Crude Bounces Off Lows as Global Stocks Mixed After Weak Economic Data

The recovery in crude-oil futures took center stage in global markets on Thursday, as stocks were mixed after data showing the extent to which the global shutdown is ravaging the world economy.

Crude oil futures for June delivery surged 10% to over $15 a barrel, continuing a recovery to the energy complex after the shock plunge into negative territory for the May contract.

Global storage will be topped out by end of May, maybe June if there are strong production cuts, said Kang Wu, head of analytics, Asia for S&P Global Platts.

“What we’re looking at, just as with coronavirus and the need to flatten the curve of spread to manage hospital beds and ventilators, in oil we’re looking for a flattening of the curve to manage the availability of storage. We need to slow down the rate to tank tops,” said Wu.

Asian stock markets, meanwhile, mostly enjoyed a strong day, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.5% in Tokyo and the Kospi Composite rising 1% in Seoul.

European stocks slipped slightly, as data revealed the coronavirus lockdowns are causing unprecedented pain to the Continent’s services sector.

The IHS Markit flash eurozone services purchasing managers index fell in April to a record-low reading of 11.7, below expectations of 24 on a scale where any reading below 50 indicates a deteriorating economy. IHS Markit said the readings of both services and manufacturing PMI are indicative of the eurozone economy contracting at a quarterly rate of approximately 7.5%.

“April saw unprecedented damage to the eurozone economy amid virus lockdown measures coupled with slumping global demand and shortages of both staff and inputs,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “The extent to which the PMI survey has shown business to have collapsed across the eurozone greatly exceeds anything ever seen before in over 20 years of data collection.”

Meanwhile, traders awaited the latest U.S. jobs figures. Initial jobless claims in the seven days running from Apr. 12 to Apr. 18 probably grew by at least 4 million, with estimates ranging as high as 5.25 million, according to the latest MarketWatch survey of economists.

The European Council is meeting via videoconference, as they deliberate on how to fund the emergency measures worth €540 billion that finance ministers have previously agreed, and whether to allow joint issuance of securities.

U.S. stock futures were slightly weaker, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 36 points.

