Operator of the Block), BP and Total (as Contractor members) have successfully drilled the first exploration well in the North El Hammad license, in the conventional Egyptian waters of the Nile Delta, on the prospect called Bashrush. The new discovery is located in 22 meters of water depth, 11 km from the coast and 12 km North-West from the Nooros field and about 1 km west of the Baltim South West field, both already in production. The well discovered a single 152 meters thick gas column within the Messinian age sandstones of the Abu Madi formation with excellent petrophysical properties. The well will be tested for production.

Press Release - Noble Energy published its 2019 Sustainability Report, demonstrating strong results in the Company’s focus areas of improving environmental and climate performance, protecting health and safety and making a positive impact on the communities where its employees live and work. The 2019 Sustainability Report highlights numerous noteworthy accomplishments, including: Reduced global greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 12% through investment in technologies and best practices that include leak detection and repair (LDAR) programs in the U.S. Onshore business and transfer of this best practice to Israel, where the Company conducted LDAR campaigns at both the Tamar platform and Ashdod Onshore Terminal. Eliminated more than 90% of greenhouse gas emissions and more than 95% of surface impact in the Mustang area of Colorado through the Company’s newest, innovative, tankless production facilities. Decreased flaring by 50% in the Permian Basin through initiatives that include row development, construction of two electrical substations that power most of the Company’s field operations, and installation of central gathering facilities that can accommodate peak production from new wells. Delivered first gas from the Leviathan project offshore Israel, which further diversified the Company’s assets, will enable Israel to meet its goal of being coal free by 2025, and underpins stability and economic growth for the Eastern Mediterranean Region. Improved the Company’s total recordable incident rate (TRIR) by 26%, achieved record safety performance onshore and world-record drilling efficiency in the DJ Basin through a renewed emphasis on “safe and efficient operations” and a mobile app that enables employees to proactively share any observed potential hazard. Contributed more than $9.8 million to the health, education and improvement of our communities, which includes supporting human rights through organizations focused on human trafficking.

SunTrust Robinson upgraded Northern Oil and Gas to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum has given the state of Wyoming until July 8 to bid on the company's land and minerals properties in Wyoming and Colorado, the Wyoming governor's office said. Wyoming plans to hold a public hearing before it decides if it will bid on the properties, a spokesman for the governor said on Tuesday. Occidental acquired the land and minerals with its 2019 purchase of Anadarko Petroleum. Occidental's initial deadline to submit bids was July 1.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum announced it is offering $500 million 8.000% senior notes due 2025, $500 million 8.500% senior notes due 2027, and $1 billion 8.875% senior notes due 2030.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Sanchez Energy announced that it has completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 as a privately held corporation under the name Mesquite Energy. In connection with the restructuring and pursuant to the plan of reorganization, the Company eliminated substantially all of the debt from its balance sheet, which totaled approximately $2.3 billion.

Press Release - WPX Energy announced the final results of its previously announced cash tender offers to purchase up to $500 million aggregate purchase price of its outstanding 8.25 percent Senior Notes due 2023, 6.000 percent Senior Notes due 2022 and 5.25 percent Senior Notes due 2024 and the related solicitations of consents from holders of 2023 Notes and 2022 Notes. WPX also announced that it is increasing the maximum amount of 2024 Notes that it will accept for purchase from an aggregate purchase price of $100 million of 2024 Notes to an aggregate principal amount of $175 million of 2024 Notes. Subject to the increase of the 2024 Notes Tender Cap and the amendments WPX previously announced in connection with the early results of the Tender Offers, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers and the Consent Solicitations are described in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated June 3, 2020. Terms used but not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement.

Press Release - CGG GeoSoftware has collaborated with Alibaba Cloud to successfully deploy its suite of proprietary geoscience software solutions on the Alibaba Cloud platform. All applications across the entire GeoSoftware portfolio also run on the Azure and AWS cloud platforms, offering advanced capabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as connections to Python ecosystem notebooks. Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is the third largest cloud service provider in the world, and holds the number one market share position in Asia Pacific, according to Gartner, a leading research and advisory company.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced that, as part of its continuing cost reduction plan, the corporate executive team will be reduced and reorganized. Changes to the executive team will be effective July 10, 2020 and are as follows: D. Lyle Williams, Jr. will be the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Williams joined Forum in 2007 after previously working for Cameron International. He most recently served as Forum’s Senior Vice President, Operations, overseeing the Drilling, Subsea, Production Equipment and Valve Solutions product lines. Lyle also previously held several senior financial and operating roles across Forum. Lyle, 50, has a bachelor’s degree from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Neal Lux will be the Executive Vice President, Operations with oversight of all Forum operating segments. Mr. Lux joined Forum in 2017 following its acquisition of the Global Tubing joint venture. Prior to that, he served as President of Global Tubing during Forum’s initial investment in 2013. Most recently, Neal served as Forum’s Senior Vice President, Operations, leading the Completions segment and Downhole product line. Neal began his career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and worked for Maverick Tube and Tenaris. Neal, 44, has an engineering degree from Purdue University. Lyle and Neal will report to C. Christopher (Cris) Gaut, Forum’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as will John C. Ivascu, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary; Michael D. Danford, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; and Neil Brent, Vice President of Internal Audit. Forum also announced that Pablo G. Mercado, Forum’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is resigning from Forum to pursue other opportunities. Cris Gaut commented, “We are sorry to see Pablo leave us. He has done an outstanding job for Forum since joining us in 2011. We wish Pablo great success in his future endeavors.”

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC announced that on 30 June 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing that on 26 June 2020, the Company entered into a subscription agreement with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as the sole manager, for the private offering and sale of €150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 4.500% notes due 30 June 2025, in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offering of the Notes closed on June 30, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to repay a portion of the Company’s near-term debt.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Reuters - Valaris PLC announced it was continuing to have discussions with lenders & bondholders about restructuring of indebtedness.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Brooge Energy through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE, announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2019. Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights: Record revenue of $44 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year; Gross profit of $34 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Operational Highlights: Phase I commenced operations in Jan 2018 and is comprised of 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate oil storage capacity of 2.5 million barrels. Phase II construction commenced in September 2018 and is expected to be comprised of 8 oil storage tanks with capacity for 3.8 million barrels. It is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2020 and be at 100% utilization of capacity by the end of 2020. Brooge Energy expects the refinery to become operational in Q3 2021; Phase III is expected to provide capacity for an additional 22 million barrels of oil, increasing total storage capacity to approximately 4.5 million m3 and coming online in late 2022.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that it has amended its offer to exchange any and all of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units for newly issued common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership. For each Series A Preferred Unit that is accepted in the Exchange Offer, the holder will receive 200 Common Units, which is an increase of 50 Common Units, or 33% more than the previous offer of 150 Common Units. The Exchange Offer is still conditioned on, among other things, that holders of at least 30,000 Series A Preferred Units properly tender (and not validly withdrawn) their Series A Preferred Units prior to the expiration date of the Exchange Offer. There are no other material changes to the Exchange Offer, which is still scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 17, 2020, unless extended.

Press Release - Targa Resources announced that Targa NGL Pipeline Company LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched an open season commencing July 1, 2020 and closing July 31, 2020 to gauge shipper interest in committed interstate transportation service for natural gas liquids from a planned interconnection with upstream pipeline facilities in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma to Mont Belvieu, Texas. As announced in February 2019, Targa NGL Pipeline is currently developing an approximately 110-mile extension of Targa’s existing Grand Prix pipeline system to the new Kingfisher County interconnection where it will connect with Williams’ new Bluestem Pipeline.

U.S. stock futures fell and European shares inched lower, as rising number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of global economic recovery. Trading in some European markets was hit due to a technical issue. Most Asian equities rose, boosted by improvement in China’s factory activity, while Japan’s Nikkei ended lower as Bank of Japan’s tankan survey showed business mood dropped to the worst level in 11 years. The dollar was little changed, while surging safe-haven demand pushed gold to eight-year highs. Oil prices rose on a string of positive manufacturing data and a drop in U.S. inventories. ADP’s national employment report for June is due for release during the day.

