Crude Calms As Strategic Releases Outweigh Russian Oil Ban

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities despite strength in the major equity futures which rose sharply as investors eyed diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine, while Asian markets sank after Chinese inflation accelerated.

WTI and crude oil futures are down in early trading as some investors took the view that the U.S. ban on Russian oil may not worsen a supply shock. Oil also fell as the head of the IEA described the agency's decision last week to release 60 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves as "an initial response" and said that more could be released if needed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government needed to tackle the long-term impacts of a spike in energy prices and he would set out a plan to help Britain become more independent in its energy generation in the next few days. In Asia, Beijing has told Chinese state refiners to consider suspending exports of gasoline and diesel in April as the Ukraine war heightens concern of shortages. Asian supplies have been reduced by outages because of the refinery maintenance season and action by the Chinese government earlier in the year to prevent excessive production.

Natural gas futures fell this morning on forecasts for warmer weather and higher heating demand than previously expected. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the visit from President Isaac Herzog of Israel will herald a "new era" and that the two countries could work together to carry Israeli natural gas to Europe, reviving an idea first discussed more than 20 years ago.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron is looking to make a final investment decision on adding a hydroskimming unit at its Pasadena, Texas refinery later this year, Mark Nelson, the company’s executive vice president of downstream and chemicals, said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni, which has long-term gas contracts with Russia's Gazprom, is closely monitoring international developments in the Ukraine crisis. "Eni will fully honor every decision taken by the European and Italian institutions," a spokesman said, when asked what the company would do about the contracts.

Eni, through Eni International BV, and together with LiveStream LLC, intends to list New Energy One Acquisition Corporation Plc (NEOA) on the London Stock Exchange. LiveStream and Eni are financiers of NEOA, which was established with the aim of creating a business combination that can participate in or benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy globally.

Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power and Shell said they will invest 75 million pounds ($99 million) in infrastructure and facilities to support the growth of the offshore wind industry in Scotland.

TotalEnergies is launching TotalEnergies On, an electricity start-up accelerator program at the world’s largest start-up campus, STATION F in Paris.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Civitas Resources Inc Q4 EPS $2.46 with adj EPS $0.0 vs FS $2.07. Revenue $510M vs Fs $407M, adj EBITDAX $157M, capex $227M vs guidance of $220M-$260M and FS $195M. Q4 production 116.2K boed vs Fs 119.2K boed. 2022 production 156K to 157K boed vs Fs 162.9K boed. Returns to holders: The board has elected to pay a dividend of $1.2125/share in Q1, which reflects the combination of a variable dividend of $0.7500/share and a base dividend of $0.4625/share.

EQT unveiled its plan to unleash U.S. LNG to address the energy needs of our allies and advance climate efforts by targeting the replacement of international coal. The release of the new plan comes as natural gas takes center stage at CERAWeek 2022.

W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, including the Company’s year-end 2021 reserve report. In the fourth quarter of 2021, W&T recognized a net gain of $3.8 million related to commodity derivative activities comprised of a $42.8 million unrealized gain related primarily to the change in value of outstanding derivative contracts since the end of the third quarter of 2021 offset by a $39.0 million realized loss related to hedge settlements during the quarter. The Company recognized a net loss of $73.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a net loss of $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to commodity derivative activities. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported net other income of $7.1 million composed primarily of $11.6 million related to the release of restrictions on the Black Elk Escrow fund offset by the establishment of a $4.5 million plugging and abandonment contingent liability related to the bankruptcy of Fieldwood Energy LLC.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract and granted notice to proceed by Venture Global LNG to provide a liquefied natural gas (LNG) system for the first phase of the Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana.

Granite’s Nevada Region responded to a roadway emergency on US Highway 50 near Echo Summit where a gigantic boulder slid, blocking traffic in and out of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The boulder, estimated to be 45-feet-wide by 25-feet-tall and described as being the size of a semi-truck, slid onto US-50 on Thursday, March 3 closing the roadway. Caltrans contacted Granite Project Manager Dan Caldwell, and Granite crews were dispatched on Friday, March 4 at 5:30 a.m. to assist with the cleanup effort.

Halliburton announced that Petrobel, a joint venture between ENI and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, awarded a contract to deploy iEnergy Stack, Halliburton’s cloud solution that runs on-premise, to manage petrotechnical software applications. The solution delivers DecisionSpace 365 cloud-based subscription services and supports operators’ and third-parties’ applications.

Schlumberger announced the launch of Schlumberger End-to-end Emissions Solutions (SEES). The business offers a comprehensive set of services and cutting-edge technologies designed to give operators a robust and scalable solution for measuring, monitoring, reporting and, ultimately, eliminating methane and routine flare emissions from their operations. SEES launches at a critical time in the industry—today we witnessed leadership from Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) members who announced their aim for zero methane gas emissions in oil and gas operations by 2030. Methane and flare emissions currently account for more than 60% of direct (Scope 1 and 2) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the industry.

Smart Sand announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 and the acquisition of the Hi-Crush Blair Wisconsin Mining Facility. Revenues were $126.6 million for the full year 2021, compared to $122.3 million for the full year of 2020, an overall increase of 4% as a result of higher total volumes sold. Net loss was $(50.7) million, or $(1.21) per basic and diluted share for the full year 2021, compared with net income of $38.0 million, or $0.94 per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2020. Revenues were $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to third quarter 2021 revenues of $34.5 million. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company had a net loss of $(12.2) million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(7.3) million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, and net loss of $(2.9) million, or $(0.07) per basic share and diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020.

On March 4, 2022, Smart Sand entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with Hi-Crush Inc., a Delaware corporation, and Hi-Crush Blair LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly-owned subsidiary of HCR, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of Blair from HCR for aggregate cash consideration of $6.45 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments as set forth in the Purchase Agreement.

Tidewater Inc Q4 EPS ($0.28) ex-items vs FS ($0.62). Revenue $105.2M vs FS $94.9M. All operating regions saw sequential revenue growth, margin expansion and average day rate improvement.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 announced the completion of the previously announced merger between Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Phillips 66. The merger resulted in Phillips 66 acquiring all limited partnership interests in PSXP not already owned by Phillips 66 and its affiliates. Partnership unitholders received 0.50 shares of PSX common stock for each outstanding PSXP common unit, including preferred units that were converted into common units at a premium prior to closing. Effective March 9, 2022, PSXP’s common units will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Q4 adj EBITDA $13.9M, eps from continuing ops $0.06, revenue $30.2M. 2022 adjusted EBITDA expected to be approximately 2% higher year-over-year, excluding any impact from recently announced growth projects and $2.2M of non-recurring other income recognized during 2021. 2022: Recently announced growth projects involving approximately $15.0M of initial growth capital funded throughout 2022 and expected to contribute a combined incremental run-rate EBITDA of approximately $2.0M per year upon completion. 2022: Total maintenance capital expenditures expected to be between $5.5M and $6.5M. 2022: Maintaining long-term targets for total leverage of 3.5 times and coverage of 1.3 times or greater on all distributions

Cheniere Energy announced that its subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC, has agreed with Engie SA to amend the liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement the parties previously entered into in June 2021. Under the SPA, Engie has agreed to purchase approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum of LNG from CCL on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 20 years, which began in September 2021. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Kinetik Holdings Inc announces a 3.5M share offering for holder APA priced at $58.00/share through BofA, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley. It was upsized from original offering of 2.5M.

Overseas Shipholding Group reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Net loss for the fourth quarter 2021 was $3.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $16.0 million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, in the third quarter 2021. Net loss was $844 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020. Net loss for the full year 2021 was $46.3 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, compared with net income of $30.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the full year 2020.

TC Energy announced signing of option agreements to sell a 10 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership to Indigenous communities across the project corridor. The opportunity to become business partners through equity ownership was made available to all 20 Nations holding existing agreements with Coastal GasLink. The Nations have established two entities that together currently represent 16 communities who have confirmed their support for the option agreements: CGL First Nations Limited Partnership and the FN CGL Pipeline Limited Partnership. The formal establishment of these agreements comes from interest expressed by Indigenous groups across the project corridor to become owners in Coastal GasLink alongside Alberta Investment Management Corporation, KKR, and TC Energy.

TEN announced the 24-month extension to the charter of two panamax tankers with the existing charterer, a leading South American oil concern. The employment, at an accretive floor rate with favorable upside optionality, is expected to generate minimum gross revenues of about $25 million over the duration of the respective contracts.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures jumped after four straight sessions of losses on Wall Street as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. European shares also rebounded as traders picked up beaten-down stocks following a recent rout, while most Asian stocks struggled for footing. In currency markets, the euro rose, ahead of the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday. The dollar was lower against a basket of currencies. Gold prices eased from near record highs as riskier assets attempted a comeback. The U.S. Labor Department is scheduled to release its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report later in the day.

