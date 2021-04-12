CRU-CESCO-Copper use in China's EV sector to jump fivefold by 2025 - BOCI

April 12 (Reuters) - Copper consumption in electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations in China is expected to grow roughly fivefold by 2025 from last year's levels, a strategist from a Bank of China unit said on Monday.

Fu Xiao, head of global commodities strategy at BOCI Global Commodities, said demand from copper-intensive EVs and charging in China should reach around 540,000 tonnes in 2025, up from 110,000 tonnes in 2020.

It will accelerate from the mid-2020s, reaching 1 million tonnes in 2030 and 1.3 million tonnes in 2035, she added in a presentation at the CRU World Copper virtual conference.

The BOCI forecast assumes 80 kg of copper is used in every EV and 6.8 kg used in each charging station.

BOCI sees copper demand from China's renewable energy sector rising from 620,000 tonnes in 2020 to around 728,000 tonnes by 2030, Fu said.

The renewable energy and EV sectors combined will use around 1.2 million tonnes by 2025, accounting for roughly 10% of China's total copper consumption, she added.

(Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.