CRU-CESCO-Rio Tinto defends Turquoise offer, says will 'deliver value for all stakeholders'

March 29 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc RIO.LRIO.AX on Tuesday said its offer to buy the 49% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO it does not already own for about $2.7 billion will "deliver value for all stakeholders" as it develops a massive copper and gold mining project in Mongolia.

The mining giant is facing rising pressure from Turquoise minority shareholders to boost the offer. "Rio Tinto is strongly committed to the long term success of Oyu Tolgoi and Mongolia," Clayton Walker, Rio's chief operating officer of copper, told the CRU-CESCO World Copper Conference in Santiago.

Turquoise Hill investor Pentwater says $2.7 bln Rio bid too low -letter

Rio Tinto offers $2.7 bln to buy rest of Turquoise Hill stake

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.