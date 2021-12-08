Crude Climb Continues After Investors Assess Omicron Impact, Fuel Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for another higher start, extending its recent run up amid further strength across the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which rose on a positive vaccine update from Pfizer against the Omicron variant.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to build on the prior two-days of outsized gains, rising as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy and fuel demand while showing little reaction to U.S. weekly API report. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s industry supply report showed a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stocks last week while gasoline and distillate inventories rose significantly more than anticipated. The market was also focused on rising geopolitical tensions as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program were set to resume this week as Western officials voiced dismay at sweeping Iranian demands.

Natural gas futures continued to rally higher for the second-consecutive session and are up more than 4% in early trading, supported by forecasts for more heating demand this week than previously expected and as the U.S. market followed a 7% jump in European gas prices that should keep U.S. LNG exports at record highs. Traders said that increase in U.S. prices occurred despite forecasts for milder U.S. weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected. Many analysts expect the mild weather will allow U.S. utilities to leave enough gas in storage to allow stockpiles to reach above normal levels by mid-December.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor entered into an agreement to acquire all of Spirit Energy's production licenses in the Statfjord area which spreads across the Norwegian and UK Continental Shelves and are developed by three integrated production platforms (Statfjord A, B, C). All licenses are operated by Equinor.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy released its 2022 budget, updated corporate strategy, five-year business plan and environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, built on the company’s demonstrated operating strength, capital discipline and ESG leadership. The 2022 guidance includes capital spending of $2.6 billion to $3.0 billion and total production of approximately 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), factoring in major planned turnarounds and production impacts from assets sold in 2021. The company anticipates 2022 downstream throughput of about 555,000 barrels per day (bbls/d). Cenovus has reaffirmed its commitment to growing shareholder returns, with planned allocation of about 50% of excess free funds flow in 2022 to shareholder returns, including the planned repurchase of up to 146.5 million common shares pursuant to the company’s previously announced normal course issuer bid. As of December 7, there have been 9,719,100 shares repurchased by the company, at an average price of $15.82 per share. Remaining excess free funds flow will continue to be allocated to the reduction of net debt to below $8 billion.

U.S. E&PS

PDC Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share in addition to a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on PDC’s outstanding common stock. The dividends are payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2021.

Southwestern Energy announced the early results of its previously announced cash tender offers to purchase for cash up to $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 and its 7.75% Senior Notes due 2027 subject to the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated November 23, 2021. In addition, the Company announced an increase in the Maximum Tender Amount from $250,000,000 to $300,000,000.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

TechnipFMC has been awarded a major 10-year framework agreement for wellheads, trees and associated services by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Under the framework agreement, TechnipFMC will further grow in-country talent and expand existing manufacturing, assembly and test capabilities in Abu Dhabi in order to deliver the Company’s complete portfolio of surface wellheads and trees locally.

Jefferies upgraded TechnipFMC to Buy from Hold.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary public offering of 86,956,522 common units representing limited partner interests in ET (“by CenterPoint Midstream Energy, a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy. The Selling Unitholder intends to grant Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, as representatives of the underwriters, a 30-day option to purchase 13,043,478 additional common units from the Selling Unitholder. ET is not selling any common units in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common units in the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were higher and world shares were set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year as investors became less concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Gold prices hit a one-week high as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with bullion's safe-haven appeal also buoyed by tensions surrounding Ukraine, in the run up to U.S. consumer prices data later in the week. Oil prices fell, taking a breather after strong gains this week, as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on fuel demand.

