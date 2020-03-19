Crude Bounces After 3-Day Selloff

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to rebound at the open, driven higher by a bounce in oil price of over 7%, with WTI trading around $22 recently. However, trading should remain extremely volatile, as markets continue to attempt to find their footing amid the Coronavirus outbreak and impact on global economic activity. S&P futures are lower by more than 2%. Meanwhile, several operators once again released updated guidance, reducing capex and activity levels in light of the lower commodity price environment.

Oil prices bounced nearly 7% on Thursday after a three-day selloff drove them to their lowest in almost two decades as demand plummeted due to the Coronavirus and supplies surged in a fight for market share between Russia and Saudi Arabia. But analysts said gains were likely to be temporary, as tumbling demand was compounded by the collapse this month of a deal on supply curbs between OPEC and other producers. The drop in demand, particularly in transportation, is also leading to a rapidly growing glut in refined products such as jet fuel and gasoline.

Natural gas futures are higher by 1% ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 4 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Major oil companies including BP and Shell are preparing to take the rare step of storing jet fuel at sea as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts airline activity globally, while refiners are shifting to diesel because of the poor margins associated with jet fuel production.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell will temporarily suspend construction activities on a multi-billion dollar ethane cracker being constructed along the Ohio River in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, amid concerns about coronavirus spreading, the company said in a statement late Wednesday. Some local officials have called for construction to be stopped to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, due to the large number of workers on the project.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said it had directed national oil company Saudi Aramco to keep supplying crude oil at a record rate of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) over the coming months. Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan later announced a nearly 5% cut in the state's 2020 budget, amounting to 50 billion riyals ($13 billion), and said expenditures would be reassessed as low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak threaten growth.

Press Release - Saudi Aramco announced that Mr. Andrew Gould has resigned from his position as a member of the board of directors and the chair of the audit committee on 19/03/2020 for personal reasons. The resignation is effective from the date hereof.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Equinor and Husky Energy have decided to postpone the Bay du Nord project off Canada due to the fall in oil prices, the Norwegian firm said on Thursday. "Equinor and partner Husky Energy have decided to defer the Bay du Nord development project offshore Canada to make the project more robust for low commodity prices," a spokesman said. "Equinor will now take the time to further improve the project business case and assess the duration of this deferral," he added. The company had previously expected first oil from the project, situated some 500 km (310 miles) off Newfoundland, in 2025, according to Equinor's website.

Press Release - Over its long history, Imperial has faced numerous periods of low global crude oil prices. In the current challenging market environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price decreases, the company continues to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to financial strength, capital and operating expense discipline and maximizing long-term shareholder value. Imperial is currently in a low capital investment period; however, the company is currently reviewing spending plans in an effort to identify further efficiency opportunities. Imperial is taking proactive and preventative measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce and do its part to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community. The company is monitoring the situation closely and has implemented comprehensive plans across its operations.

U.S. E&PS

Credit Suisse assumed coverage on the following companies: Cimarex Energy, Diamondback Energy, Parsley Energy, PDC Energy, & WPX Energy at ‘Outperform’; and Callon Petroleum, Centennial Resource Development,Continental Resources, EQT, QEP Resources, & SM Energy at ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - In response to the significant drop in commodity prices, Continental Resources announced a revised 2020 capital budget of $1.2 billion, representing a 55% decrease in capital spend from the Company's original budget of $2.65 billion. The Company expects to be cash flow neutral under $30 per barrel WTI. The Company will be reducing its average rig count from 9 to approximately 3 in the Bakken and 10.5 to approximately 4 in Oklahoma. The Company has taken action to implement cost saving initiatives across its operations as part of its ongoing commitment to remain free cash flow positive.

Press Release - Diamondback Energy provided an update to the operational press release it issued on March 9, 2020, as well as an update to the Company’s 2020 and 2021 oil hedge positions. Following last week's release, Diamondback has reduced activity further, including a minimum one-month break for all completion crews operating for the Company. After that break, the Company expects to judiciously reactivate crews and run between three and five completion crews, down from nine crews, for the rest of 2020 dependent upon future commodity price, with the primary goal of protecting the Company’s balance sheet and cash flow. Diamondback plans to reduce its operated drilling rig count to ten by early in the third quarter as contracts roll off over the next few months, and plans to run between six and ten rigs thereafter dependent upon future commodity price, representing more than a 50% reduction in rigs from earlier this year. As a result of this reduction in activity, the Company is expected to reduce its capital budget for 2020 by $1.2 billion at the midpoint to $1.5 - $1.9 billion from its previously announced $2.8 - $3.0 billion capital budget, and is prepared to decrease its budget further should commodity prices remain weak. The Company’s 2020 infrastructure budget will be reduced to $90 - $120 million from the $150 - $175 million previously announced. The Company’s midstream budget will be reduced to $100 - $150 million from the $200 - $225 million previously announced.

Press Release - Rattler Midstream, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, provided the following update. Given recent commodity price volatility, Rattler’s 2020 Guidance given on February 18, 2020 is being withdrawn, and the items specified below are updated as follows: Adjusted EBITDA of $260 - $300 million; Equity Method Investment EBITDA of $30 - $50 million; and Operated Midstream Capex of $100 - $150 million.

Press Release - Devon Energy provided an update regarding its oil and natural gas hedge position. The company has approximately 80 percent of its estimated oil production in 2020 protected at an average floor price of nearly $45 WTI. Additionally, Devon has secured hedges on approximately 40 percent of its estimated natural gas production in 2020 at an average Henry Hub protected floor price of $2.35 per million cubic feet. The company’s hedge position is composed of swaps and costless collars, with no pricing downside from three-way collars. The estimated market value of the company’s hedge position in 2020 is approximately $800 million based on the current WTI and Henry Hub strip price.

Press Release - HighPoint Resources announced an update to its 2020 development program, liquidity and hedges. Today’s update takes into account the recent significant decrease in crude oil prices, and includes the following: All drilling and completion activity that is currently in progress will be completed, and all new planned activity will be deferred; this will not impact first half of 2020 production volumes; Maintain flexibility to adjust capital program further based on market conditions; Strong hedge position protects 2020 cash flow and has a current mark-to-market value of approximately $225 million; Still anticipate generating positive free cash flow in 2020; Anticipate reducing bank debt by approximately $45 million during the first quarter of 2020 and have no significant debt maturity before October 2022. The Company’s current liquidity position is approximately $370 million. This is an increase of approximately $35 million from December 31, 2019, as the Company has reduced borrowings on its credit facility to approximately $115 million with a further reduction of approximately $20 million anticipated by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Baytex Energy announced a 50% reduction to its 2020 capital budget to $260 to $290 million, from the original $500 to $575 million announced on December 4, 2019. We are immediately suspending drilling operations in Canada. As a result, we expect to forgo drilling 43 net heavy oil wells and 151 net light oil wells over the balance of this year. In addition, we expect a moderated pace of development in the Eagle Ford with 16 to 18 net wells brought on production (previously 22 net wells). We now anticipate 2020 exploration and development expenditures of $260 to $290 million. At the mid-point, this reflects an approximate 50% reduction in capital spending for 2020 relative to our initial expectation of $500 to $575 million. For Q1/2020, exploration and development expenditures are expected to be approximately $190 million, down $10 million from our original plan. Our 2020 program will remain flexible and allows for adjustments to spending based on changes in the commodity price environment.

Scotiabank downgraded Baytex Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources is providing a corporate update on its capital flexibility and its continued focus on effective and efficient operations. Canadian Natural is well positioned through the current global COVID-19 challenges, due to our significant long life low decline asset base that has 27.8 years of reserve life based on proved reserves and 36.0 years of reserve life based on proved plus probable reserves. Of the proved reserves, 83% is derived from long life low decline assets and 77% of budgeted 2020 liquids production is from the same type of long life low decline assets. Importantly, Canadian Natural’s Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets have a reserve life in excess of 43 years. These Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets have a production capability in the range of 430,000 - 475,000 bbl/d of Synthetic Crude Oil, with operating costs of approximately US$13/bbl. These assets currently make up approximately 45% of our liquids production and continue to generate substantial free cash flow at current commodity price levels.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Canacol Energy reported its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted. For 2020 the Corporation remains focused on the following objectives: 1) the drilling of twelve exploration, appraisal, and development wells in a continuous program representing the largest exploration drilling program ever executed by Canacol, 2) the execution of a definitive agreement to construct a new gas pipeline which will increase the Corporation's gas sales by an additional 100 MMscfpd in 2023, 3) continuing our program of quarterly dividend payments and scheduled debt repayment, and 4) continue with our commitment of strengthening our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy and reporting to ensure successful results for our stakeholders. Our production mix consists of 100% natural gas with no oil production. Approximately 80% of our gas production is sold under take-or-pay contracts denominated in USD and priced at the wellhead. Approximately 20% of our gas sales is sold under interruptible contracts denominated in USD and priced at the wellhead. As such, the Corporation is insulated from the current effects of low worldwide oil prices which has seen its oil weighted peers recently cut capital programs, production forecasts, and return of capital to shareholders.

Press Release - Paramount Resources announced that, in response to the recent significant decline in global energy prices, it has revised its 2020 capital guidance to a range of $185 million to $250 million, a reduction of approximately 46% at mid-point from the originally planned range of $350 million to $450 million. Forecast average sales volumes for 2020 under the revised capital guidance are expected to range between 70,000 Boe/d to 75,000 Boe/d (41% liquids), a reduction of approximately 6% at mid-point from the originally forecast range of 75,000 Boe/d to 80,000 Boe/d.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - In the press release dated March 17, 2020,Enerflex stated that “The quarterly dividend of $0.110/share declared on February 20, 2020 will be paid as planned on April 2, 2020.” Today, the Company clarified that the quarterly dividend declared on February 20, 2020 and to be paid on April 2, 2020 is $0.115/share, not $0.110/share as was indicated in the March 17 press release.

Barclays upgraded National Oilwell Vacro & TechnipFMC to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equalweight’; upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings to ‘Equalweight’ from ‘Underweight’; and downgraded Forum Energy Technologies to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equalweight’

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Dril-Quip said that it was withdrawing its first quarter 2020 guidance provided in its year-end 2019 earnings release and conference call in late February. This is in response to the current market uncertainty caused by COVID-19 disruptions, as well as the supply and demand pressures impacting the oil and gas industry.

Barclays downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Helmerich And Payne, and Transocean to ‘Equalweight’ from ‘Overweight’. The firm also downgraded Nabors Industries to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Overweight’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Nabors Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal, to be submitted to shareholders for approval at a special general meeting of shareholders anticipated to be held on April 13, 2020, to, among other things, effect a consolidation (reverse stock split) of Nabors' common shares. The reverse stock split proposal includes a proposed range between 1-for-15 and 1-for-50 common shares. The final ratio will be determined by Nabors' Board of Directors after shareholder approval. If approved by the shareholders, the reverse stock split is expected to become effective on April 16, 2020, and the shares to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on The New York Stock Exchange under Nabors' existing trading symbol "NBR" on April 17, 2020. Nabors' Board of Directors anticipates the record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the special meeting to be March 30, 2020. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Nabors' common shares to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NYSE.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Phillips 66 cut production by at least 20% at its 139,000 barrel-per-day capacity Los Angeles Refinery in the past 24 hours, said a source familiar with plant operations. Phillips 66 began cutting production at the refinery located in the Los Angeles suburb of Wilmington because of the loss of demand as drivers stayed home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the source said.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution to be paid to our limited partners with respect to the first quarter of 2020 of $0.445 per common unit, or $1.78 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution associated with the first quarter of 2020 is payable on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, April 30, 2020. This distribution represents a 1.7 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Targa Resources announced that its Board of Directors approved a reduction in the Company’s quarterly common dividend to $0.10 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $0.91 per share in the previous quarter. This reduction provides for approximately $755 million of additional annual direct cash flow, resulting in significant free cash flow available to reduce debt. Targa is also reducing its estimated 2020 net growth capital expenditures to approximately $800 to $900 million from its previously communicated range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, which represents a 32 percent reduction at the midpoint of both ranges. The vast majority of spending is for major ongoing growth capital projects where the capital is already predominantly spent.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were down as dramatic steps by central banks failed to convince investors that a global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic could be averted. European shares were mostly lower, while Japan’s Nikkei fell to a 3-1/2-year low. The dollar extended its gains, while gold prices were in the red. Oil rose after a three-day selloff.

